Christina Kumar: “Build a connection”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kumar.

Christina Kumar is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur, 3x Co-Author, and Featured Journalist. She has interviewed over 100+ entrepreneurs and public figures. She has been featured on several prominent media publications including the Huffington Post. She is active in advising businesses and prominent figures in growing their reach.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I love writing as well as editing. I have a natural editor’s type of mind and have always knew this was something I was interested in. I also love entrepreneurship which is why I have co-authored 3 books on entrepreneurship.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting story that occurred to me during the course of my career is when I had the opportunity to interview the founder of a billion-dollar company. It was a very humbling experience since he was so kind as well as giving with his time. After the interview, I immediately made sure to take notes of his advice as well as order his product!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge was to know what to include. I overcame it by making sure I was inspired — and having that inspiration speak to my readers. I knew it should be true to me as a writer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake was when my main recording device stopped recording in an interview I was doing and was publishing. This was when I switched my devices to another provider and recording on these new devices weren’t as easy as my earlier devices. I did not initially think it was funny, but I had two back-up recorders which thankfully saved the work. Lesson #1: Use a back-up recorder!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on some new partnerships which will be exciting, and I will be giving new updates in the future.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The most interesting story I shared in my book is how I loved entrepreneurship as a child and my start in it. I think that as children we can be attracted to things that we will become professionally as we get older.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

That you can do anything you want to do at any point in life. If you have a dream, you can fulfill it and help others to do the same!

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

You should have a passion to share. When you have a passion to share; it is easier to write about. You should want to inspire. Inspiring your readers is important. They should be inspired and motivated with your work in some way. Manage timing. Writing should be planned. This is how it can be finished on time. Know your audience. Your audience should be remembered when writing, as not everyone will get your work. The best work is the ones with their core audience in mind. Build a connection. Building a connection with your readers is key to maintaining life-long relationships. Showing that you care about their opinions and are willing to listen and connect with them is a good way to do this.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

The one habit is taking on new challenges. If I know I will learn something new, I usually will accept the challenge. It usually makes a great story. I also think exploration and adventure can help create the stories needed to be a great writer.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love a good biography. I learn more from biographies than any other literature. In fact, I am continually inspired by other entrepreneurs and their books.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you! This would be getting rid of outdated and selfish ways of thinking and acting that are hurting life and the environment.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can connect with me on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!

My pleasure!