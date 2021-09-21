Christina Kelly of Your Best Days: “Offering virtual team bonding events is a great way to bring everyone together, even when we are physically far apart! “

Offering virtual team bonding events is a great way to bring everyone together, even when we are physically far apart! Virtual group fitness classes are a wonderful way for team members to stay healthy and stay connected. Granting each team member a mental wellness day in addition to their vacation days. Offering time at the end of each team meeting to celebrate each team members’ wins. Having a guest speaker come in to share self-care practices.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kelly.

Christina Kelly is an Executive Consultant who helps CEOs and their teams make more money while working fewer hours using effective project management software and energy management tools.

She is the Founder of the “High-Performance Business Blueprint”, an online program that helps business owners and their teams increase their productivity and their bottom line by using her signature P.O.W. Method (Personalized and Optimized Workflow).

Since launching her consulting services, she has spoken to audiences of thousands of people on virtual stages, podcast interviews, Instagram pages, and Facebook interviews. She has also been featured on local television.

Christina’s greatest joy is giving business owners the tools they need to create a positive environment in which everyone can thrive.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Of course! I have been working multiple jobs in sales and marketing for the past 5 years. Then, I started a coaching business when I was working a full-time job, as many other people have done. But, unfortunately, I completely burned myself out. After working 50–80 hour weeks every week for 6 months, I started collapsing and literally couldn’t get out of bed. I had to quit my full-time job before I’d made a lot of money in my side business because I physically couldn’t do both. That’s when I knew that I needed to work smarter, not harder, and I wanted to help other business owners do the same. So, I dived into the science of peak performance and business operations systems. Now, I use that knowledge to help business owners & their team make more money while working fewer hours so they watch their business and their health thrive at the same time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I started my career was my spiritual awakening. I wasn’t expecting it, but becoming more aware of energy management has completely changed my life. I have also learned that tapping into our intuition can make all the difference in both our professional career and personal life.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

The true change here begins with leadership. Of course, it is important to educate our leaders on the importance of taking time for themselves. But, no business owner will take the time to take care of themselves unless they know their business can thrive without them. This is why it is just as important for business owners to have a greater focus on what products and services will generate the most income and impact, and then delegate with kindness and confidence. This sets the example, and will allow them and their team members to free up their time and make more money!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Learn how to love yourself first. This is important because the way we treat other people is a reflection of the way that we treat ourselves. You can encourage team members to practice more self-love by having them do things like go to therapy when they need it and take time off to do the things they enjoy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“It is not up to me to know the full plan, but it is up to me to take responsibility for the life I create and plan accordingly.”

I have always felt torn between 2 different sides of me. On one hand, I am incredibly structured and detail-oriented. This side of me comes out in a lot of my work with systems and processes.

The other part of me is the exact opposite — an adventure-seeker with no desire for limitations of any kind. This side of me came out when I moved to London and New York for 3 months, went skydiving or sang on stage in front of 1,000 people.

More and more I am learning to embrace the part of me who is an adventure-seeker because that is where I find my true joy.

The question I have asked myself that many other creative business owners ask themselves is “How can I create enough structure to get everything done, but not so much structure that I lose the freedom I desire?”

My answer has come in letting go.

I have learned that there is only so much I can control.

What’s meant for me is mine with aligned and purposeful action.

What isn’t meant for me will never be mine, even if I wanted to force it.

The blessings that you and I desire can only come when we take responsibility for what we want.

At the same time, we won’t fully be able to embrace all of life’s surprises and unexpected opportunities without being open-minded to things outside of the plan we think is “perfect”.

Setting up systems in our business and habits in our personal lives are what give us the solid foundation that allows us to fly.

It is not up to us to know the full plan, but it is up to us to take responsibility for the life we create and plan accordingly.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Yes, of course!

Offering virtual team bonding events is a great way to bring everyone together, even when we are physically far apart! Virtual group fitness classes are a wonderful way for team members to stay healthy and stay connected. Granting each team member a mental wellness day in addition to their vacation days. Offering time at the end of each team meeting to celebrate each team members’ wins. Having a guest speaker come in to share self-care practices.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Let’s talk about the facts.

When people feel like they are appreciated and taken care of, they are much more likely to do better work for your organization.

You may have heard before that it’s “important” to have an “attitude of gratitude.”

But, most businesses don’t know that gratitude has almost a magical effect on their team’s performance.

Here are the facts from a study that was done at the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers wanted to see if gratitude would affect people’s work.

They hosted a fundraiser, but with a twist.

The people working the fundraiser were divided into 2 different groups.

Group #1 made phone calls to ask for alumni donations following the simple script they had always used.

Group #2 was given an energizing pep talk from the director of annual giving before making their phone calls. The director explained to Group #2 that she was very thankful for the work that they were doing.

Group #2 ended up making DOUBLE the amount of fundraising calls compared to Group #1, who was not shown any appreciation for their work.

This study is one of many which shows that when you express gratitude for who is in your life, they are more likely to show up in unexpected ways.

This is because, deep down, we all want to be appreciated.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

People are more stressed than ever during these challenging times. This is completely understandable, as there has been a lot of chaos and also uncertainty.

It is all too easy to snap at others or make irrational decisions when we are constantly in a state of high stress, also known as “fight or flight” mode.

Therefore, it is not just important to put ourselves in a positive state for our well-being but also the well-being of those around us.

Of course, the first step to changing our current state of being is to become more self-aware.

A simple way to do this is with a 2-minute self-audit at the end of each night.

You can ask yourself the following questions:

What am I proud of today? What is an area of improvement, and how can I improve upon it? What am I thankful for today?

Asking yourself these questions allow you to truly understand yourself and how you can show up with more love in the world.

Once you better understand yourself, you will be in a stronger position to support yourself, and others around you.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Start small! Don’t try to change your whole life in just one day.

If you want to start working out, try doing it just once a week, and then you can do more over time.

If you want to start journaling, try doing it just once a week, and then you can do more over time.

The little things add up, even though they may seem insignificant at the moment.

Do you use any meditation, breathing, or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Absolutely! I started doing breathwork with a reiki master recently and it completely shifted my perspective on how I live my life.

Slowing down with breathwork has given me the perspective I needed to take my income and impact to new heights.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

“The Compound Effect” by Darren Hardy is what allowed me to fully understand the significance of each of my habits. It also allowed me to audit my behavior in a positive light, which has enabled me to make a positive impact in my own life and the lives of those around me!

By becoming aware of my habits, I can grow into the person I need to be to handle new responsibilities in my growing business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

First of all, thank you! It’s a joy to participate in this interview and have a new space to share my insights.

My mission is to teach people how to lead themselves and others to greater love and abundance. Right now, my vehicle to create this change is business coaching. Perhaps one day the vehicle will change, but the mission will always stay the same.

