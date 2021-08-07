Chris Williams of Arkessa: “Know and understand your market and focus on the difference you and your team can make”

Know and understand your market and focus on the difference you and your team can make. Ensure you consider how the technology you are creating will react with the world outside of your own four walls.

Chris is Head of Solutions at Arkessa (part of Wireless Logic Group). He is responsible for pre- and post-sales success, as well as managing the Customer Service team. He is a key point of delivery for customer feedback, including EmPort, a platform that allows Enterprises to optimise manageability of connected assets. Chris’ role is to oversee the success of Arkessa’s products, ensuring they are fit for purpose. His role ensures that key customer requirements are followed up and if applicable included in any product updates.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started out in the fixed line and phone systems industry where I worked for many years, but it became obvious that sadly this was a dying industry. I took a career break to rethink my future, and while I was travelling I realised that I wanted to be part of something much more vibrant and forward thinking, so I decided to target a career in mobile technology on my return. An opportunity came up working in Machine to Machine (M2M) which over time has morphed into the better known Internet of Things (IoT).

The part that fascinated me the most was how this new technology could be applied to real world situations, enhancing people’s lives and pushing the boundaries so far forward in the mobile technology industry. Being part of a pioneering disruptive technology organisation that significantly alters the way that consumers and businesses interact is so interesting. We are now constantly entering new sectors like healthcare, agriculture and hospitality and transforming how they operate; fortunately for me, the daily challenge is to keep up with the incredible growth in this industry.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would have to say ‘’team first’’, because if you think and act as an individual in life, you will get nowhere. To be the best at what you do, you need to leverage the skills and experiences of the people working with you, and fully support each other. By working as a team, we can use our combined knowledge and strengths to work smarter and faster. Our significant collective expertise enables us to create exceptional products and services for our customers. In this industry things move so quickly, so it takes a whole team approach to keep ahead of the curve.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I won’t name the person who immediately comes to mind, but he was the Managing Director of a company I used to work for, quite a long time ago now. He used to challenge me in such a clever but non-threatening way. When I first worked for him, I could never go to a meeting without him finding an angle I hadn’t thought of, or asking me a question that I couldn’t answer. It became my personal mission to have meetings with him and come out having fully answered every single one of his questions. He taught me to always look at every angle and consider all possibilities, before making important decisions. He was brilliant at this, and at encouraging me to up my game in the most subtle way.

As Head of Solutions, sitting where I do in the organisation, my role is right in the middle of product, sales, marketing and customer service. This means that I have to be able to see things from multiple angles and differing points of view. I have to consider all objectives when building new products and services, both from an internal perspective and from our customer’s point of view. My job is to somehow find a way to bring everything together, which isn’t easy, but it’s a challenge I really enjoy.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Most importantly I think you always need to lead by example. I try really hard to always adopt the right behaviours at work, doing the right thing at the right time. This is something which I always instill into our customer service team members too. It may not set the world alight, but consistently adopting the same standards of behaviour by making the right call, knowing the right thing to say and how to best say it, means that any issues that come up will be easily resolved.

Secondly, I have always encouraged diversity in my teams. I want people to be individuals and have the space and permission to be themselves. They may all share the same learned company-wide behaviours, but I want everyone to follow these using their own individual flair and style. As long as my team remains professional, they have leeway to do things their own way. The more you allow others the space and freedom, to grow and shine in their own way, the better in my view.

The third character trait — which I hope I can say with confidence — is that I am a good listener. When my team comes to me with their ideas, I always try to have the patience to really hear what they are saying and understand where they are coming from. If someone has a good idea, they know that they will have my support to take the initiative and run with it. If I can coach them to consider all the angles first, as I mentioned earlier, their ideas can lead to great new innovations. I certainly don’t have all the answers myself, but listening and being open minded allows everyone to achieve personal growth, especially in our ever evolving industry.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

Of course within our space, there are always new exciting customer products coming up and new emerging technologies to discover. We are about to take the next big technology leap and that will be exciting, because it will enable applications to overcome problems that we haven’t been able to address previously via 5G and Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) which includes NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Using 5G, we will be able to achieve things that haven’t previously been possible; for example in the robotics and drone industry, we will see organisations be able to communicate secure data in real time through streaming live video and imagery to then make informed decisions. Organisations that use drones to deliver services or report on events over territories or across linear (i.e. agriculture) will be able to use the data sent back from the drone and advise those on the ground where watering/feeding needs to be focused. Radio signal does not have the capability to ‘see’ a drone after a certain point and this is where 5G comes into its own, as it provides beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). 5G will enable a drone to provide continuous coverage and enable full control. Previously, drones could only collect data, and only when it landed could the data be accessed from its onboard camera and hard drive. 5G now allows for data to be sent back in real-time.

Healthcare especially will be transformed by 5G, in the ability to perform real-time data analysis which allow for faster decisions and quicker reaction times. There are also a myriad of applications which no-one has even thought of yet, or which have just been a far-fetched idea until now. Seeing these ideas come to life and witnessing their positive impact on so many people’s lives: that is exciting to me.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is shorthand for ‘fifth generation mobile network’, which is the new global standard following on from 4G. Reaching up to 10 gigabits per second, it is up to 100 times faster than 4G and is enabling an incredible new kind of network where virtually everyone and everything can be connected together, which is something that never ceases to amaze me. Applications using 5G will be able to deliver the level of performance that we need, in our ever increasingly connected society.

Previously, developers in the IoT business had limited choice for connectivity; you had to fit your application into the available bearer, so even 4G still presented us with significant limitations. With 5G there is a superior solution available for every application you can think of, especially those needing faster and more resilient bandwidth. 5G will truly encompass everything: from smart metering and building management systems which drive better efficiency; to video surveillance and analysis across smart cities using 5G, supporting huge numbers of devices with data transfer in milliseconds; to autonomous operations such as connected vehicles. The sky will soon be the limit of this technology

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

There are so many great examples, it’s hard to know which ones best illustrate the monumental changes which are coming our way thanks to 5G.

One change which I believe will be transformational for our society is the way that 5G is going to improve coverage in rural areas . It will bridge the digital divide more than any other past technological advance, as people living in the remotest corners of the UK — and of the world — will soon be able to access connectivity like never before. 5G also offers high availability networks which means not only will speed be vastly improved, but there will also be far fewer frustrating losses of service for people working in the remotest areas.

, especially in the gaming industry where using artificial intelligence (AI) will allow a much more fun, exciting and immersive experience. AI can also be used for more serious applications within healthcare, manufacturing and the military, who will all use 5G to create virtual and augmented reality, for remote training and assistance in all kinds of scenarios and applications. Another application transforming the way we live is the rapid uptake by consumers of electric vehicles (EVs) , which are far better supported now by an upgraded connectivity ecosystem. These changes mean that it is far more realistic to conceive of a future where the majority of new vehicles will be electric and will easily be charged both at home and on the go.

, which are far better supported now by an upgraded connectivity ecosystem. These changes mean that it is far more realistic to conceive of a future where the majority of new vehicles will be electric and will easily be charged both at home and on the go. One final change worth mentioning is the positive environmental impact of 5G, which will allow energy companies to manage our natural resources better. Energy companies will be able to monitor levels in real-time, meaning that they can focus on distributing electricity where it is most needed at any given time. This will lead to cost savings, increased sustainability and reduced waste. 5G will also enable monitoring to facilitate more accurate weather forecasting and flood risk alerts, and allow for ever more intuitive ways of farming, maximizing yields, and reducing costs for farmers.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

Ahh, yes you are talking about the infamous TV series! That certainly had some interesting (if a bit far-fetched, in my opinion!) ideas about how technology might change our future.

The truth is sadly far less interesting than the fiction: 5G truly doesn’t have any drawbacks for society, or for individuals as far as I see it. The benefits to everyone, whether direct or indirect, are going to be transformational and the technology has already come so far it is now an unstoppable force. The only thing that could potentially delay 5G’s rollout at this stage is if certain pieces of infrastructure aren’t in place from the beginning but we, and everyone else in our industry, are working hard to ensure that everyone can benefit as quickly as possible.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

This question really relates to technology and society as a whole rather than just 5G. Naturally people with fewer resources feel they might be left behind when it comes to technology. Increasingly, there will be a small section of society who know and understand how technology works, but importantly a much larger section of society who don’t. That inevitably appears to create a divide, but it is up to governments and technology companies to use new technologies and ensure that these divides are closed.

Companies (like Apple for example) can overcome this simply by creating products that everybody can use and enjoy, because they work so intuitively. Consumers may not know or understand exactly how their connected devices work, but they are still extremely useful. Given that an estimated two thirds of the world’s population now has their own mobile device, this represents a lot of connectivity in rural communities which hasn’t been available until very recently.

The dawn of 5G is giving governments across the world a reason to address this digital divide, and 5G provides the perfect opportunity for them to take steps to overcome it. It is up to individual governments to make this new technology work for the benefit of their people, both in cities and rural areas and without allowing bureaucracy to stand in its way. This is about breaking down old barriers and opening the way to a new globally connected future.

In practical terms, in poorer communities worldwide 5G will allow provision of more seamless services by digitising towns, increasing productivity and creating more jobs. Increased bandwidth will transform education via access to virtual learning, and by allowing remote schools to connect more devices without compromising on quality of service.

In healthcare, personal wearable devices will reduce the need for people in remote areas to have to travel to hospitals for appointments, improving their health and life expectancy. And as I mentioned above, better energy management and water monitoring will also hugely benefit more rural communities, reducing waste.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

First and foremost, always be willing to learn because this industry is ever changing and learning on the job is the only way to keep up. Next, I would say be adaptable and learn to embrace change, as changes are always coming. Always keep an open mind and be flexible. Know and understand your market and focus on the difference you and your team can make. Ensure you consider how the technology you are creating will react with the world outside of your own four walls. As I said earlier, for this industry and all industries, keep encouraging diversity in whatever shape or form that takes: it is so important. We are all different and should be celebrated as such. Finally, I would say that if the idea of getting to work on some really innovative solutions that are making a huge difference to the way people live and work excites you, then that is the biggest hurdle to overcome. If you are genuinely as enthusiastic about IoT as I am, it won’t feel too much like work!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that technology should always be as accessible as possible. When technology enables us to bridge divides across countries and across the world, who knows what new leaders will emerge thanks to its ability to connect us all. Technology has the power to allow people to be the best version of themselves in so many different ways. 5G is going to build the vital and vibrant connected bridge to a better future for everyone.

