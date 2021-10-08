Christian Valvo of Thumbs Off: “How to accept criticism”

How to accept criticism. Though you may think your business or product is invincible, accept others’ input and recognize where you can improve. People are only trying to help you reach your full potential so make sure you let them.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christian Valvo.

Christian Valvo is the founder of Thumbs Off!, a simple yet revolutionary wearable device designed to eliminate the spread of germs between a waiter and a customer’s dish. As a former Atlanta area restauranteur, Valvo is no stranger to the restaurant industry, recognizing the need to correct the often unforeseen sanitation issue he has seen so many times over the years, and one that has only since heightened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The product is now sold directly to restaurants throughout the United States and Canada and is revolutionizing the way plates are served.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Buffalo New York as the middle child of three boys. My older brother, Anthony, was born with a hearing disability which meant I had to grow up fast in order to protect him from the bullies that made fun of him due to his speech impediment. His disability taught me to be tough and never let anyone try and hold you back for any reason.

As a child, I was very into sports and played everything I could from tennis to lacrosse. I went to Sweet Home High School in a suburb just outside Buffalo and my favorite subject was lunch. I wasn’t a very good student during my first two years there, and it wasn’t until my guidance counselor told me that if I didn’t get my grades up that I wouldn’t qualify for any of the athletic scholarships I was being offered. Right then, it became clear to me then that I had to start studying, which is exactly what I did, going on to receive all As and Bs during my junior and senior years.

I was a decathlete in track and field and had scholarship offers from virtually every school in the country. I eventually chose the University of Kansas but never made it there. Instead, I wound up at North Dakota State University to play football (but that is a story for a different time). After college, I launched a couple small businesses in Buffalo from auto detailing to carpet cleaning. However, I knew that I didn’t want to live in a state where it snowed five months out of the year, so I moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida which is where I started my journey in the restaurant business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The life lesson that I live by is from Jim Valvano who said: “Never give up! Failure and rejection are only the first steps to succeeding.”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The movie “The Family Man” starring Nicolas Cage really resonated with me. Growing up in a family that really didn’t have much, I knew that I never wanted to be in the same situation that my parents were which is why everything I did centered around making money, even as a kid. I was always scheming up something to make more than anyone else. At 23 years old, I was earning more money in a month than my parents made in a year. I had everything I had always dreamed about: a Mercedes, a boat, motorcycles, jewelry, and a nice house, but I wasn’t happy. “The Family Man” showed me a great representation of my dreams versus reality. Money doesn’t make you happy; having a family that loves you and being able to attend your kids’ plays and games are truly the things to cherish — not material items. Now don’t get me wrong, I still like the expensive stuff, but it comes always comes second to family.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Over the past 12 years, I’ve owned and operated 13 restaurants in northern Georgia from a hot dog joint to a full-service Italian restaurant that seated 250 people. I’ve always been under the opinion that if you have a good location, serve an above average product, stay consistent, and give great customer service, that there’s no way to fail at the restaurant game. Luckily for me, I was right. I worked my butt off, over 100 hours each week sometimes, but I did what I needed to do in order to succeed.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

When COVID-19 hit, I knew immediately that we were going to be in for a long scary ride especially for the dine-in restaurants. I spoke to one of the local health inspectors here in Georgia and asked a ton of questions about sanitization and personal protection equipment. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much information she could give me due to the fact that this had never happened before. It didn’t take long for our loyal customers that came in three to four times each week to stop coming into dine altogether. I knew I had to get creative, so I started posting a bunch of digital Facebook ads centered around the precautions that we were taking to make sure everything that came out of my restaurants was safe from any contamination. Up to this point, I had very rarely ever posted takeout specials except on special occasions like Halloween or the Super Bowl. But when the customers weren’t leaving their houses, I knew that in order to survive and keep my employees happy, we were going to have to serve them with delivery, so I hired drivers and pivoted my servers to counter people that took orders and delivered when needed.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

My “Aha moment” came when I was having lunch with my fiancée at a well-known BBQ restaurant in Georgia. I had ordered a rib and brisket plate, and she ordered a pork plate. After about 15 minutes or so, the waiter brought our food to the table, he placed the pork plate down first and then put mine in front of me. But there was an item on my plate that I didn’t order — his big hairy thumb buried in my coleslaw. I sort of laughed and jokingly said “It’s a good thing I don’t like coleslaw” to which he snickered and said “My bad”. However, it was at that exact moment that I knew I had to do something. So I went to Hobby Lobby and bought some molding clay to design the very first version of Thumbs Off!.

How are things going with this new initiative?

The rollout of Thumbs Off! has been very successful. The more people who discover and hear about the product, the more they realize how big of a gross, long-existing problem that it’s actually solving. Nowadays, especially with the Delta variant, restaurants need to really go that extra mile to bring customers back in and earn their trust. The Thumbs Off! is not only protecting a guest from all of the germs that a waiter might be carrying after they handle money, shake hands with other customers, or even worse, use the bathroom, but delivering peace of mind. It acts as a shield against contagious diseases as well as foodborne illnesses which infect about 48 million people each year according to the CDC. Restaurants and consumers alike have been very receptive to the Thumbs Off! and we look forward to the day when the product is in every restaurant across the world.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are two people that have been very instrumental in getting Thumbs Off! to where it is today: Danny Prussman and Dave Richmond. Covid had initially just hit the U.S. in January 2020 and in June, I was scrolling through Facebook and ran across an advertisement on a device called the ‘Germ Nerd’. I was shocked at how someone could take an idea through to production in such a short period of time. I mean Covid was only around for 150 days at that time, and these guys already had a device on the market to stop the spread of it. I immediately found out who the creator was and looked him up on LinkedIn. Dave contacted me back quickly, and the next thing I knew, we were all on a Zoom call pressing forward to get the Thumbs Off! project underway.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There is one thing that really sticks out to me and that is when people ask me about what I have been doing lately. I tell them that I’ve been working on my Thumbs Off! project and what follows next is always the question, “What’s Thumbs Off!?”. I start to explain to them that I developed a product that will cut down on the spread of germs and diseases transmitted from a restaurant server to their guests by placing the device over the thumb before they grab the plate. It then always solicits the same response of “OOOOOOHH!” as if they are not impressed. But like clockwork, a week or so later, I get a text or call from the same person saying, “Oh my gosh, my recent waiter or waitress had their thumb in my food… Ugh, I wish you never told me about this problem. When will the Thumbs Off! be in restaurants everywhere?”. I have a ton of text pics from friends with thumbprints on their plates.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told be about:

1. The cost associated with getting patents. I was told early on in the process that patents take a while to obtain and that they’re very expensive, but I didn’t expect what was to come. Every time that my attorney emailed me, it was another problem that cost more money. Now after 18 months, I think it’s finally over.

2. How long it takes to go from idea to prototype to production. I was under the impression that this could all be done in six months, and boy was I wrong. Covid slowed everything down considerably, shipping was pretty much at a standstill, and product was almost impossible to get.

3. The percentages of sales versus sales calls and pitches, I’ve always enjoyed face-to-face transactions but this was much different over the computer. It takes a lot for someone to notice you virtually, especially during a time, when all businesses were struggling.

4. You can’t do it alone. You are only as strong as the team you surround yourself with and to get from Point A to Point B, takes a collective group of people who are each skilled in something different. That strength is invaluable and what can really catapult you to the next level.

5. How to accept criticism. Though you may think your business or product is invincible, accept others’ input and recognize where you can improve. People are only trying to help you reach your full potential so make sure you let them.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Prior to the pandemic, so many people had this “go, go, go” mentality of translating being busy to being successful. Since March 2020, we have been forced to stop, take a breath, and reevaluate what we are doing and why it is that we’re doing it, especially in regard to our overall health, which mental wellness is certainly part of.

As mentioned earlier, like all other restaurants across the country, when I, as an operator, was forced to reinvent my business model to keep my customers happy and my employees working, we just had to adapt and let go out of the control of the way things once were — and in a way, that can be a good thing. Nothing is ever going to be perfect and it’s remembering that mentality that will help you grow in so many ways. Really, take time to pause, breathe and remember, even if the worst happens, everything will eventually work itself out and be okay.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am hoping to start a movement with Thumbs Off! and make people feel comfortable at restaurants. The industry employs so many people who work so hard day in and day out, and we want guests to physically see that. No one needs to be getting sick from foodborne illness or guessing whether or not an establishment is following the proper health codes. I want Thumbs Off! to deliver that message and already have plans in the works to continue to develop more solutions that make this clear — and make people want to trust the food they’re eating.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

It would be a dream of mine to have lunch with NFL legend Peyton Manning. He is someone has always set an example both on and off the field as a leader, pushing the envelope and breaking barriers. One of his favorite quotes of mine is “Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what the hell you’re doing”, which is so true as we only better ourselves and our mindset through knowledge and experience.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can visit our website at www.thumbsoff.com as well as learn more about our product through social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thumbsoff and Instagram at www.instagram.com/thumbs_off.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!