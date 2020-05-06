Christina Kumar: “Hire out the tasks you think you either don’t like to do or can’t do”

Hire out the tasks you think you either don’t like to do or can’t do. There are a lot of people who are looking to do what you need and it is much more affordable than is expected. Hiring out can help free your time to do the parts that you love, so it doesn’t start to feel like a hassle.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kumar. Christina is a Google for Entrepreneurs 1st place award-winner and journalist. She is also the owner of a women’s fashion based business called, Rated Star.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I had an interesting childhood and seen the way multiple businesses in different categories work. I had enjoyed fashion very early on and decided that I would eventually get involved with the fashion industry among other entrepreneurial endeavors I had interest in. I still enjoy fashion and that is something that I kept from childhood.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I had always planned to start a business based on my interest in fashion, and I definitely liked to collect many different fashion related apparel because of my interest in it. I finally decided to go all in and start a business in it after doing research and gaining advice on the steps involved which made it an easier process; such as what resources to use and where to go to get started.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I understand that it could be a difficult process to get started, that is why you need to seek out advice from people who have experience in what you want to do. They can give you the strategy needed and tell you what to avoid since they went through the process before. It makes it easier to have the confidence to start. I think guidance had helped me to start the idea.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I would say start out small and expand with your business as it makes it easier to handle especially if you have a lot of other responsibilities and obligations.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

Hire out the tasks you think you either don’t like to do or can’t do. There are a lot of people who are looking to do what you need and it is much more affordable than is expected. Hiring out can help free your time to do the parts that you love, so it doesn’t start to feel like a hassle.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy the creativity involved as well as having more say in what I want to do. The downsides are that you do have to do very tedious and repetitive work at times which can be stressful as well as the changing market that you constantly have to be aware of. Using really good apps however, has helped make these drawbacks a little more easier.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

The most striking difference would be how much you have to put into marketing. It is actually way more than I think most would expect. This is because of mass competition, so it does make sense as to why such a big amount of time and investment is needed in this area; specifically in retail.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

Yes, but I can be persistent at times. I have always wanted to get into this business so I see this as a valuable experience to gain information from and I also stay connected to the entrepreneurial community in my region. Luckily, it is a pretty good one. I think it helps tremendously.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting was using a text marketing company to market to subscribed customers through their text messages with gifs, as text messages have a high open rate; however, I realized that I personally didn’t like when companies marketed to me through impersonal text messages so I removed that tool.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I think there is a vast group of people who inspires me to be a great leader. Personally, I would have to say people like Oprah and Barack Obama who have gone through adversity and still rose to the top and kept a good attitude while doing it. I think that’s the definition of a great leader.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I think that I try to give people helpful advice and my time when I have some available to help them with their own businesses and ideas. Luckily, I have been given feedback by some people whom have said my advice has helped them which I am thankful for.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

5 things that I wish someone told me before I started is:

Which companies to partner with; Some companies are easier to work with so it would have been helpful to know which ones to work with beforehand Which advertisements to use; There are so many platforms and ideas to use when advertising that it would have helped save time in the beginning. What unexpected costs will arise; This would have helped in knowing what to expect with certain budgets especially with the marketing budget. What digital technology to use; There is so much to try that it can be overwhelming at first.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would say being more kinder and looking for ways to help people and animals as that is what helps the world progress.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Elon Musk as I think he’s an amazing entrepreneur. Barack Obama as I think he’s a great leader and example. Also Oprah, as she is an amazing inspiration and has done great work.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

About the Author: