Christie Dondero Bettwy ofRock Recovery: “Read books and listen to podcasts that are positive and uplifting”

Read books and listen to podcasts that are positive and uplifting — I think it is extremely important to stay up-to-date on current events and news, but we also need to pour into ourselves with encouragement. I try to listen to my favorite music in the car and keep my favorite podcasts on hand for my long walks.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christie Dondero Bettwy.

Christie serves as the Executive Director for Rock Recovery, a nonprofit that helps people overcome disordered eating by combining clinical and community care. Having gone through recovery herself, she understands the depth of emotional, physical and spiritual support needed to recover and is passionate about spreading the message that freedom from disordered eating is possible. She is an active speaker and shares her story with organizations and media outlets across the country. Christie lives in Washington, DC with her husband Ryan.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I struggled with an eating disorder for over a decade, and I finally sought treatment in my early twenties. I did mostly outpatient treatment and support groups but managed to make a lot of progress due to the fact that my parents had the financial means to pay for treatment. A year or two after I had found freedom from my eating disorder, I ran into a woman who had been in the same support group as me years earlier but had not made progress in her eating disorder because she could not afford clinical care. It dawned on me that most people did not have the same access to care or privilege that I had, and I felt convicted to do something to help. I did a Google search and came across Rock Recovery (which had just been founded months earlier by an incredible woman named Cary Larson). Within the year, I moved from North Carolina to Washington, DC so that I could volunteer with the organization and help it grow. Within two years, I quit my consulting job and fundraised my own salary from family and friends and came on as Rock Recovery’s first staff member. That was eight years ago, and I am still incredibly grateful to get to lead this organization and serve our incredible clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This might not be terribly interesting, but it feels like a pivotal story for me. I started working on a five-year vision plan for Rock Recovery back in 2018. It took two years to discern the strategy, collaborate with stakeholders and put a plan in place. I finished it in late February, and I was planning on making it public on March 19, 2020 (Rock’s 11th birthday). Obviously, the world shutdown around that time due to COVID-19, and the world never saw that plan. It took me MONTHS to emotionally untangle from my disappointment and embrace what was ahead, even though it looked different. When COVID-19 hit, we immediately pivoted and started offering all of our programs virtually within a matter of hours. It was a stressful and devastating time for so many reasons, but I am incredible proud of my team and grateful for their work and care for our clients. The team really pulled together and got creative (one therapist even dropped pizza on her computer keyboard and almost broke it during a virtual meal support group, yet carried on!). As I look back at this time, I realize how we were all really just running on pure adrenaline. Our program inquiries went up 400%, and I was taking calls from the bathroom of my 500 square foot apartment that my husband and I shared since it was the only place with doors. In hindsight, the whole season was pretty wild, and virtual work has been incredibly successful and impactful for our clients. That is definitely one of the silver linings of this season.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

There is something wrong with everything. I know that seems like a depressing quote, yet to me it is inspirational! I have extraordinarily strong perfectionistic tendencies, and the fact that there is something wrong with everything brings me a lot of peace and helps me to accept things as they are, not as I wish they would be. Even on the absolute best days or moments of my life, there is something that I could think of that I wish was different. I was sitting on a beautiful balcony overlooking the water in Annapolis, MD a few months ago. It was a glorious day — sunny, warm but not hot, and my view was stunning. A few minutes into my time, someone started playing loud music from the balcony a few doors down, and construction broke out on the street below. Before, this would have caused me to grumpily go back inside and close the door to get some peace and quiet. Yet instead, I was able to chuckle and remember that there is in fact something wrong with everything, and I put my headphones in and enjoyed the view.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I recently read Jess Connolly’s, You Are the Girl for the Job. As someone with a fair bit of imposter syndrome, this book was just the encouragement I needed. Some days, the weight of being the Executive Director for Rock Recovery feels extra heavy. The burden has felt a bit heavier as our client inquiries have kept steadily increasing, and I feel fearful and inadequate since I know there are so many more people who need our help that we may never reach. Fundraising is an incredible stressor for me, and I am often paralyzed by fear of rejection. This book had just the right amount of ra-ra and hard truth to help me bravely and boldly step further into my calling at Rock Recovery.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have quite a few exciting new projects coming up at Rock! First of all, we are planning to open in-person clinical meal support therapy and body image therapy programs at our offices in Arlington, VA in the fall. In spring 2020 we started our first virtual body image therapy program for California residents, and we are working to grow our California programs, and open our first in-person program there by early 2022. Since the need for our services continues to rise, we also hope to start new programs in North Carolina and a few other states in the next two years. Clinical eating disorder treatment is costly and often times inaccessible for people. These programs will help to increase access to care and help more people find freedom and healing from eating disorders and body image issues.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I won’t use his name because he is too humble and would get mad at me, but I have a dear friend in North Carolina who has been one of my greatest cheerleaders for more than 10 years. I met him at my old job in North Carolina back in 2008. One of his daughter’s closest friends had an eating disorder so he gets the importance of our work. He loves supporting people in their dreams and ambitious endeavors, and he always encouraged me to dream big. He has provided unbelievably generous support and encouragement over these past 10+ years. I literally do not think Rock Recovery would have survived in those early years if it hadn’t been for him and his lovely wife and their kindness to us.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, gratitude is simply remembering to give thanks and keeping the posture of a thankful heart. I struggle with perfectionism, and can sometimes forget to give thanks, so I have to work extra hard to see the good.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think a lot of us struggle with perfectionism, which often serves as a distraction from gratitude. All too often we believe we can’t be grateful until things are perfect or until we get something right. Gratitude is truly a muscle we need to learn to build, and it often does not come naturally. It is much easier to see the things that need improvement or the things that are going wrong than the things that we could be grateful for.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

When I went through my eating disorder recovery journey, I really struggled to see my progress. All I could see were my failures and the “flaws” of my body, not the beauty of it and the incredible things it helped me to do. Choosing to focus on gratitude was instrumental to my progress in my recovery, and it is still instrumental for me today.

Intentionally increasing gratitude continues to benefit my life, health and relationships in three main ways:

Gratitude allows me to give more grace to myself. When I am focusing on things that I wish I were doing differently, I set myself on a negative spiral that often results in shame. However, by focusing on gratitude for my qualities and accomplishments (big and small), I am able to let myself be human and also celebrate my victories and successes in life along the way. Gratitude helps me to find more joy in small things and be more present in the moment. If I am practicing the muscle of gratitude and looking for things to be grateful for, I am able to notice the small blessings of a steaming hot cup of coffee, the warm breeze and all of the beautiful small things that add up over time. It also keeps me firmly grounded in the present moment and keeps me from worrying about the future or the past. Gratitude facilitates deeper connection with my loved ones. I am able to be kinder to my loved ones and feel more connected to them by noticing their own positive qualities and the ways they love and care for me.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

The biggest way that I see gratitude improving my mental wellness is by increasing my joy and giving me a buffer to get through the hard times. I think focusing on gratitude fills our tank, so when hard days or seasons happen to us, we have some extra resources to draw on that give us energy and hope.

Gratitude played a huge role in my recovery from an eating disorder and helped me heal my body image issues and restore my mental wellness. I had been so perfectionistic about my body for so long, that I had to work extremely hard to accept it and find peace in my own skin. Being grateful for what my body allowed me to do (hug a loved one, go for a nice long run, etc.) was instrumental in my healing process.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

In my experience, these are five ways that each of us can leverage the power of gratitude:

Keep an intentional journal on gratitude — One of my best friends bought me a five year journal almost four years ago. I have loved taking the taking to reflect on the event of the day, and I always try to write at least once thing I am grateful for on each entry. This helps me to focus on the positive and it is amazing to re-read past entries and remember small moments that brought me great joy. Reflect at the end of the day on all you have to be grateful for — I often use the Daily Examen at the end of my day to think through all of the things that I have to be grateful for and to get a temperature check on my feelings and emotions of the day. This has helped me fall asleep faster and overall sleep better and unwind. Write encouraging notes to friends or family — It is important to share gratitude with others, not just to reflect on it for ourselves. Writing notes to friends or family for things that you are grateful for can be amazingly helpful. Dr. John Gottman has an amazing approach (and podcast!) called Small Things Often. The idea is that we should take time in our daily lives to recognize our partners (or loved ones) for the small stuff, as well as the big stuff. It has been incredibly useful for my husband and I to practice this method. Be on the lookout for small moments/blessings — I try to take moments throughout the day where I pause, focus on my breathing and consider all of the blessings and things I have to be grateful for in the present moment. Read books and listen to podcasts that are positive and uplifting — I think it is extremely important to stay up-to-date on current events and news, but we also need to pour into ourselves with encouragement. I try to listen to my favorite music in the car and keep my favorite podcasts on hand for my long walks.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

One of my friends always encourages me to pay attention to what I am paying attention to. If a certain relationship, TV show, social media account, etc makes me feel bad, that is a signal worth listening to and means I should probably change my behavior or put a boundary in place. In my eating disorder recovery the HALT tool was extremely helpful for me to check in with how I was feeling before I felt tempted to act out on a disordered behavior. It is also extremely applicable to stressful moments in daily life.

H — Hungry

A — Angry

L — Lonely

T — Tired

Checking in with my body and my emotions is an extremely powerful way to acknowledge what is happening in me and around me, but not getting swept up by it.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The Next Right Thing podcast by Emily P. Freeman

Gifts of Imperfection by Brene Brown

Finding Peace in Imperfection blog by Kate Jarvi, LPC

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We would love to do a campaign around the message that complete freedom from an eating disorder is possible. Too many people are told that they can never fully recover, and it just is not true.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!