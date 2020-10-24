Christina Kumar: 5 Strategies To Take Stunning Photos

Get comfortable with your poses. When you feel comfortable with your pose, it will show on the camera. Lighting should be used to your advantage. The time of day as well as the type of lighting equipment used in a photoshoot can really give photos a greater edge. Get a good location. The location matters in taking a good photo. It can add a twist that can take it to the next level.

As a part of my series about “5 Strategies To Take Stunning Photos” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kumar, an award-winning entrepreneur, featured journalist, and co-author. She has a past in modeling and acting. She has interviewed over 100+ business owners as well as public figures and can be seen helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Hi! I used to model several years ago and was a local pageant titleholder. I also always liked fashion and it was something I had an interest in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since I started my career is having been mistaken for a teenager. It happened often. When I would reveal my age, I would get surprised reactions. It was interesting since in the entertainment industry, this was a good thing, however.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake made when first starting is that I gave into the hair extension hype. I had thought they were uncomfortable and pictured them falling off constantly! It was the first and last time I had gotten extensions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What I think makes my company stand out is that I had built-in connections in the entertainment industry before I had opened it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend focusing on the things that they are inspired by and hire out the rest. I see many business owners try to do everything which just tires them, and they would likely get better results if they delegated the work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful for many people who helped nudge me along the way. I would like to thank Bridgett McGowen for including me in her book: Redesign Your 9-to-5: Advice and Strategies from 50 of the World’s Most Ambitious Business Owners and Entrepreneurs.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Yes, I will be releasing more information on it in the near future.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I periodically volunteer with multiple organizations focused around media as well as entrepreneurship. I love to help business owners and entrepreneurs in their journey.

Can you share “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Take Stunning Photos”. Please an example for each.

Wear outfits that you like. You bring out your best self when you are wearing your favorite outfits as well as well-fitting ones. This can also help when your photoshoot is long. Get comfortable with your poses. When you feel comfortable with your pose, it will show on the camera. Lighting should be used to your advantage. The time of day as well as the type of lighting equipment used in a photoshoot can really give photos a greater edge. Take risks. I had a photoshoot in an area I once had a rattlesnake try to bite me months before. I don’t recommend going that far but I will definitely remember the experience! Get a good location. The location matters in taking a good photo. It can add a twist that can take it to the next level.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be being more mindful and less selfish since life is short. The more positive energy you give, the better the world will be.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can follow me at www.facebook.com/christinakumar.ck or www.linkedin.com/in/christinakumar1.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you!