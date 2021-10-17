Christina Hathaway Of Ignite Ambition: “Take care of yourself”

Take care of yourself. It is such a magical thing to witness the joy that others experience simply from starting to put themselves first. I work with some very successful women who are leaders in their careers. They are also mothers and wives. They come to me completely disconnected from food and their bodies. They have put everything before their own self-care. Sometimes our initial work is simply for them to begin setting boundaries around their responsibilities so that they can find time to self-care. Then once they conquer this they start recognizing how this self-care makes them feel and makes them better at everything they do. They feel more joy in all aspects of their lives. This is even more important during times of stress.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina “CJ” Hathaway.

Christina Hathaway, MAS, MFT, is a marriage and family therapist turned author, speaker, and life coach. She is the founder and CEO of Ignite Ambition. Hathaway’s experience includes working as an advocate and clinician for children and young adults specializing in trauma, abuse, and eating disorders, as well as working with local police, children’s hospitals, and child welfare within her state’s child advocacy centers helping children to heal from trauma.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! I was born in Los Angeles California to my Mother Cindy and my Father Steve. I have two older siblings, Steven and Terasita, and we would have been considered a low to middle-class family. I was an active child, so my mom put me in dance at the early age of three. This is where I thrived, dance would become a huge part of my life. Some of my favorite memories from my childhood include walking to school with my mom and having family dinners.

Childhood wasn’t all butterflies, my mom lost her mother when I was six years old. As I remember it this became a turning point in our lives both physically and emotionally. My mom really struggled emotionally, and this became a challenge that would continue for some time. Because of this and some fall out with my extended family we decided to move to Arizona.

The great thing about moving to Arizona was that my family was able to purchase their first home. We lived in a great house. We had a pool, a huge lot, and there were always tons of kids to play with. It was great! During this time, my father continued building himself as a visually impaired entrepreneur and he and my mom ran a cafeteria in the IRS building in downtown Phoenix. My brother and I would drive to work with them in the summers and I would run the cash register (at age nine lol). There I met one of the most important people in my life, Johnetta Williams.

Johnetta was this powerhouse. She was one of the first African American women to be in a leadership position at the IRS. She took me under her wing at a time when I needed a strong woman figure. I consider Johnetta not only a mentor, but she taught me that I could literally do anything. I could have anything. I could be anything. Through her own success, she showed me what hard work, education and kindness to yourself and others can give you in this world. I am so grateful for that.

As time went on I became even more committed to my dance career. I spent most evenings at the dance studio. I loved being on stage and I loved being competitive. So competitive dance came naturally. I was great at it. So much so that I auditioned for the high school competitive dance team in 8th grade and made it! This would be both a positive and negative thing in my life.

High school was a whirlwind of ridiculous emotions, drama, lifelong friendships and so much more. I was on the Varsity dance team at age 14 with junior and senior girls who were much more mature than I was. I tried to be cool! I dated the cool guy in school and we were “in love.” Life was crazy and I made some very stupid decisions but all in all, I survived.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I would have to say my mother was the main person who inspired me to be a therapist. My mom has a bleeding heart. I remember walking around downtown Los Angeles with my mom when I was a very young girl, handing out sandwiches to the homeless. She was always the mom that friends could count on. I remember the time from 3rd through 5th grade and I had some guy friends who would always be over at our house. I know now that they came from very tough homes and being in my mother’s home gave them a sense of peace. While my mom has two biological children some would say she has several children based on all of those who she has helped.

Her bleeding heart bled into me. I love to help others. I love being there for someone in a time of need. It feeds my soul. Pursuing a career in human services made the most sense to me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom was a huge inspiration to me. Not only did she provide a great example of selflessness she also always encouraged me. She signs every holiday or birthday card “your biggest fan.”

My father was also a huge part of who I am and what I have accomplished. As I mentioned he is visually impaired and now blind. He has never allowed this to affect his life. He found a program through the government that allowed him first right of refusal of a food service entity in any government-run building. He has since become a leader in this community.

It is not only my father’s work ethic and tenacity that inspired me, but also his ability to be there during the hard times. I remember being in graduate school working a full-time job, on the phone with him telling him “I can’t.” I’d cry and say, “I can’t.” He’d let me vent and then say, “I know that you can. You always do.” That would be it. His words alone kept me going.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Yes! I worked as an intensive outpatient eating disorder program director. I would also see clients and their families for therapy sessions. I was working with a family for quite some time and it was obvious that the client knew exactly how to rule the home. She did this by not eating and/or having temper tantrums.

This lasted for quite some time and while I and the treatment team told the parents to be stricter with her and set strong boundaries, they didn’t. This was because of a combination of social pressures and their inability to have their daughter, not like them.

The problem was they wanted her to attend a trip where she would be traveling on her own for some time. I called a meeting with the parents. Off the bat, the parents were terribly defensive. They began projecting their emotions onto me and started berating me and questioning my ability to treat their daughter. I was a little blindsided by this and began explaining myself. Then I realized what was actually happening and set some proper boundaries in the session. The session ended with all parties agreeing to disagree.

What I learned from this lesson was what was happening in that session: the projection of the parents’ emotions needed to be called out. I was experiencing exactly what happens in the home and maybe the reason why the daughter was attempting to control them. It was as if I was a fly on the wall of the family home. I was being shown their dysfunction firsthand. To this day I wish I would have directly addressed this.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Recently, I just published my first book, “Don’t Hold Their Poop”, a small book about cleaning up life’s big messes. “Don’t Hold Their Poop” is a self-help comedy about recognizing when other people are emotionally projecting on you and how to set appropriate boundaries. The book doubles as a workbook and is geared towards any and all audiences. It’s short (less than 60 pages) and it’s funny! I mean, it’s about poop!

DHTP teaches the reader that in every social interaction they need to recognize where they end and the other person begins. Through this, we can stop allowing other people to emotionally dump on us. We can avoid carrying the emotional baggage and allow our thoughts and feelings to be our own.

In the world of social media trolling, political divide, feelings about COVID and vaccines, and Karens and Keiths we NEED to learn to take care of our emotional health. This is how this book will help others.

The other project is my whole health coaching program, The Mindset of Matter. During the pandemic, I decided to become a Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Nutrition Coach. I combined this with my expertise in emotional and binge eating, body image and body dysmorphia, and created a program that not only helps people achieve their health and fitness goals, but also work through the mindset issues and unwanted behaviors that consistently stand in their way. I work with busy, successful women all over the world and help them change their lives.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity: When I have an idea I am determined to bring it to fruition. Nothing can stand in my way.

Passion: I love what I do. I love helping people. It is my passion. Because of that, I get to enjoy my work. Through this, I am a leader who recognizes this passion in others and supports them in finding this in themselves.

Vulnerability: You cannot be a good leader without being vulnerable. Vulnerability to me is knowing that I do not know it all. I get it wrong and learn from it. I recognize my weaknesses and turn to others who have excelled in those areas and seek their support. I sometimes need to rest and I am okay with asking for that. I am a good leader because I celebrate my flaws and utilize my resources to help support me.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Being that I am a therapist you may think that this is going to be my answer.

It’s not.

I feel I am an “authority” in finding joy because I went through my own self-discovery process that brought me to my joy.

About eight years ago I was working as a child trauma and abuse specialist. I was working with some high-profile victims of crime. I loved my work. The problem was that I was not recognizing how the work affected me personally. At the time I was in a relationship and treated my partner terribly. I would constantly berate him, I would set him up for unrealistic expectations, and I’d then attack him about that. I was so emotionally depleted from work that when I got home my gas tank was completely empty and I was emotionally reactive.

The good news is that he broke up with me! Yup! That’s the good part because something needed to change. Through this breakup, I started seeking my own therapy as well as my own self-discovery process. I started reading about ideas like manifesting, gratitude and positive thinking. I thought to myself, “Well, I’ve been thinking negatively for so long, and negative things keep happening to me. I wonder if I can reverse it and think positively so that positive things can start happening?”

So that’s what I did. I started writing a gratitude list each day of what I have rather than focusing on what I don’t have. I began creating vision boards of what I wanted to accomplish. I started writing letters to myself about all I have accomplished and being grateful to accomplish everything I wanted to in the future. Other than the mental side I also got even more committed to my fitness and health. I started meditating and journaling daily. I started talking to God.

This was life-changing. By looking at my life and appreciating every single aspect of it, I started to experience even more. I met my now-husband, I’ve traveled the world, I was able to create a career that allowed me to continue to help others while still taking care of myself. Everything came true. I was and still am living in my joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think that we are a mindless nation. We go through life stuck in our brains about what we need to do, what we do not have and/or why life sucks. We work, work, work. We go, go, go. We rarely stop to appreciate. We are constantly looking at what we do not have and who we are not (thin, successful, rich) etc. We are constantly looking at our lives as a deficit rather than appreciating all of the opportunities that we have living in this country. That is not to say there is a lot we have to work on in regard to equality but if we look at what we possess compared to other countries, we should be a hell of a lot more appreciative.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One of my two Lifestyle Coaching programs is “The Mindset of Matter” and it is focused on helping successful leaders create a whole healthy lifestyle that is sustainable through their life, through stress and for as long as they live.

The problem that I usually see upfront with many people is this belief that if they can “lose weight” they will achieve some sense of happiness and/or joy. When I ask them what mindset goal they want to set for themselves they struggle. It is not until they begin losing weight and realize that it’s not the weight that they need to lose, it’s the negative self-worth thoughts. They realize their key to happiness is to begin loving themselves as who they are now.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People tend to look outside of themselves to find happiness. In the example above, weight is the deciding factor for happiness. In other examples, having a certain title defines people’s happiness. Being in a relationship defines their joy. Having successful children defines their happiness and so on. The problem is these external factors and their successes are either not in their control, meaning they cannot make someone act a certain way OR can change at any moment, i.e., you can lose your job, your health can change, your partner can leave.

When you place your happiness in something outside of yourself, you risk not having control of it. When you can find it internally and focus on self-love, you will always be able to harness that happiness.

One other thing is that people think they should always feel happiness or joy. This is not true as well. Happiness is like any other emotion, it comes and goes. We cannot feel happy all of the time. Also, with that said, in order to feel and recognize joy and happiness we need to also experience sadness, anger, fear and other uncomfortable emotions.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Be grateful. It was not until I started appreciating what I already possessed both internally and externally that I was able to feel more joy and happiness. There is always something to be grateful for.

2. Look for the helpers especially during the hard times. My husband had a sudden medical issue that caused him to be in the hospital for two weeks. You would think our closest friends would be the only people who showed up for us but it wasn’t. People showed up for us whom we had acquaintances with. They brought us food, they helped with our dogs and they made our lives easier. They were the helpers. We could have sat in our sorrow but instead, we felt joy and appreciation for the helpers in our lives.

3. Take care of yourself. It is such a magical thing to witness the joy that others experience simply from starting to put themselves first. I work with some very successful women who are leaders in their careers. They are also mothers and wives. They come to me completely disconnected from food and their bodies. They have put everything before their own self-care. Sometimes our initial work is simply for them to begin setting boundaries around their responsibilities so that they can find time to self-care. Then once they conquer this they start recognizing how this self-care makes them feel and makes them better at everything they do. They feel more joy in all aspects of their lives. This is even more important during times of stress.

4. Feel. I like to tell people who are grieving that it’s important to feel your feelings as they come. To “ride the wave” of the emotion. Do not hold onto the emotion and do not do something to stunt it or push it away. Just feel. Oftentimes people try to push away tough emotions through emotionally eating, drinking alcohol, and so on. This stunts their growth and emotional healing. By feeling the emotions as they come, riding the emotion, and then self-caring, once the emotions pass, will bring you closer to joy.

5. Know that it is okay to feel joy in turbulent times. I honestly look at stressful moments as moments to learn and grow. Through this, I feel a sense of joy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Listen. Only offer advice if asked. Most people want to “fix” not a lot of people listen and stay present. Be there for your person. Sometimes it’s just your presence alone that can help them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If we can teach people how to be emotionally responsible we can change the world. As I mentioned, my book, Don’t Hold Their Poop, teaches the reader to be emotionally responsible and recognize where they end and another person begins. If we can teach people to be responsible for their thoughts, feelings, and actions we can literally change how we interact with each other in business, politics, and so on. It starts with you recognizing what you can and cannot control. It’s one of the most important lessons we can teach.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Jack Canfield, the co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul. I was inspired by Jack after seeing him in the movie The Secret. I then started following him on social media and reading his books like The Success Principles. I love his story. He is one of the reasons I wrote my book. He is one of the reasons I made the leap to being an entrepreneur. I would love to pick his brain.

How can our readers further follow your work online? I would love for your readers to follow me on social platforms:

@igniteambitionlifecoaching or at ingiteambition.com

@themindsetofmatter or themindsetofmatter.com

@dontholdtheirpoop or dontholdtheirpoop.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!