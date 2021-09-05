Christina Giaquinto of Modular Closets: “Declutter Your Space”

Declutter Your Space: Physical clutter carries energy and it creates stress from an aesthetic standpoint, but it also affects your internal peace and mood. When you are able to walk into your home and know every single item inside is consciously chosen to be used for a purpose, holds meaning, or you enjoy it, you feel great. Your home will feel like it was curated with intention and purpose.

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Giaquinto.

Organizing expert and spiritual coach, Christina Giaquinto teaches people from all over the world how to declutter and organize their homes and lives. After running her home organizing business for years in NJ, she now dedicates her time working as Modular Closets, https://www.modularclosets.com/, brand ambassador and organizing expert to help all their customers design and organize their closets. As a spiritual coach she does phone sessions with her clients to help them declutter what isn’t in alignment with their soul ensuring their life is filled with happiness and purpose.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My business was certainly not planned. I needed to raise 5,000 dollars for a television class I wanted to take in Los Angeles and that’s where it all started. I took pen to paper and thought of three ways I could serve others and solve a problem. I ultimately decided my love for decluttering and organizing was a skillset that I could use to help others and the rest is history! It’s amazing to think back to that moment in 2013 and see how everything unfolded. I have always trusted my soul and because of that, my business has unfolded naturally as if it always knew it’s destiny.

I had a hand-drawn flyer that I called my “magic flyer,” and I hung it all around town! That one single flyer drew in all my amazing clients, and started the first chapter of my journey. We live in a time where we are inundated with marketing, advertising, social media etc, but sometimes it truly is as simple as taking action in the present moment and hanging up a flyer.

I was never concerned with the future. I simply followed where my soul was leading me. I felt called to pursue my education in TV hosting and found a way to utilize my passion for organizing. Now, 8 years later, I couldn’t be more thankful for everything that has been born within that time.

Looking back to what led me specifically down this career path was my love for organizing, people, and inspirational life talks. When I was in grammar school and high school, I loved organizing my binders and notes. Everyone in my class knew my love for perfectly organized binders, and now I organize people’s homes and lives for a living. When I was in college, I sent my mom an email and said, “I want to be able to walk around, meet people, and talk with them about life, God, and purpose.” Now I talk with people from all walks of life about just that! Your soul knows how it can best serve. Don’t worry about the how and why. Follow that voice and watch your dreams come true!

After running my organizing business for years and organizing endless cluttered homes, I now work with Modular Closets as their brand ambassador and organizing expert. I also run my spiritual coaching business and work with people all over the world to help them deepen their intuition and navigate new chapters in their life. Essentially, I work with them to declutter everything in their life that is not in alignment with their soul. And, to tie it all back to LA, I also find the ultimate joy in TV hosting. I feel really grateful that I often get to combine all three with my latest work endeavours!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing that has occurred has been the synchronistic event of meeting the CEO of Modular Closets! When you follow that internal voice and simply do what makes you happy all the dots connect in ways you can’t possibly see occurring.

It was about 9 pm and the phone rang about a TV job the next morning. It was for a laundry amazon product. The person they originally hired was sick and they needed to find a replacement. I instantly had a good feeling and said, “yes I will take the job!” I remember driving to the location thinking, “ This may simply be a tv hosting job for the day which is great, but I have a feeling something wonderful is going to happen.” I said a prayer and expressed that I was open to receiving unexpected miracles. The laundry commercial was being filmed at Modular Closets showroom and, while we were filming, the CEO walked out and introduced himself. He explained he was looking for a brand ambassador to represent the company, and I told him I am a professional organizer and TV host. It couldn’t have been a better fit. Some may say it is luck, but I know otherwise. It was synchronistic. I followed that internal voice without hesitation, and it led me to the most exciting opportunity I could imagine. I am so thankful to represent Modular Closets as their brand ambassador and help the world get organized with their modular closet system 🙂

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t think of a funny moment, per se, but, I certainly learned a lot along the way. I think the biggest lesson I learned which now I can’t imagine not exercising is saying no. If a project, client or opportunity does not feel right I respectfully say no and gladly say it.

When running a business, especially a service-based business, the most exciting thing is hearing from a new client. Clients are what keep the business running, but I strongly believe in saying no and turning down a project if it does not feel right. The potential client may feel toxic or negative, the space might not feel right, you might not be a good match, or it can simply be bad timing . Whatever the reason, I confidently say no to any person or opportunity that does not feel right. It is so important to remember it is your business and you are in control of it.

You often have to say no to what you don’t want in order for the universe to bring you what you do want. Anytime I said no to a client, I would say, “ thank you for bringing me this lead. I look forward to working with a new person but I would like to work with someone who is more respectful and kind.” Without fail, within a few days I would get a call from the perfect client!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am really excited about a project I am working on with Modular Closets. We are working on a project called, “ Modular Giving.” One of my favorite things in the world is combining my love for tv hosting, people, and helping others and this project does just that!

You may look at a closet and only see a closet, but I see the potential of what an organized and simplified space can do for someone’s internal peace and happiness. I believe a decluttered, simplified, and organized home can completely transform your life and I couldn’t be more excited about finding people who are going through a difficult time and surprising them with a beautiful new closet. Our vision for this project is to surprise people who are either going through a hard time in their lives, or are amazing people who are making a difference in their communities. I will come in, and transform their messy closet into an organized dream. Getting organized is not about being perfect; it is centered around removing things in your life that you don’t need — whether physical or emotional- and intentionally filling your life with things that hold a space in your heart.

We have plans to launch this in the fall, and I am so excited about it! I really hope we help a lot of people through this series. I have a good feeling about it, and I hope others enjoy it too.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Trust your soul with every fiber of your being, and it will lead you to your destiny.”

I wrote that quote over a decade ago, and it is my guiding light. Since I was twelve, I have followed that voice above all else. Every major life decision I have ever made was not by me, but by my higher self and I never question it. I trust it is always leading me to where I am meant to be. I don’t have a plan B. I don’t need one with my soul, and neither do you. We like to overthink things, over complicate life, and wrestle with decisions until we break, but if you quiet the ego mind, and tap into that internal voice, I promise you that your life will surprise you in the best way possible, even through all the ebbs and flows life throws at you. It never leaves you and all you need to do is follow it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Thanking my immediate family may seem a bit cliche, but I would never be where I am today without them, and I don’t take that for granted. I won’t list every member, but they know who they are. There are 8 people I am thinking of and thanking internally. My family has been with me through the most pivotal moments of my life. From allowing me the opportunity to go to the highschool of my dreams, to sticking by my side when I left the college of my dreams unexpectedly to pursue my goals, to making many unconventional life decisions and evolving my business many times over. They have always stood by me without question. When you follow your dreams, many will try and deter you, but not my family. They have all done everything they possibly could to support me, and help me bring any goal I have ever had to life. I have always believed I can do absolutely anything because of my family. They are my entire heart and soul. They are my world.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.) Declutter Your Space:

Physical clutter carries energy and it creates stress from an aesthetic standpoint, but it also affects your internal peace and mood. When you are able to walk into your home and know every single item inside is consciously chosen to be used for a purpose, holds meaning, or you enjoy it, you feel great. Your home will feel like it was curated with intention and purpose.

Physical clutter also prevents new energy from flowing through. I have a great story to share about clutter and how much it prevents new energy from entering. I had a client whose office was filled with massive amounts of clutter and it was a huge undertaking, but once we sorted through everything, purged what was not necessary, organized it, and added new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, it was not too long after that she received a promotion. Clutter not only takes up physical space, it also takes up emotional space and prevents positive energy from flowing through.

2.) Create A System + Organize :

An organized space is not about looking perfect. It is about creating a system you can follow every day. The system is the most important part. If each item has a home and you take the time to put it away in its designated space, it is impossible for the room to become cluttered and disorganized. When I organize a space, I like to make it so easy a 6 year old can do it. Label everything even if you know what it is. This ensures that other family members in the household or guests know exactly where something belongs. Labeling also makes things look aesthetically beautiful!

One of the reasons I decided to put my name to Modular Closets is because I believe in the product so much. I worked with so many closet systems when I ran my business and I can confidently say, I believe Modular Closets is the best system. The team behind this company is incredible. The world is changing and people want to know who they are buying from. This is one of the reasons I decided to take on this role as brand ambassador. From the CEO, to the executives, to the warehouse workers, the people who make up Modular Closets are not just employees. They are family and part of a unified mission — to help people create a system that allows them to easily organize their space.

By designing your closet you are creating a long term plan to stay organized. Story time again! My client was moving to another state and my team and I helped her organize her move. The only caveat was she was not moving in right away. As they built their dream home, they would not move in for another few years. We categorized and organized everything and a few years later, I received a text saying she had finally opened all the boxes and everything was beautifully packed and ready to go in her new home. The system was created. Even though it was two years later, because we took the time to create a system the foundation was started and now her new home was organized.

By creating a system and organizing your space, your home will feel lighter, brighter, and ready to be filled with good energy.

3.) Add Life With Plants And Flowers:

Adding life to your space brings so much joy to your home. Plants and flowers not only add beauty to the space, but they add living breathing things. Whether you prefer lots of earthy greens, or vibrant colorful flowers, plants and flowers add new life and energy.

Succulents and snake plants are easy indoor plants to maintain and the natural green tones bring an earthy natural element into your space. By connecting deeper with nature, our mood lifts and we feel more at peace. Our souls yearn to connect with the earth. By adding plants, we bring nature inside and instantly spark joy!

Everyone loves flowers. They are beautiful, smell like nature’s perfume, and make a space feel happier. Studies have shown that flowers decrease depression and anxiety and lift your mood. Particular flowers like lavender are especially beneficial in decreasing anxiety. Flowers are nature’s art. The detail, texture, fragrance, and natural canvas bring real life art inside your home. Greens, plants, and flowers are an easy way to bring in one of the most vibrant and powerful energies — that of nature and earth. If you want a simple way to add more joy to your space, simply add a bundle of flowers and watch your mood elevate!

4.) Add Lots Of Photos and Frame Keepsakes :

Why do we declutter and organize a space? It is important to ask ourselves what our goal is when working on this. I personally believe the goal of decluttering one’s home is to fill it with items that truly matter. One of the most special things we possess are photos and keepsakes. By filling your home with these memories your home will have a new joyful mood because it is filled with your most prized possessions ~ memories, family and love.

Photos freeze a moment in time and capture a joyful time in our life. By showcasing more photos we are adding the energy of the most special times in our life. Don’t forget to pick out a beautiful frame to accompany your memories. Frames can also create clutter, but by choosing frames that reflect your style and personality and complement the photo, you add a creative masterpiece to your home.

My favorite tip to share with you is to frame keepsakes! You can frame absolutely anything and it is so easy and inexpensive. I have framed children’s art work, special letters, flowers, articles, cards, tickets, and so much more. Similar to how photos capture a moment in time with peoples faces, by framing keepsakes you relive the memory and moment in time. Instead of leaving a special letter from your husband or mother in a box, frame it and see it every day. This sparks joy and adds a loving touch and energy to the space!

5.) Spark new energy:

We often think of adding joy to our space by what we can add to the space, but we can drastically transform the space and add new energy by working internally. Every room holds a certain feeling because of the energy within it. If it is filled with clutter it may feel heavy and stressful. If it is simplistic and filled with photos and memories you feel happy and inspired. If it is filled with history and vintage photos, it will feel nostalgic and peaceful. Another way to add energy is simply by being in it. If a room has stagnant energy, simply enjoy some time in it to add joy.

Here are some examples of how activities can affect the mood of the space: A. Journaling in a space will add a creative energy to the room.

B. Spending time with family, the kids, or grandchildren in a particular room will add youthfulness and vibrance to the room.

C. Cooking and baking in a space will add soulful energy to the room.

D. Meditating in a particular room will add peace, balance, and harmony to the space.

By focusing on the activity and what frequency that holds, you literally change the atmosphere, energy and frequency in the room. This is one of the fastest ways to add more joy to your space! Focus on experiencing joy in the room and watch your space feel more joyful. Everything is energy. Always remember that!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I know you asked for one idea, but I can’t help but share two I have. One involves organizing and one involves the educational system.

Idea #1 After helping so many people declutter their homes, I am amazed at the vast amount of items people no longer need. People have good hearts and they want to help others, but oftentimes it is really hard to find the right home for the items you are getting rid of. It is not always easy to donate and so many times people end up throwing things out.

I always imagined a platform where people could easily find a home for their item. For example, if I was getting rid of my toaster because I have two of them, and I uploaded a quick picture of it, perhaps there is a mom and dad of 3 kids whose toaster just broke in Boston and they need one. I love the idea of the United States or even the world working together. My mom is a teacher and when a client was getting rid of a lot of toys or books I would always ask my mom’s school if she needed them. It felt so good knowing exactly who the items were going to and how they were helping.

Imagine you are the one decluttering the toaster, but you find out Laura and Dave with three kids now have a toaster. It allows the energy of your items to circulate. It brings life and a story to your items and it encourages people to help others more.

I don’t have all the details worked out. It would be a big undertaking, but I love the idea of less waste and more people helping each other.

Idea #2 My second idea would be to shake up the educational system and add a series of classes that pertain to real life skills. It kills me that we go through all of school, and never learn about finances or simply how to pay your taxes. It would be so inspiring to encourage more education about:

● Communicating effectively

● Meditation

● Understanding another person’s perspective

● Expressing your emotions

● Dealing with conflict

● Building relationships

● Public speaking

● Health and wellness

● Self help

● Finances, budgeting, taxes, investing

● How to show empathy and compassion

● Developing your creativity and self expression

My dream would be to create a specific curriculum titled, “Life Skills,” that would be taught for the entire year and start in Kindergarten and last all the way through the end of high school. Each year the curriculum would evolve and develop as the students age.

I am very grateful for my education, but what I carry with me the most is anything I learned that touched on the topics above and I wish there was a true focus on those things.

Thank you for listening to my ideas!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Wow, this feels like a tough question to answer but I have always said the two people I would dream of sitting down for coffee with (I love a good cappuccino!) are Pope Francis and Jesus so if I had to choose someone it would one hundred percent be Pope Francis.

I have always carried the vision in my head of sitting outside at the Vatican and enjoying the perfect cappuccino and croissant on a beautiful sunny day in Italy and talking about life, love, God and the common thread of humanity. I definitely need to learn more Italian before I manifest this dream lunch, but that would be the perfect day and one to remember forever!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I would love to hear from you! It makes me so happy when people reach out and say hello or ask a question about organizing and spirituality. My personal instagram is @christinagiaquinto and you can also follow everything I am doing with Modular Closets @modularclosets. Feel free to email me anytime as well. My email is [email protected]

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!