Chrissy Orellana Of Scottsdale Recovery Center: “You can impact others on a very deep level if you have the courage to share your truth”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chrissy Orellana.

Christina is currently the Clinical Director for Scottsdale Recovery Center. Christina holds a master’s degree in Addiction Counseling and is a Licensed Independent Substance Abuse Counselor. Since 2008, Scottsdale Recovery Center serves the needs of people nationwide searching for a successful solution to remove active alcohol, opioid, cocaine and other addictions to enjoy the benefits of living drug-free. With four facilities in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona continuing to reset the standard of Detox, Inpatient Residential, Intensive Outpatient, and Sober Living practices. Scottsdale Recovery Center is a trusted resource, locally and nationally, to the public, health care providers, and media outlets seeking knowledge to support their investigations and bring addiction industry awareness needed to save lives. Visit Scottsdale Recovery Center for more information or call 1–888-NODRUGS.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My passion for helping others struggling with mental health and addiction started after getting sober myself in 2010. I felt so much gratitude for everyone who helped me along the way in my own personal journey that I wanted to find a way to give back to as many people as possible. I initially started my career as a case management provider while I was finishing my master’s program and later as a therapist and director for substance abuse treatment.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the most interesting things that has happened to me since being in the recovery industry is that I realized the true value of meaningful connections. I watch people every day who have felt alone and isolated in their substance use become the truest versions of themselves by establishing genuine relationships with others. This has been inspiring to witness, because it has emphasized to me how much we all really need one and other and why it is so valuable to be vulnerable.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest hurdle for me when I first started my career was working harder than the client. I feel so passionately about others finding the peace and serenity that I have found in recovery that it can be hard to take a step back and ensure that the client has the opportunity to access their own internal motivation. I had to learn that in doing more work than the client does, I am robbing them of the journey of their recovery, which is ultimately what can serve as the ongoing motivation to stay sober.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am eternally grateful for my parents who stuck by my side in my own recovery journey. They never gave up on me and allowed for me to find the strength within myself to persevere as a sober woman. Currently, I attribute my professional growth to Scottsdale Recovery Center’s Chief Clinical Officer, Michelle Sproule, who has shown me how to step into my own power.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a society, I believe we are starting to have more dialogue surrounding addiction, which is helping to stop some of the judgement associated with this disease. As a result, more people are seeking help through treatment and when they enter our program, we are able to not only assist in rehabilitation from drug and/or alcohol abuse, but also from emotional and mental limitations that have prevented them from being the best versions of themselves. I believe that this makes a big impact on the world, because when people are healthy and empowered, they have more to contribute overall.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) Stay active- The endorphins released during physical activity are vital in supporting one’s emotional well-being.

2) Stay connected- I believe the pandemic has shown us the importance of social connection and human support. We need to lean on one and other for our emotional health.

3) Stay curious- Try new things. Building upon what one already recognizes to be as healthy coping strategies allows for there to be a broader spectrum of healthy outlets.

4) Speak up- Emotions can only be pushed off for so long, eventually things will build up and spill over if not worked on along the way.

5) Speak freely- Share your truth, being honest with oneself and others is incredibly empowering.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would want to work on destigmatizing addiction and helping to break down stereotypes associated with this disease. This would be beneficial to so many people as the majority of the population has had some type of personal experience with addiction, whether it be in personally dealing with it, or in watching someone close go through it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) To sit with someone who is hurting and acknowledge their pain is more powerful than trying to “fix” it.

2) You cannot want peace and freedom for someone more than they want it for themselves.

3) It is not possible to “master” counseling, because much like is the case of the client in their therapeutic journey, the learning and growing never ends.

4) People need to feel heard more than they need an “answer”.

5) You can impact others on a very deep level if you have the courage to share your truth.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Although these are all important topics, mental health is what I am most passionate about. I think it is important to have more discourse and acceptance around mental health issues so that more people feel safe enough to be transparent and reach out for help. When people connect on a shared issue and feel heard, real change can happen.

