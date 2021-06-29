Christian Sanchelima of Sanchelima & Associates: “How you learn from those mistakes is most important”

Take away elections for state court judges. It makes the position political. Too much temptation for favors and bias. I would also require law student candidates to go through an interview prior to being admitted similar to medical school. Too many people without people skills are allowed into law schools.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christian Sanchelima.

Chris Sanchelima earned his bachelor’s in science degree in Industrial and System Engineering with honors from University of Florida and received his Juris Doctorate degree, from Florida International University School of Law, where he served as President of the Student Body and as Founder and President of the Intellectual Property Student Association. Mr. Sanchelima. Prosecutes numerous patents in mechanical, electrical, computer programs and chemical compositions.

As a Registered Patent Attorney, Mr. Sanchelima concentrates his practice in Patent and Trademark Prosecution and Intellectual Property Litigation. Chris has experience in trademark cancellation and opposition proceedings before the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. He has been involved in domestic and international intellectual property licensing, business lawyer Miami franchise agreements and related assignment requirements. Mr. Sanchelima advised on intellectual aspects in commercial transactions including acquisitions, merges and joint ventures for US and International entities.

What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

My father is an IP attorney, so I grew up hearing about and seeing all sorts of imagination inspiring inventions. I also had a front row seat to trademark battles involving very recognizable businesses. Being fortunate enough to have access to this information, I decided to follow the steps needed to enter this field. It began by studying engineering, passing the patent bar exam and later obtaining a law degree and passing the Florida bar exam. I figured if I didn’t end up liking law, I could always fall back on my engineering degree which would also provide me with a comfortable living and interesting work.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the funniest moments during the course of my career is probably during a telephonic hearing with a federal judge. A random attorney jumped on the line and interrupted the hearing. When the judge tried to tell him to announce himself and not interrupt, he told the judge to hold on because someone in the background was talking to him. When he came back on the line, he just started blurting out an argument. Eventually, the judge’s assistant was able to disconnect him, but it reminded me a lot of that Leroy Jenkins WoW YouTube video. Those who have seen it will understand, those who haven’t owe themselves a good laugh.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are currently opening an office in Mexico. We just opened about two weeks ago. It’s amazing how far we’ve come being able to manage remotely. Cell phone plans now provide free calling between México and the US and videoconferencing has advanced so much that it’s like you’re actually next to the person located remotely.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

One of the most interesting projects involves the virtual reality space. I can’t go into details but it’s a VR experience that allows you to tour apartment buildings and homes from anywhere in the world. In the VR experience you can walk around an entire property in Miami while physically being in China.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Winston Churchill is pretty inspirational when it comes time to persevere through a task without giving up. The movie The Darkest Hour illustrates this quality of his very well.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

I would suggest they “shadow” someone in the field they are interested in to see what a day in the life of that kind of attorney is like before they go all in and go through a lot of courses in that field. It doubles as an opportunity to network and possibly land an internship or position after law school.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Take away elections for state court judges. It makes the position political. Too much temptation for favors and bias. I would also require law student candidates to go through an interview prior to being admitted similar to medical school. Too many people without people skills are allowed into law schools. Lastly, I would make the last semester of law school an apprenticeship to make sure each graduate has some real-world experience before being able to represent a client.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have donated through our firm thousands of dollars to various charities. I post on social media that we are donating money to a charity selected by our followers. The charity with the most votes gets the donation. It has ranged from contributing towards treatments and cures for children with rare diseases to bereavement services for parents who have just lost a child to pro bono legal representation for those who need legal representing but cannot afford it.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

What drives me is growing our firm in order to service more people and provide them a high-quality service which I know we deliver. This way we can positively impact as many people as possible in our field and help guide them toward their dreams.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. You will make mistakes

2. How you learn from those mistakes is most important

3. Online advertising is very important these days to reach a larger audience

4. It’s important to have a way of destressing when things get tough.

5. Find hobbies, don’t get consumed by only one dimension of life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Sir Richard Branson or Mark Cuban. They just seem like good humans with a good head on their shoulders for businesses and making deals.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!