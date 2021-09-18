Christian Barsanti of Rezzil: “Get to the decision makers sooner”

Get to the decision makers sooner. Selling into a company can be daunting with all sorts of departments, people’s schedules, and agendas. As a salesperson, you can get caught up in company departments and it takes forever to the decision-makers, burning cash and time. Try to identify who to reach first and the best path to that person.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Christian Barsanti.

Christian started his career in finance more than 25 years ago working for several large financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Prudential Investment Management, where he learned to lead teams globally with a strategic mindset. In 2016 he transferred his skill set briefly to the medical industry before partnering with Brendan O’Shea and Rezzil. Working for Rezzil, Christian is responsible for leading the implementation of Rezzil into the US market.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I had met up with my friend and eventual business partner, Brendan O’Shea. Being both dads to kids that play sports, we were commenting on the start of sports training in youth sports and how technology could play a part in their development. Brendan is part owner of Artificial Intelligence company and has a lot of knowledge in the technological landscape and the applications. We saw the opportunity in sports and started working together on a business plan, did some research and started reaching out to sport tech companies, where we came upon our partners Mi-Hiepa, the leaders in Virtual Reality Training and Cognitive Development Tools.

Known as Rezzil, the brand’s headquarters is based in Manchester, England and we teamed up to bring the VR training to the US market. We recently launched Player 22 in the US, a virtual reality fitness and sports training program that allows users to run different drills that mimic real-game patterns, combining exercise and training right in your living room!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In my current role, I have had the opportunity to travel and meet with some of the best-known teams in the world and introduce them to our technology. It’s great to see their facilities and meet the people that make these organizations the best in the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If it’s to be, it’s up to me.” My father gave me that quote from William Johnsen when I was a boy and it’s been with me ever since. It resonates with me because to me, it’s about ownership, accountability, and creating the path you desire.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner, Brendan O’Shea. He constantly challenges me to find a technological solution to the way things are done. He loves the journey of building the company, and has been supportive of all ideas and instrumental in the success of the company.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Recently I watched the Guy Ritchie movie “The Gentlemen” with Matthew McConaughey as Michael Pearson. It’s a fun movie to watch! While the subject matter is obviously different, the business lessons and quotes are great, especially for entrepreneurs. An example, “If you wish to be The King of the jungle, it’s not enough to act like a king. You must be The King. And there can be no doubt. Because doubt causes chaos and one’s own demise.” — Matthew McConaughey as Michael Pearson.

There are valuable lessons just in that quote, talking to clear direction and execution, which are big characteristics that are needed to be successful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I might be a bit old school, but I think the following still holds true in today’s environment as they did years ago:

1) Execution — People talk, but to get real results you must execute your plan to see results. I see people fall flat when they do not execute.

2) Accountability — To achieve success, you must realize that you must make it happen and not put your fate on others’ shoulders.

3) Listening to all ideas and not letting people get talked over. This happens all too often where people do not listen because they are thinking about what they want to say. I have seen a lot of good ideas die out because another person spoke over them and their ideas where never visited until it was too late.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are starting to work with schools and youth sports clubs with our programs that normally might not be able to access this technology.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and being able to combine these amazing technologies. It’s amazing what our developers have created and what is coming. As it is now, we have technology that can put you back in the head of any player at any point in the game and you can replay the game in that person’s shoes, see what they see and do what they do. With our VR drills, adding AI to those brings your product to another level. The system can look at the data, analyze and give training plans as an example. And we are just scratching the surface.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

I believe it will create smarter, better developed players which will elevate the games we play.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

A possible concern is our ability to teach and learn ourselves. The technology is great and going to get even better, but of course we want to make sure the human brain stays active with decision making and mental processing.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Accessibility of teams to technologies in the youth markets. There is a lot of great technology out there that the youth markets could benefit from, but it is costly. Finding ways to deliver that technology to the youth teams would be great. At Rezzil, we have a franchise model that enables representatives to bring our technology to youth teams in their areas. Burnout for gifted players who quit before their time. I have seen a lot of talent quit because they were exhausted from the sport they had been playing since a young age. They focused on the sport early, didn’t pursue other interests, only to give up that sport because their heart wasn’t into it any longer. We need to make sure we expose youth to all sorts of sports early and often and not worry about focusing on one sport only. Old school methods vs. embracing new coaching philosophies and technologies. This can be said for a lot of industries, not just sports. It’s so true that people are creatures of habits. I have seen this with coaches and players that say, “I will not try that technology as I get my experience on the field.” Changing that mindset is key, and to do that we get them in the system to really see and experience the technology.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Get to the decision makers sooner. Selling into a company can be daunting with all sorts of departments, people’s schedules, and agendas. As a salesperson, you can get caught up in company departments and it takes forever to the decision-makers, burning cash and time. Try to identify who to reach first and the best path to that person.

2) Don’t get distracted by shiny objects. A few times, I have had people say great things (“Shiny objects”) and promise a lot of business, only to produce nothing. You really need to do your due diligence and stay focused and levelheaded at every opportunity.

3) Relationships go a long way. I have always been a relationship person where I build trust with people that I work with, and that network becomes beneficial when you are starting a company and people know they can depend on you.

4) Nothing is easy and it’s going to take time to build. This has been said a million times and will be said a million more, but you have to work hard and tirelessly when building a business. Overnight success is very rare.

5) Make sure you hire the right person for the job.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I know this has been used before but is so true: having a positive mental state is important. It’s very easy to have negative thoughts creep into your head and have negative people affect your output. Stay away from the negative thinkers as they will bring you down and not help you fulfill your goals. Work hard, think positively, keep moving forward and things will happen.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Mark Cuban. He is immensely popular for multiple reasons. I think his insight and knowledge are invaluable and to be able to learn from him would be priceless.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am behind the scenes at Rezzil working on many projects including getting our product into great sports’ tourism destinations. You will see a lot of what our company is doing in social media.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!