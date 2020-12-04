Chrissa McFarlane: “Slow adoption”

It is okay to not stick with your original plan just as long as you are growing and learning in the career field of choice. It will all fall into place.

Chrissa McFarlane is the CEO of Patientory, a global currency and population health management service that regulates and secures patient data. Named as one of the top women “leaving their mark on the medtech field” by Becker’s Hospital Review, Chrissa launched Patientory in December 2015 after seeing the need in the market for a more personalized and secure population health management solution. She’s an entrepreneur with a passion for creating cutting-edge healthcare products that transform the face of healthcare delivery in the US and abroad. She brings over 10 years in the healthcare industry conducting research and managing teams. She holds notable international published research in healthcare and has helped create breakthrough digital health companies that have provided services to companies such as Tumblr, Blue Apron, Casper and Meetup. McFarlane has brought her firsthand experiences to her debut book, Future Women: Minority Female Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Era of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. At Cornell University, Chrissa worked with organizations such as the United States Department of Agriculture-Robert Holey Center for Agriculture and Health and Cayuga Medical Center. Named as a Finalist for the Medtech Insight Award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2018, under McFarlane’s leadership, Patientory Inc. has received accolades including Top 5 digital health solution in the world for empowering patients, alongside multi-million dollar revenue companies; and it is named a 2018 Globe Award Winner in International Trade by the U.S. State of Georgia.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story of how you decided to pursue this career path? What lessons can others learn from your story?

I’ve been in the healthcare industry since starting out doing microbiology research in high school. Eventually, this led to me pursuing a pre-medical degree and deciding to explore business applications in healthcare. It is okay to not stick with your original plan just as long as you are growing and learning in the career field of choice. It will all fall into place.

Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

We recently finalized our blockchain enabled health information exchange with our partner. This now gives the PTOYMatrix, our blockchain network, the capability to aggregate data from 90% of the US population.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents! They inspire me everyday. As immigrants, they’ve accomplished so much through hard work, which I emulate everyday.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about blockchain and crypto? Why?

1. Transparency and Immutability

2. Anti-corruption (ex: land titles)

3. Financial and social access (banking/medical records)

4. Accessibility for the masses: can used by anyone regardless of race or class

5. Increased earning potential: ownership to the individuals, which gives them ability to receive compensation for their data

What are the 5 things worry you about blockchain and crypto? Why?

1. Slow adoption: decreases credibility of companies in industry

2. Lack of user-friendly applications

3. Slow speed of policy/regulations

4. Bad actors in the space decrease credibility of companies

5. Variable cryptocurrency prices

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

By providing inspiration and the ability to open up my company’s doors to underserved students in the form of internships.

As you know there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would you advise to other women in the blockchain space to thrive?

1. Build a support system (advisors/mentors)

2. Join a community

3. Leverage experiences of other women founders

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the blockchain industry?

Acceptance and awareness. Going into the blockchain industry as a CEO/Founder, I was oftentimes met with criticisms that often questioned my authority to be there.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

Here is a quote I mention from my recently published book Future Women: Minority Female Entrepreneurship & The Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Era of Blockchain & Cryptocurrency: “Little Girls with Dreams Become Women with Vision.” It has motivated me to take risks such as starting my own company in an industry majorly dominated by men.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be one that I am pursuing now. Encouraging minority and underrepresented women to pursue positions of influence and leadership in business.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrissaTanelia

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrissamcfarlane/