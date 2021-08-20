Christian Sismone: “Life is meant to be tasted and lived not theorized”

Life is meant to be tasted and lived not theorized- Perfectionism is often very sterile and drab. It robs the person of all the glitter of life. Life is fleeting and not immersing yourself inflow because of the weight of appearances hinders your ability to move forward.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christian Sismone.

Christian Sismone is a motivational coach, speaker, and image consultant who took her passion of helping women embrace their beauty by being a content creator to now partnering with women to craft a life that is brilliantly their own. Christian uses her life experiences from navigating the corporate jungle and elevating her own life. She doesn’t shy away from the deep as she knows that’s where the gold is.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was a harsh and painful one that equipped me to be a brilliant woman today. I don’t have fond memories but being the person I am, I always can find the gold or the gems even in darkness. I can look back now and see how brilliant I was at an age that most get to just be, enjoy fun and the hardest decisions were which Brittney Spears song they wanted on their Myspace page. I, however, had to make decisions like putting myself in a magnet school to be equipped to be a first-generation human being from going to college but also to being able to drive and have a quasi-normal life

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be comfortable with the abnormal. Being someone who didn’t get all the fundamentals in life, I had to be very comfortable with the unfamiliar so that I could survive and then eventually thrive.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m not a big movie person but one of my fav movies is A beautiful mind. As someone who is on the Autism spectrum and has had to learn to work with crippling depression, it was just an enchanting maze that even in such discomfort there is gold.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Success is such a subjective term but to me, resilience, authenticity, and ingenuity are traits that when joined create a beautiful environment. In my life, it would be easy to play safe and just continue down the path of the tradition you know, work a 9–5 and never venture out of the roads you know. However, starting as a content creator on a topic of fitness and then spurring into beauty/wellbeing when people who look like me often aren’t included helped me to be extremely comfortable with my newest venture of motivational coach, speaker and image consulting. Most people aren’t tapping into their magic but once they do the life they secretly want blooms before them.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who can’t let good be good enough and move forward with execution. Often it is used as a crutch to not actualize their greatness. Many fear their brilliance and by stalling behind needing things to be perfect they can be safe. Some even wear it as a badge of honor. It’s a life-stalling tactic.The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad.

What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

A positive of being a “perfectionist” if one executes is the level of detail and ensuring what they put out will reflect highly of their excellence. In my past, I would labor for weeks on the words or angle of an image before submitting which produces wonderful content.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism is a thief of serendipitous joy and splendor. When you’re trying to be perfect you are not actually in the moment and unable to pivot. Some are very methodical and follow a rigid process. This inhibits one from being able to take a road less traveled and finding inspiration. When I initially started my career, I was very rigid in how I operated thinking it would yield the least risk and opposition. What I have discovered when someone is rigid when they fall they break into many pieces but those who are fluid are able to adapt in the moment.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I found in my own life and that of others I have helped along the way the need to be perfect is a way to have their ego stroked. That need to be seen in a certain light makes many unable to execute and losing out on valuable intel that could help them to be greater and tap into their authenticity. The need to be seen as perfect, having it all together blocks so many from trying.

And as I said earlier in the interview perfection is a safe cocoon that makes one feel good about things yet dehydrated from the actual joy of doing.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Release your need to be perceived- Many perfectionists hide insecurities by wanting to look and operate a certain way. There was a time in my life where I wanted to appear very prime and proper as that was something I say growing up upheld as desirable. My life was not that of wealth so I wanted to do my best to control my image so I could be seen in a positive light. By releasing the need to be in control I was able to tap into my gifts and make a positive contribution to the universe. Embrace your authenticity- Sometimes my dear perfectionist you are trying to crack the code by emulating what appears to be trendy. Often you lose the very essence of who you are and what would catapult you into the life you are excited to wake up to. There is only so much you can edit before you lose your power. Embrace you as you are amazing, a gem, a valuable thing. Accept that perfection is a myth- When I hear people say that something is perfect I always know that there will always be someone who isn’t impressed and that the perfect thing has flaws. I believe flaws are the magic of life as it’s what makes things and people unique. Knowing there will always be something that could improve frees you so you can execute and grow. Embrace the process- I’m a big plan the work, work the plan type of lady. However, it comes a time in the process that planning will incapacitate you and have you on the side of the road. Embrace the journey of life and the detours. You are holding yourself hostage by not being present. Also, lean into trusting your intuition you won’t know everything that comes out, we as humans crave familiarity so we can go on autopilot and appear natural. But trust in your ability to pivot and adapt. Life is meant to be tasted and lived not theorized- Perfectionism is often very sterile and drab. It robs the person of all the glitter of life. Life is fleeting and not immersing yourself inflow because of the weight of appearances hinders your ability to move forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would want a movement of people being honest with themselves on what they want to be. Often, people are walled off from living an exceptional life because they are chained to living in a one size fits all path. My focus clients are often Black and Brown women who desire the organic sweetness of a life that is all their creation. I want to see that for more people as the turbulence in the world is often rooted in not being tapped into their needs.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

This was a hard question I actually couldn’t come up with just one person but I would love to have lunch with Bozoma St. John, Mellody Hobson, and Lisa Nichols as both women are tapped into their brilliance and are living lives of grandeur and beauty.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me at christiansismone.com and on social media IG @christiansismone and my fav place Twitter @blkluxelife!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!