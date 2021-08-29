Chris Wilke Of Stretch Affect: “Be generous, even if you don’t know when you’ll see the reward”

Be generous, even if you don’t know when you’ll see the reward. Give to others that are in need; embrace the feeling of choosing to serve rather than worrying if you have enough. Most of us have plenty, those who we give to may not. Let generosity change your heart.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Wilke.

Chris Wilke co-founded Stretch Affect to inspire those who, like him, want to live their best life and show up as their best self for their friends and loved ones. Chris emboldens extraordinary humans to stretch, grow and thrive through a movement-based lifestyle. His goal with Stretch Affect is to create an environment where achievers are empowered with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel at sport and life, and expand their potential.

While many measure health in miles covered, or races run, as a movement health practitioner Chris guides his clients to become the best version of themselves through a more holistic definition of wellness that includes joint health, quality movement and a daily practice of movement hygiene and body self-care. Through this approach he imparts to his clients an understanding of how to keep their body pain-free, and living their best life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me! Well, I grew up in a very middle-class home and community. My parents, who loved us very much, struggled with money most of my childhood, and we had some very difficult times due to substance abuse and financial hardship. Fortunately, it was important to my parents for us to be involved in team sports where my siblings and I learned about community and confidence.

The larger family dynamic was very challenging at times, and I often felt a lot of sadness and insecurity. In many ways, I think this was the story of my family for generations, a lack of understanding of how to love and support each other, which yielded shaming and judging each other instead. The irony in some families that grow up around church is that they can sometimes be the families that have the least spiritual connection. I noticed that was the case, and I wanted to feel more connection and less negativity.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In many ways, my childhood is directly responsible for my career path. I wanted to understand the body and mind. I wanted to know how to be different, how to be better for my future family. I wanted to understand why I lacked confidence and motivation, and I would do anything in my power to change the narrative for my future wife and kids. I desired to find out how our bodies are wired and what makes someone a good leader, one that is capable of equipping others with tools to achieve motivation, confidence, and, most importantly, joy. Now that I have an amazingly supportive wife and kids, the motivation is a no-brainer, and I’m continuing to learn how to be a better communicator and leader through each unique relationship. My love of sports and my desire to create a supportive community-driven team with a singular vision and goal is what drove me to want to create Stretch Affect.

I also had a knack for the kinesthetic style of learning. I always noticed how people moved differently and was curious about why that was, given that we played the same sport and had a similar body type. I was able to notice things that just looked right, vs. those that looked terrible. I noticed that people that moved well seemed to be more confident in general and with respect to learning new skills. I think I unconsciously discovered a correlation between movement quality and quality of life. I now define this as physical literacy or movement literacy, and it’s my mission to improve the state of these in our community and beyond.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Wow, that’s a tough question. I wish I could say that I’ve had one amazing mentor that I’ve been able to confide in and soak up knowledge. I’ve had amazing therapists and pastors that have turned me into my weaknesses which have allowed me to address those weaknesses and put practices in place to overcome them. My desire to have a relationship with God has always been present, even if there wasn’t always action associated with that desire. I’ve been fortunate to receive many gentle nudges in my life, and when I’ve listened to them, they have opened some amazing doors. I had a manager at the first gym I worked at suggest a couple of educators, and I went on to take every certification and read every book available by these guys, and suddenly, I was more equipped. I had a buddy recommend a self-development course he was going to start the next day, and I jumped in, only to begin daily prayer/meditation that preceded an emotional deep dive giving me a greater understanding of how my insecurities and fears are associated with a root feeling of worthlessness, which can be triggering for me. Mostly I’ve grown due to love and faith-based communities of people that have worked together to try to understand our place and how to impact this world in a loving, positive way. In my experience, gender-based groups that embrace radical transparency and support create the most bang for your buck mastermind effect when it comes to self-development. You need multiple perspectives to show you what you’re missing about yourself, especially when it comes to giving yourself grace and appreciating your unique gifts.

I’ve also learned a ton from the books I’ve read, and I consider Tony Robbins, Tim Ferris, Simon Sinek, and Benjamin Hardy, and Ryan Holiday mentors from a distance.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh man, I like telling people this one so much more now that everyone knows who he is. I was fortunate enough to work with the San Diego State basketball team during their most successful run. The players would come to the facility I was working at, and I would teach them about movement health. I kept telling this one player how to do things, and he would give me kind of a blank stare response. He was quiet so I didn’t think much of it. Finally, I said, “ No Kwami, not like that, like this…!” His teammate finally stepped in front of me and firmly said, “It’s Kawhi!” That player was NBA great Kawhi Leonard…. HAHA. I had only briefly read his name prior to that, assumed I knew his name. I try never to make that mistake anymore.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Geez, there are so many.

The Bible for how to live with love

The works of Simon Sinek for staying purpose-driven

The works of Cal Newport for how to be exceptional and how to focus and execute on the meaningful tasks

“Extreme Ownership by Willink and Babin” for how to remain humble, embrace responsibility, and lead by example

“The seven habits of highly effective people” by Dr. Steven Covey for how to be a good person and live a good life.

Right now, I’m reading “Think Again” by Adam Grant which, talks about how to question our own thoughts and beliefs so that we can understand others but also create a more compelling and convincing argument.

I think the book that sets me straight the most when I need it is “The anatomy of the soul,” by Curtis Thompson MD, Dr. Thompson has an incredible way of tying in Neuroscience to spiritual health. This book is one of the best I’ve come across at explaining how we can overcome physical temptation through spiritual discipline/practice.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Dr. Thompson has a quote in “Anatomy of the Soul”: “It’s not our job to be RIGHT, it’s our job to BE LOVED.” This resonates with me because we are all searching for what is RIGHT for us and the world. It’s not our job to be RIGHT about how others should live. It’s our job to be/feel loved; if everyone seeks the wisdom, discipline, practice, and community that allow for them to know and feel that they are loved by God and others, we will have a world with more people that feel whole. People that feel whole can serve others without judgment and mentor them through an example to live a better life.

The bottom line: Work on yourself tirelessly until you can appreciate and love others, then your opinions may make the world better rather than worse.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are currently working on a very exciting app that will allow individuals to get instant feedback on their movement quality throughout the day. It will remind people to move and observe whether they are doing so. We will have an enterprise version of this for corporations to provide an engaging way to improve the overall health of their organization.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Find a coach: If you have the means, find someone to be honest with and practice transparency and vulnerability. I’ve had therapists, coaches, and friends that have noticed things about me that have transformed my life.

For example, I was working in a new venture business venture wherein I was hired to build a program, on the pretense that I had total freedom to do it my way. Almost immediately, the founder of the company began to micromanage my work before I had a chance to make any headway. I explained my frustration and resentment to my business coach, and he asked, “well, what type of relationship do you want to have with him?” I replied, “an honest one.” To which, of course, he responded, “well, there you go.” So, I explained what boundaries I needed to be successful, and for the company to be successful, in my opinion. The founder had never been spoken to like that and was surprised. He never micromanaged me again. I saved myself from resenting a job by speaking from my heart. What was the worst that could have happened if I take action? Do I get fired? That’s much better than the alternative. So now I ask myself what is the worst thing that can happen whenever something has fear associated with it.

2. Prioritize joy: There is nothing that gives me more joy than my family, and yet time with them is constantly under attack. We must all find our joy and make sure that we don’t let the things that seem important get in the way of what is important. You deserve to have joy!

When my daughter was born, I took three weeks off work. That still may be the best three weeks of my life, because it transformed my heart. During that time, I realized that my relationships with loved ones are much more important to me than any sort of success I achieve outside of those relationships. I made a vow then that I would find a way to be successful at being a good father and husband, even if that took some energy away from being successful in business. I still fight outside influence today, there are many people and projects that are pulling at me for time. I’ve chosen to be steadfast, even when others get frustrated or don’t understand. We must choose joy!

3. Create space for yourself: The world we live in drives us to fill in every bit of empty space with something. Whether it’s more emails, another meeting, an intense workout, or one more episode of your favorite show, we do too much. Find time that you can spend in solitude, and guard that time with your life.

We are all different. We think differently, feel differently, and live differently. I’ve found that I work best when I can use my imagination to solve problems. As you can imagine, that’s not easy in a busy and loud facility, especially when you are in growth mode. Stretch Affect may not even exist if it weren’t for me taking space, however. In the summer of 2017, I decided to take some time off from my personal coaching business. I was burned out, and we were getting ready to move to a new house and have another baby. Two months turned into two years away from coaching. After the first couple of months realized I didn’t want to go back, and I had to discover why that was. I quickly realized that I had been working around a bunch of ego-driven people for years, with no common goal, with no team atmosphere. I craved relationship; I craved changing the bullshit way fitness and rehab were being done. But I knew I needed a team to do it. That’s when the idea for Stretch Affect was born, and now we’re changing the lives of coaches, practitioners, and members. During these two years I helped develop a yoga startup called VibeFlow Yoga, and I licensed an invention to Rogue Fitness before Stretch Affect became the main focus. Regular solitude and mindfulness are perhaps more important and realistic than the sabbatical I took. It’s also how we tap into our inner genius and solve the problems in our own lives and perhaps problems others are dealing with. Without my solitude, I have a difficult time tapping into my God-given gifts. We must not waist what we’re given if it brings joy for us and others.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I use parasympathetic breathwork, prayer, and meditation together. Sitting still is difficult; listening for guidance can be even more challenging. Most of us are stuck in a sympathetic (fight or flight) state with minds that move from thought to thought… and task to task. Just like having dreams, we must put ourselves into a calm state in order to receive what we’re hoping to, even if it’s’ just a more peaceful state. Breathing in with a four-count and out with an eight count has been the most effective for me to calm myself. Then I’ll expose myself to scripture, or some other form of spiritual wisdom, and then ask, “how can I incorporate this into my life?” Then I will continue to use my breathing to be still and present. I try to recall feelings of love and open myself to guidance. I don’t always hear or see something, but when I do, it’s always relevant. And if I don’t, I’ve at least put myself in a better state, a present state, that allows for compassion and kindness.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Many of the things that plague us physically come from a lack of awareness of mental/emotional and spiritual health. Many of us are constantly battling with cravings from the body because we’re not aware that we’re living outside of our purpose, outside of what gives us joy. So, the first part of physical health, usually, is doing the deeper work, gaining awareness of your weakness, and of your desires. Working on aesthetics without understanding our desire can just create another addiction and/or distraction. And our results are usually short-term. When we understand ourselves, we can avoid the distraction, embrace mental and spiritual health first, and the physical side comes easier because the stress that’s generating poor behavior is easier to overcome. For example, if we have trouble sleeping because we’re in a toxic relationship and we dislike our job, what’s the likelihood that we’ll recover well from an intense workout? How likely is it that we’ll burn fat well when we’re sluggish the next day and we slam coffee all day to be productive? I think most people reading will know that there’s probably not a great chance of achieving the physical results we desire if our thoughts and beliefs are sabotaging our recovery and driving a toxic state that triggers fat storage rather than loss and energy deficit rather than gain. Exercise is paramount; however, how much is determined by your physiology. If you’re not in the proper state, yoga, breathwork, walking, mobility work, can all be enough and even more beneficial to a high-intensity workout. When you earn a better understanding of yourself, the physical side can be 10x easier.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Once again, it’s often a lack of understanding. It’s almost inevitable that when we work with people, we uncover an ignorance when it comes to nutrition and it’s effect on the body; especially when it comes to inflammatory products with sugar, alcohol, wheat, and dairy. Not everyone responds to all of these negatively, but if your diet contains an abundance of all of these things, you’re going to have some major problems. I always recommend that people see a functional medicine doctor (FMD) or a Naturopathic Doctor (ND) and get a full blood panel done if they are curious about their current state. Many people don’t know that they have certain nutritional deficiencies, and only a comprehensive blood panel can give you that information. We can’t get everything from food, after all, Vitamin D we can only get from the sun or certain animals, but most of us don’t get enough. The only way to know is to observe your body’s current baseline and then take action with diet or supplementation.

Unfortunately, most people aren’t willing to completely change their diet until they get sick or have pain. In our facility, we run into people with a lot of joint pain that has not been introduced to a low inflammation diet. The fact that our modern medical community doesn’t prioritize nutrition is still mind-blowing, but that’s why I recommend physicians that think outside the box, not like a traditional MD.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Find a spiritual practice that gives you a better understanding of yourself and your relationship with God and those around you. Surround yourself we people you can trust and be transparent with them. Be willing to accept feedback and take action to improve upon your weaknesses. Journal or at the very least acknowledge the things you are grateful for every single day. The thing that most people miss is the feeling involved in gratitude journaling. It’s not enough to just write something down. You must exercise the joyful muscles when doing this. You must feel the joy that whatever, or whoever gives you when you’re using your imagination. When I write or speak that I’m grateful for my children, I tune into a time that I felt tremendous joy being with them, and I feel it at that moment. This allows us to combat fear, anger, powerlessness, loneliness, and worthlessness, with joy. If we can all start our day fighting this fight, we will grow stronger in our ability to keep an open heart and a joyful spirit.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

It works, just try! The research is clear. When you smile you release happy chemicals. We all have more control over our emotions than we realize. WE just have to practice.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Solitude, prayer, meditation: Give yourself the space to be great. Find a community that you can be honest with and that supports your growth. Be generous, even if you don’t know when you’ll see the reward. Give to others that are in need; embrace the feeling of choosing to serve rather than worrying if you have enough. Most of us have plenty, those who we give to may not. Let generosity change your heart.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

It’s where we are designed to be. When I speak about solitude, the best places to grow spiritually are the most natural places, the quietest, the most beautiful. Often, we can be in the clouds, thinking about hypothetical situations driving fear. Nature can ground us in reality and help us to enjoy feeling calm.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Self-Care! You all deserve to take care of yourself. What does that mean? It means understanding the needs of your body, mind, and spirit. I spoke earlier about my underlying feeling of worthlessness. Many of us have these deep emotional drivers that inspire us or suffocate us. For me, it was both. But once I realized that how I felt as a child was preventing me from being a good leader and loving myself, I chose not to live that way anymore. God already loved me; I was just fighting his love and self-love. Our children deserve so much more. I want to teach children how to appreciate their bodies, minds, and spirits. They deserve to know how to move well, how to be physically literate, to understand what their bodies are capable of. They deserve to understand that whatever beliefs they learned early in life do not have to define them; they can move forward, and use toxic beliefs as fuel to serve others.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This is another difficult question. Tony Robbins, Dr. Benjamin Hardy, Bob Goff, Simon Sinek, Richard Branson, Tim Ferris, Ryan Holiday, Joe Rogan.

