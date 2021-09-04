Christina Kelly: “Take a break”

Take a break: This means stepping away from your work, whether that be for the evening or a week, depending on your level of burnout.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kelly.

Christina Kelly is an Executive Consultant who helps CEOs and their teams make more money while working fewer hours using effective project management software and energy management tools.

She is the Founder of the “High-Performance Business Blueprint”, an online program that helps business owners and their teams increase their productivity and their bottom line by using her signature P.O.W. Method (Personalized and Optimized Workflow).

Since launching her consulting services, she has spoken to audiences of thousands of people on virtual stages, podcast interviews, Instagram pages, and Facebook interviews. She has also been featured on local television.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! I was born and raised in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. I come from a big Greek and Lebanese family with lots of love and personality! My family is everything to me and I am lucky to have grown up being close to them.

From a young age, my parents taught me the importance of working for what you want and then being able to reap the rewards.

My mom immigrated to America from Greece when she was very young, and my dad is a successful business owner. They’ve both worked diligently to enjoy the life they have today, and inspire me to do the same.

I was always a very curious child. I asked a lot of questions in school, and truly loved learning!

Sometimes, it would take me a little longer than the others kids to grasp a certain concept. But, I always enjoyed excelling. I had no problem staying late to study, and putting in the time to get the grades I wanted.

I was also very enthusiastic! I did a lot of musical theatre and really enjoyed it.

However, it wasn’t until my mid-twenties that I learned to be completely comfortable with who I am and what I want. Now, I own it!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Well, I have been working multiple jobs in sales and marketing for the past 5 years. Then, I started a coaching business when I was working a full-time job, as many other people have done. But, unfortunately, I completely burned myself out. After working 50–80 hour weeks every week for 6 months, I started collapsing and literally couldn’t get out of bed. I had to quit my full-time job before I’d made a lot of money in my side business because I physically couldn’t do both. That’s when I knew that I needed to work smarter, not harder, and I wanted to help other business owners do the same. So, I dived into the science of peak performance and business operations systems. Now, I use that knowledge to help business owners & their team make more money while working fewer hours so they watch their business and their health thrive at the same time.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has been my strongest supporter and taught me a lot of valuable lessons.

She always encouraged me to own who I am, but also to take responsibility for everything in my life.

For example, sometimes I would come home upset about girls who were mean in school.

My mom would always ask “Did you stand up for yourself?”

And if I said no, she would say “Well, there are always going to be mean girls. They will continue to be mean to you as long as you don’t stand up to them. Tomorrow, respectfully let them know that they shouldn’t talk to you like that.”

My mom taught me to handle conflict with love, kindness, and respect for others.

Most of all, she taught me the personal power that all of us have to create change in our negative circumstances.

She also taught me to be true to myself.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When I first started my business, I thought that the best way to spend my time was to create a “perfect business plan” for a service I hadn’t proved that people wanted.

I spent a full week putting together this “perfect” plan. In hindsight, I could have easily made more money doing anything else during that time!

It turns out that messy action is the best action at first, especially when you are starting your business and still figuring out what works best.

I thought I had to have this perfect plan to “be successful”.

For me, a lot of this was rooted in a fear that I wouldn’t be worthy of the business, love, and life I desire if I wasn’t what I pictured as “perfect” in my head.⁠

⁠But, the idea of perfect is relative.⁠

And people don’t always need “perfect”.⁠

They just need you, with all your gifts, and your willingness to learn and grow.⁠

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“It is not up to me to know the full plan, but it is up to me to take responsibility for the life I create and plan accordingly.”

I have always felt torn between 2 different sides of me. On one hand, I am incredibly structured and detail-oriented. This side of me comes out in a lot of my work with systems and processes.

The other part of me is the exact opposite — an adventure-seeker with no desire for limitations of any kind. This side of me came out when I moved to London and New York for 3 months, went skydiving or sang on stage in front of 1,000 people.

More and more I am learning to embrace the part of me who is an adventure-seeker because that is where I find my true joy.

The question I have asked myself that many other creative business owners ask themselves is “How can I create enough structure to get everything done, but not so much structure that I lose the freedom I desire?”

My answer has come in letting go.

The blessings that you and I desire can only come when we take responsibility for what we want.

At the same time, we won’t fully be able to embrace all of life’s surprises and unexpected opportunities without being open-minded to things outside of the plan we think is “perfect”.

Therefore, It is not up to us to know the full plan. But, it is up to us to take responsibility for the life we create and plan accordingly.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have seen so many CEOs work themselves to the point of burnout, and then lead their teams to do the same simply because that’s all they know.

The problem with that is…

Employee burnout leads to high turnover, which creates thousands of dollars in avoidable business losses. When CEOs are burned out, they are not in a solid place to make strong decisions. As a result, they will significantly stunt their business growth.

My new program, the High-Performance Business Blueprint, teaches business owners how they can use my signature P.O.W. Method to make more money while working fewer hours.

Through the P.O.W. Method, I teach business owners and their teams how to create a Personalized (P) and Optimized (O) Workflow (W).

As a result, these busy business owners can become empowered CEOs who leave a legacy that’s bigger than them.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that have been most instrumental in my life have been self-love, curiosity, and excitement.

I have practiced self-love in the way I have taken time alone to heal from my past, and also in the habits I have set up to stay healthy mentally, physically, and energetically.

I have practiced curiosity by expressing a genuine interest in the people I help, and in the leading practices in the business productivity industry. This love for learning has given me unique insights on how to sustainably grow and scale a business. Without my curiosity, I would not be able to help 6 and 7 figure business owners who are a lot older than me make more money while working fewer hours.

I practice excitement daily by asking myself what I can be thankful for, and what I can be proud of. There is so much magic in life. It’s just up to us to find it!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

First of all, it is something I have experienced firsthand as an ambitious business owner, so I come from a place of empathy and understanding when working with business owners and teams who are burned out.

Second of all, I have extensive business experience that has shown me exactly what a high-performance business does and does not look like. I have had hands-on roles in sales, marketing, and business development for the past 5 years. I have worked all over the world, including New York, London, and Arizona. These experiences have brought priceless lessons that I now share with others who want to make more money while working fewer hours.

Third of all, my interest in the science of peak performance has allowed me to learn how to be in a positive state and truly enjoy my life, even when encountering hard times.

Now, it is a joy to be able to help CEOs and their teams make more money while working fewer hours using effective project management software and energy management tools.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I believe burnout is a state of depletion that we reach when we are giving our energy away to others without taking enough time to replenish ourselves. When we are constantly giving our energy away for countless hours each week, our bodies will signal to us that it’s time to stop. The first signs may be a bit of crankiness and fatigue. This can escalate to literal collapse so our bodies can get our attention, and receive the care they need. Our body is always speaking to us. It can tell us when we need more rest, sleep, or time with loved ones. If we are always so busy that we forget to listen, our bodies will eventually bring our lives to a screeching halt.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is love.

Burnout comes as a result of not loving ourselves enough to take time for self-care.

Just for the record: self-care is not just a bubble bath. Self-care is taking time to journal, respectfully setting boundaries, and making time for what brings you joy, even if it’s just for 5 minutes a day.

When we are not taking good care of ourselves and loving ourselves, of course, we will burn out. This is because we begin to pour from an empty cup. As a result, we are not able to give other people or activities our full energy. This results in a lackluster life, and eventually a poor work performance as well.

When you are taking time to love yourself and truly living with intention, you will not only be happier but also able to give more to the world as well.

Therefore, the opposite of burnout is love.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The shift that needs to occur here is not just changing the way we define burnout. The shift that needs to occur here is a shift from short-term thinking to long-term thinking.

If you work 12 hours today instead of 8, you could be able to get more done in the day.

However, if you work 12 hours a day 7 days a week for months on end, your body will eventually begin to shut down.

But, when you are in the present moment, it can be difficult to understand the true repercussions of the little actions you take each day.

Every action we take is a decision for how we want our lives to look not just today, but for the rest of our lives until we decide to choose differently.

It’s easy to think you are “fine” and can just “grin and bear it” when you are so zoomed in.

Zoom out. Think bigger.

If you want a business or a job that is prosperous in the long term, start thinking about the long-term effects of the habits you have in place today.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Based on what I have seen, burnout comes from a “lack” mentality.

“I have to work 12 hour days, otherwise my business won’t grow.”

“I can’t tell my boss I do better work when I am working under 60 hours a week, because then I will get fired and not be able to find another job.”

“I have to do it all on my own because no one can take over my responsibilities and do it as well as me.”

But, there are always solutions for us. Sometimes, we just have to be open-minded enough to see them.

Consider these shifts:

“If I had more energy during the 7 hours I want to work each day, I would get less distracted and get more done during that time.”

“I can explain to my boss that I will produce better work quality when I am working less than 60 hours a week. If this person does not agree, then I will take some time to search for a new role where I can contribute on a higher level.”

“It may take some time to find the right person and train them, but they will free up my time in the long-term and allow the business to make more money as a result.”

Notice how these shifts are not saying “work less and make less”.

It is “work smarter, not just harder, and make more money”.

This is what happens when you shift your mindset to one of abundance and open your mind up to new opportunities.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you are experiencing work burnout, I would suggest going through the following process.

Take a break.

This means stepping away from your work, whether that be for the evening or a week, depending on your level of burnout.

2. Reflect.

Consider what got you to the state of burnout, so you can make sure not to make the same mistakes again.

More specifically, you can ask yourself the following questions:

Why did I feel the need to work myself to the point of constant exhaustion? What habits kept me feeling stuck and unfilled? Who can I ask for help from the next time I am feeling burned out?

Then, take these 3 simple steps of my P.O.W. method to create a personalized and optimized workflow.

3. Personalize your workflow.

When do you naturally have the most energy in the day? What tasks can you do during this time to make your workday more productive, and also more enjoyable?

4. Optimize your workflow.

Take a look at your highest income-generating activities. What do you need to do to create more of these? Who can you hire to help free up your time?

5. Enjoy your workflow.

Let yourself have fun! Of course, things will come up, but you can choose to embrace challenges with the energy of curiosity.

Living life with a positive mindset allows you to enjoy your life more and to problem-solve more effectively.

Things are always working out for us, and we are capable of more than we think.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Something as simple as a hug can make a HUGE impact on someone’s life when they are going through a rough time.

At the end of the day, everyone just wants to be loved and appreciated.

Unfortunately, a lot of ambitious people work themselves to the point of burnout because they are seeking validation from others with their work. Many times, this is done on a subconscious level.

It’s the mindset of “When I achieve ‘x’, I will be valuable in the eyes of others, and will be more loved.”

This is something I have struggled with.

So, take time to truly care for the people who are closest to you, especially if they are experiencing burnout.

Let them know that you want them to reach their full potential, but you will love them regardless of what they achieve.

This sounds so simple but makes a huge difference.

Of course, if they are struggling on a deeper level, always get professional help.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

This is one of my favorite topics!

First of all, we need to look at the way that leaders are leading themselves.

The way we treat other people is a reflection of the way that we treat ourselves.

Business owners first have to see the value that comes in their life when they learn to take care of themselves. Then, they will be able to change the way their business runs and create a healthier work environment.

After business owners learn how to lead themselves with more love, I would suggest they look for ways to optimize their current business model.

Do you need to niche down so you can become an authority in your field and charge premium prices?

Do you need to start using a project management tool to eliminate team communications?

Think about where your bottlenecks may be.

If you don’t know where they are, you can speak with an Executive Consultant like me or someone else who can help you find them.

It’s important to first take the time to understand how to make the business model more effective instead of just having a mental health day to overcome employee burnout.

The root cause of employee burnout starts with the mindset of the leader, and then the structure of their business operations.

Taking time to identify exactly how your business can make more money while working fewer hours will help every member of the team to thrive, and lead to sustainable business growth.

Then, adding in fun events that allow your team to unplug can be an amazing bonus!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Offering virtual team bonding events is a great way to bring everyone together, even when we are physically far apart! Virtual group fitness classes are a wonderful way for team members to stay healthy and stay connected. Granting each team member a mental wellness day in addition to their vacation days. Offering time at the end of each team meeting to celebrate each team members’ wins. Having a guest speaker come in to share self-care practices.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake is not understanding how severe their burnout is in the first place.

Many people who are experiencing burnout describe it like this:

“I am constantly exhausted, and I am starting to make silly mistakes.”

“I am tired all day long, but I can’t sleep at night because I am so stressed.”

“I am starting to hate the job I used to love because it’s so overwhelming. I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”

A lot of people believe it’s okay to feel this way all the time because this is all they have known.

However, feeling completely drained for months on end is not healthy for you or your business growth.

Yet, because this has become many people’s reality, they do not see it as a problem.

Therefore, they put a band-aid solution in place, like taking just one night off.

One night off is great, but it’s not enough to sustain your health and the health of your business.

The mistake here is that they are not getting the root cause of their burnout.

Overcoming burnout does not have to be hard.

However, it does not happen overnight. This is a lifestyle change.

If you or those close to you are saying things like this regularly, then it’s time to use the exercise mentioned above to step back and then create a personalized and optimized workflow.

If you don’t take the time you need for yourself now, you will regret it later.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

First of all, thank you! It’s a joy to participate in this interview and have a new space to share my insights.

My mission is to teach people how to lead themselves and others to greater love and abundance. Right now, my vehicle to create this change is business coaching. Perhaps one day the vehicle will change, but the mission will always stay the same.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Yes! I am a huge fan of Jim Kwik.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without Jim Kwik.

I got good grades when I was in school, but I feel like I had to work twice as hard as the other kids.

Because of this, I often felt like I was just not as intelligent as everyone else. It took a hit on my self-confidence.

Then, when I was 22, one of my previous bosses introduced me to Jim Kwik’s work.

I remember watching his videos in absolute shock.

I thought to myself “How have I gone my whole life without knowing this?”

Of course, I also took action on every tip I heard from him.

Over the past few years, I have spent hours outlining his free content and then applying it in my own life.

Jim Kwik taught me that the only limitations are the ones you place on yourself.

I had always dreamed of making great change in the world but didn’t start my business until I was 23 because I didn’t think I was smart enough.

Now, I use my gifts to help 6 and 7 figure business owners who are a lot older than me make more money while working fewer hours.

I wouldn’t have the self-confidence or the skill set to do this without Jim Kwik. It would be an absolute dream to meet him one day and thank him for the impact he has made on my life and in the lives of others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am very active on Instagram! Find me at @iamchristinakelly! https://www.instagram.com/iamchristinakelly/ for free pieces of training and tools to increase your income and impact with ease.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!