Chris Perri of Chris Perri Law: “Sense of Humor”

Chris Perri is an award-winning criminal defense attorney based in Austin, Texas. For over 15 years, he has practiced trial and appellate law at the state and federal levels, helping clients win trials, achieve case dismissals, and overturn wrongful convictions. He is the owner and operator of the criminal defense law firm, Chris Perri Law.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I’ve always had a desire to fight injustice and stand up for the “little guy.” Perhaps this stems from my childhood at an all-boys school, where bullying was rampant and I often saw how the truth can get twisted. In my high school years, I thought I’d become a journalist (and I still believe that great journalism is the weapon of the people that exposes corruption and injustice perpetuated by those in power). Yet as I continued to observe the world in college, I noticed that the decisions that most affected people’s lives were made by those with law degrees, so I decided to go to law school. Once there, I was captivated by the case stories in my criminal law classes. What particularly stood out to me was the horrific subjectivity. The United States Constitution states that we should all be considered “innocent until proven guilty,” but that’s not reality. I read examples of juries and even judges finding people guilty with little evidence. Personally, the appellate judicial opinions in criminal cases were the most concerning of any opinions I read in any field of law, as the prevailing norm was to stretch the law to deny criminal defendants’ appeals. I began to suspect that our criminal justice system values finality over accuracy or true justice. It lit a fire in me to want to do something and dedicate my career to criminal law at the trial and post-conviction level.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

My practice focuses on criminal defense at the Texas state and federal level. About half of my practice is trial-level cases, and the other half is appeals and writs of habeas corpus, which focus on overturning wrongful convictions.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion Work Ethic Creativity

In order to succeed in this field, a criminal defense lawyer must have passion, which is the core belief that their work is sacred and the drive to fight on behalf of their clients, as opposed to merely making money. Passion means you are willing and able to advocate tirelessly for those who entrust you with their representation. No one ever wins a criminal case without hard work and determination. Whether your client is completely innocent, guilty and in need of help (such as substance abuse treatment), or somewhere in-between, the only way to ensure they attain the best possible outcome is to give the case your all. This ties right into creativity. The times I’ve won complex cases, I’ve had to study the evidence over and over until I found a creative and persuasive way to present our side. Coming up with the theory that will acquit a client or overturn an unjust conviction is hardly ever obvious.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes. I am incredibly lucky in that my parents paid for my education. This generosity gave me a leg up and allowed me to focus on finding a rewarding career without the financial stress of student loans. It’s a gift I’ll always be grateful for, and there is no doubt that it’s contributed to my success. I wish tuition was free for everyone, and I hope we as a society get there. I think this change alone would’ve prevented so many of my clients from ending up in their troubled situations.

When it comes to the day-to-day of my work, luck always plays a part because you often need the right audience (whether it’s judge, prosecutor, or jury) to have a chance to persuade them of the merits of your argument. I’ve gone into courtrooms where I knew I lost from the moment I opened my mouth because the judge had pre-decided the case in favor of the State. Sometimes, especially in Texas, this can come down to the judge’s politics, even if it shouldn’t be that way. But I also think that you make your own luck — and should know your audience, especially if you practice in diverse areas like I do. I practice statewide. I’m not going present a case in the rural Hill Country the same way I would in downtown Austin. All that said, the hope is that, over time, work ethic and skill level matter more than luck. If you work smartly and passionately towards achieving justice, then you’re going to win — even cases that you expected to lose. I don’t know if that’s luck — it’s certainly life.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Personally, I think that law schools are too expensive for the value they confer on the student, and most of the increasing tuition money is funding administrative excess rather than faculty/educational resources. This creates a culture where students, many of them taking out loans to be there, have to focus on securing high-paying jobs at large corporate firms as opposed to following their passions. Honestly, many law students are focused on money, regardless of financial hardship. If your goal is to secure a position at a giant firm and work 70–80 hours per week, then going to a top-tier law school is important. Certain prestigious government positions, like Supreme Court law clerkships, are also more available to lawyers from top schools. However, if you’re interested in starting your own firm or practicing in a legal area that may be less lucrative but more meaningful, then it doesn’t matter as much where you go. It matters more who you meet and the experiences you have. No matter your school, you’ll find your place in the legal world and have the opportunity to be successful.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I’ve learned choices aren’t either/or. When I was twenty, I felt caught between following my dreams and pleasing others, like my parents. With my best interests in mind, they probably would’ve preferred I take a less risky path. This year I turned forty, and I can genuinely say I’m proud of the security that my career offers my family, yet I don’t feel I’ve sacrificed my values. Every day I get to wake up and fight for what I believe in.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

My primary motivation is the knowledge that innocent people are convicted of crimes all the time in our country because our criminal justice system is grossly inadequate. For instance, in jury trials, we assign everyday humans the task of determining “facts,” yet ignore the certainty of human fallibility. I believe the right to a trial by one’s peers is an essential part of democracy, but only if our appellate courts acknowledge that sometimes mistakes happen. People get it wrong. The fight to overturn wrongful convictions is incredibly arduous, and cases that should win often don’t. However, I don’t let that dissuade me. Instead, I fight harder.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

When “scientific evidence” is presented at trial by an “expert,” juries often take that as fact. However, in reality, interpreting scientific evidence can be much more subjective than most people think. In fact, some scientific techniques used to convict people later turn out to be complete junk. Right now, I have post-conviction cases involving faulty scientific evidence related to improper cell phone tower tracking, dog searches, taser probing protocol, and more.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I find working with individual clients to be very rewarding and where my ultimate passion lies, however I know that for real progress to occur, we must change the system itself. I look forward to finding more ways to contribute to the betterment of our criminal justice system, perhaps through policy advocacy, social commentary, and teaching. One of the highlights of my professional life was helping found the Texas Expungement Project, run by University of Texas law students. The clinic offers free legal services to the community and gave me the opportunity to train the emerging legal minds of the next generation. My future goal is to seek out more opportunities to advocate for change on a systemic level.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

My most successful “war story” is freeing a person who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole. When he became my client, he was a young man, newly incarcerated, and I dedicated everything I could to restoring his freedom. What was especially troubling was his status as an immigrant. I worried prejudice might’ve prevented him from having a fair trial. I successfully motioned for a new trial on an evidentiary issue, won the appeal that was filed by the State, and then achieved an outright dismissal when the case was called for retrial. In golf, they say that there’re certain shots that make you keep coming back for more. Case results like this one give me hope that we can undo the wrongful convictions that are so prevalent in our criminal justice system. However, realizing that other innocent people are stuck behind bars, even after a court has reviewed their wrongful conviction claims, is also what keeps me up at night.

For a “funny story,” I’ll never forget a client’s “strategy” for avoiding a DWI. Following a night of drinking, he was on his way home when a tire blew out on the highway. He pulled over and knew the police would be arriving soon. In order to avoid a DWI, he got out of the car, grabbed a bottle of liquor from his trunk, and sat on the hood chugging from the bottle. When the police arrived, he explained that he was so upset by his flat tire that he grabbed a bottle of liquor and started drinking. The police had no way to prove that the client was intoxicated while driving (as opposed to becoming intoxicated after driving), so he got away with a Public Intoxication charge, which is a class C misdemeanor that’s the same level of offense as a speeding ticket. I don’t recommend this strategy, but it turned into an amusing story.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

My setup would probably be described as a hybrid. Especially during the pandemic, I work remotely from home most of the time, though I have a physical office I travel to a few times a week to pick up mail and meet with clients, especially for initial consultations. I do my legal research better at home, however. I think remote work is the future of law offices, as we’re learning that the same information can be conveyed in a phone call or Zoom session, making some in-person meetings unnecessary. Also, I’ve gone to a mostly paperless file system, which means that stopping at the office to pick up a file is a relic of the past. All I need is my computer and a Wi-Fi connection, and I have everything I need for my clients, from my notes to the State’s discovery. Heck, I’ve even cross-examined a police officer in front of a judge from the comfort of my living room.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

Covid-19 has hit those who live and work in prisons and jails extremely hard. It’s caused unnecessary deaths and kept many inmates from seeing family, which is devastating. Covid-19 has also slowed down court proceedings in some instances, making cases last longer and drag out when people just want to move on with their lives.

That said, in some ways, I think the legal world has changed for the better. We’ve seen how Zoom hearings allow us to be in different counties at once. For example, I can be at hearing in Harris County at 9am, Travis County at 10am, and Cameron County at 1pm. That was impossible prior to remote court settings, and the change has allowed me to successfully practice state-wide on my post-conviction cases. Also, the Texas prisons required us to meet with clients in-person prior to Covid-19, as phone calls were limited in terms of the amount of time we could speak to our clients (plus they were expensive collect calls). Now, the prison allows attorneys to have free calls with unlimited time lengths. These changes save a tremendous amount of travel time, allowing lawyers to do more legal work. Clients also pay less money because I don’t have to travel nearly as much.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Networking is vital to any strong practice. A significant portion of my leads come from referrals. However, the nature of networking has changed in that in-person events are less common during the pandemic, making opportunities harder to come by. Today, lawyers must take the initiative to network, such as finding an attorney who they’d like to meet and inviting them to a Zoom “coffee” or a socially distanced lunch. But the networking landscape is a bit murky in these times, as it’s difficult to mingle with large groups of lawyers. For example, Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association puts on weekly trainings on Fridays at noon. These used to be a fantastic opportunity to catch up with other lawyers in our profession and engage in “shop talk.” Now, the trainings are on Zoom with little opportunity for that type of interaction. If we’re going to continue to do Zoom trainings, we need to figure out a way to bring back the networking component. Hopefully, as Covid-19 recedes, natural networking opportunities will become more available.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

My advice on social media is think about what you can contribute to the landscape, in a way that feels authentic and matches the tone of what you do. My practice handles very serious legal cases, so having a light or funny voice doesn’t feel right. However, I consider myself and those at my firm to be educators and advocates — our goal is to ensure as many people as possible understand their legal rights. To help achieve this goal, we frequently create short, digestible articles that break down complex legal topics in a way that anyone can understand. We want to empower our community with knowledge. Social media is a tool that helps us do this.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Passion: As I mentioned earlier, you cannot be a good criminal defense attorney if you’re not passionate about helping people and fighting injustice. I’ve had many cases where the client is accused of something horrible and the client isn’t a friendly person, yet I still want to fight for that client with everything I have because I’m their chosen advocate. It’s an honor to do this job, and you have to believe it’s an honor. After all, everyone has the constitutional right to a fair and rigorous defense. Work Ethic: Discovery files have gotten larger and larger in the past ten years. Immersing yourself in a criminal case requires a huge time investment. It isn’t possible to achieve great results for your clients unless you’re willing to turn over every rock in your quest to reach the best possible outcome. It is meticulous, often grueling work, but your client’s freedom is on the line. There is no room for shortcuts. Creativity: In both trial and post-conviction work, the case theories are hardly ever obvious. Figuring out how to weave a compelling narrative that liberates my client is one of the most important tasks of a criminal defense attorney. I remember successfully excluding the State’s expert witness from testifying about my client’s blood-alcohol level by “leaning into” the State’s characterizations of my client as being dishonest to the officers about his alcohol intake prior to an accident. I used this alleged dishonesty to argue that the expert witness did not have reliable information to conduct a retrograde alcohol analysis (the science of showing an alcohol level at a time prior to the actual blood draw), and the judge agreed, excluding the expert from testifying. I remember the exchange between the judge and the angry prosecutor right after the ruling. The prosecutor said, “Judge, you’re allowing him to argue that because his client is a proven liar, we’re not allowed to present our case!” The judge calmly responded, “No, sir, he’s arguing that your scientific evidence is unreliable, and you’ve failed to meet your burden of proving reliability.” Business Sense: The traits of a great criminal defense attorney aren’t the same as a great businessperson, and marketing doesn’t come naturally to most attorneys. But if you can’t keep the lights on, then you can’t run a healthy practice, so every successful firm must figure out how to ensure their revenue is higher than expenses. As a solo practitioner, for me this has means investing in support staff and a marketing consultant. Sense of Humor: There’s a natural camaraderie among criminal defense attorneys, as we humorously share our war stories, even when the subject matter is often tragic, dire, and disturbing. If you don’t have the ability to make light of the absurdity of life and your work on occasion, you won’t last in this field very long. Sadly, criminal defense attorneys suffer from high rates of depression and secondary trauma, so valuing your emotional/mental health is extremely important if you want to sustain success in this field. Connecting with those who “get it” is one way I’ve coped with the challenging parts of this work.

Collin Kaepernick: I’m a big sports fan, and I admired Kaepernick in his first few years in the league for his awesome athleticism and play-making ability as a superstar quarterback. He then put his NFL career on the line to take a stand for social justice by protesting police brutality through kneeling during the National Anthem. At the time, this was a radical move, and I believe that Kaepernick is monumental in bringing energy and awareness to the criminal justice reform movement. As an attorney, I strive to channel his desire to put what is right above all else. Quite simply, Collin Kaepernick is an American hero, and it would be an honor to share a meal with him.

