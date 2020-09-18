With gratitude and mindfulness practices, Christina has a brighter outlook on life.

I heard about Thrive ZP from my managers at work and began my journey last April. I feel like a new person. I have more energy — physically and emotionally. I started by focusing on exercise. Before the pandemic, I was hitting the gym five days a week, doing strength training and running. Now, I am training for the Disney 5K next year. I go jogging on trails near my home. I love spending time outdoors — I didn’t know that about myself a year ago. On top of making Better Fitness Choices, I’m adjusting my eating habits. I’ve cut out soda, sweets, and unhealthy carbs and instead, have added more vegetables and lean meats into my diet. I’m also eating out less, which is also saving me money. I used to spend $80-$100 eating out every single week. Now I track my expenses on my phone and am working toward a goal of saving up $10,000. Overall, I have a brighter outlook on life. I meditate first thing in the morning and right before I go to bed. That way, I start the day on a positive note and end the day with mindfulness.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 70 pounds!

Every morning, I write down three things I am grateful for in a gratitude journal.

So far, I’ve saved $5,000 from not eating out.

Each day, I aim to get in at least 10,000 steps — my new goal is to reach 15,000.

My mom and I are really close, and by doing the Challenge, I have inspired her to eat healthier and exercise more. She is battling breast cancer, so she wants to make healthier choices. We like to challenge each other to cut back on coffee or go an entire month without eating out. Sometimes, my mom will even work out with me. She is my sidekick. Other people are starting to come out of the woodwork and ask how I’ve made these changes. Some of my friends are trying to be active, so I share my Better Choices with them. I tell them to keep things fun and expand their horizons.

—Christina Mansfield, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Christina Mansfield, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.