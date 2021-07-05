Chris Orban of Trimble Transportation: “Willingness to fail and keep trying”

…With 5G connectivity, it will be a breeze to send large amount of data from a vehicle to be analyzed in the cloud within seconds, rather than in minutes or hours on current network speeds. It would be incredible to send that information on a higher bandwidth to get more powerful results back to the truck. This can prove very useful in solutions such as algorithms that analyze information from dash cams or sensors on trucks and send automatic safety alerts to drivers, like changing weather conditions or traffic patterns.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Orban.

Chris Orban currently serves as the vice president of data science for Trimble’s Transportation sector. In his role, Orban and his team help enable better, more informed decision-making through the use of data and analytics in the supply chain. Prior to Trimble, Orban was the vice president of advanced analytics for Covenant Transportation Group in Chattanooga, Tenn. With over 15 years of experience in transportation, Orban is committed to helping supply chain stakeholders including carriers, shippers, brokers and 3PLs harness data to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been in the transportation industry for about 15 years, serving in a variety of safety analytics roles.

I have been a part of the product team at Trimble for more than three years, and as the vice president of data science, I lead teams that are developing new, advanced products that use data, predictive modeling and machine learning to take us into the next generation of transportation.

Prior to joining Trimble, I worked for a logistics company in Tennessee, and was fortunate enough to get a first-hand look at what it takes to run a trucking fleet. Safety is one of my truest passions — identifying risks and saving the lives of both truck drivers and members of the public.

Like some data scientists, I have a degree in an unrelated field, but a very “classical” education in math, computer science, and psychology — a wide range of experience that lends itself to the technology space now. When you break it down, wireless connections like 5G are all about transmitting information (data) between people and things, in a fast and secure way, and that communications are translating appropriately — something all data scientists rely on every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During my first truck ride-along, I was on a route with a driver who was delivering gasoline in a bulk tanker truck to gas stations. We pulled into a station and he got out of the cab, put up some orange traffic cones around his work area and attached the hoses from the truck to the ground and started filling the station’s tanks with gasoline, which as you know is an extremely flammable substance.

A couple minutes into this task, a van pulled into the station, coming within about a foot from the tanker, knocked over one of the cones and then just continued driving on their merry way. I turned to the truck driver, and asked, “Did we almost just die there?” He replied, “Yep, happens every day.”

That experience really helped solidify the on-the-job danger and safety risks that truck drivers take on every day to ensure that deliveries are made on time, and has made me very passionate about ensuring that drivers have the right tools and technologies they need to be safe, and communicate with dispatchers to ask for help when they need it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my mentors, who is a great leader, was full of all sorts of phrases like “It’s very important to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.” That quote in particular has stuck with me, and I use it all the time to help demonstrate to my team that we need to be able to do more than one thing at a time, and keep more than one thing present in our minds at any given moment.

Very few technology solutions today are monolithic: many things, like our phones to our cars, are multi-use devices that do many things at once, and do so successfully. Phones are expected to connect to a network and place a call, but also navigate us around town. We expect our vehicles to safely get us from Point A to Point B, but also connect to satellite radio to keep us entertained.

As we think about new technology and our approach to developing new products, I always try to keep this concept in mind. Our technology is connected, and how people use that technology might be very different from the original intent.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very lucky to have had several amazing mentors along the way, who have been influential in helping me make the decision to go “all in” on technology as a career path.

When I was still in college, I worked for a pharmaceutical company whose CFO was a very strong leader — he gave me, a very young and inexperienced person, a chance to learn about technology and how the industry works, as well as the chance to grow in my career. He still gives me advice today, and is, in fact, the author of the “life lesson” quote I mentioned earlier about walking and chewing gum at the same time.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention Thomas Fansler, Trimble’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Data Officer. He brought me into Trimble Transportation, and gave me the opportunity to lead the data science group, so I am grateful to him for his leadership.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me, the top three are curiosity, willingness to make mistakes, and caring about people.

Being curious and always wanting to know more about technology — and the “why” behind it — has served me well in my career. Early on, it resulted in me being really interested in understanding the principles of cybersecurity, and helping ensure that the startup I worked for had really solid security processes in place. Now, being involved in data science, I’m always learning about new algorithms, watching the constant evolution of technology, and thinking about how to optimize connectivity. Curiosity is incredibly important.

In the tech field, it’s also critical to try, and be willing to fail. You won’t always know everything; you have to be open to trying something, failing, and then getting back up and keep going. Sometimes that’s harder than it sounds! Over the course of my career, I’ve helped launch products that we thought the market needed, but learned they weren’t right, so we went back to the drawing board and restarted the process based on what we had learned.

Finally, in any career path, it’s important to be mindful and care about your people. When I worked for a trucking company, I semi-seriously joked that I didn’t generate any revenue for the company — that was all from the drivers, so my role was enabling them to do their job more safely and efficiently. Today, that translates similarly in my career in that when you’re leading a tech team, it’s the software developers, data scientists and data engineers who are really executing the work. My job as a leader is to make sure they’re able to do their job, and remove any barriers in their way. My goal is always to help the individuals who work on my team get to the next stepping stone or job in their career — I hope that position is with me and with my organization, but if not, it’s still my goal to help them advance and grow.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, as an organization, Trimble Transportation is very focused on enabling a connected supply chain. During the pandemic, it has become clear to the general public — sometimes painfully so — how incredibly reliant we are on a well-functioning supply chain. I remember seeing a photo someone shared last spring of a freeway in Tennessee that showed the traffic: it was all 18-wheel semis. The rest of the world had shut down, but truck drivers can’t “shut down”; we rely on them to make sure the grocery stores are stocked, that essential PPE and medicines are delivered on time, that our online orders arrive when they’re expected, and so much more.

This example, to me, hits home the importance of how we need to ensure that all aspects of the supply chain are connected, can communicate quickly and effectively, in a free and fair way. Ultimately, this makes everything better for the entire system — prices can come down, inefficiencies can be driven out, and we can create more space for supporting drivers, ensuring they can get home to see their families and are safe out on the road.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is simply the next generation of wireless technology, and its main differentiator from 4G is that it will enable the transmission of a higher amount of data, more quickly. It isn’t necessarily something that is revolutionary (we’ve experienced several of these connection upgrades over the years with 3G, 4G LTE and others) but is faster and better from a connection standpoint.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

5G will allow us to do things “over the air” that we would have had difficulty doing in the past due to limitations on how much data could be downloaded and how quickly. This has broad benefits for the general public, of course, and to me as a “data geek,” even more exciting potential benefits for the transportation industry.

For instance, with 5G connectivity, it will be a breeze to send large amount of data from a vehicle to be analyzed in the cloud within seconds, rather than in minutes or hours on current network speeds. It would be incredible to send that information on a higher bandwidth to get more powerful results back to the truck. This can prove very useful in solutions such as algorithms that analyze information from dash cams or sensors on trucks and send automatic safety alerts to drivers, like changing weather conditions or traffic patterns.

One aspect of a driver’s job is being on the road, often for long periods at a time. With 5G enabling large amounts of data to be transmitted with low latency, companies have greater opportunities to stay connected to drivers on the road, in ways like remote training sessions that could take place on a mobile device rather than in-person at the office, or the ability to participate in all-company meetings via video, providing valuable face time with company leaders and colleagues who they might not normally see in person.

All of this adds up to greater driver engagement and safety — two of my personal priority areas.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

I don’t necessarily see any additional cybersecurity risks related to the 5G network than other previous networks, but any time you have higher bandwidth or higher data transmission speeds there could be the potential for cyberattacks to happen more rapidly. That’s why it’s crucial for companies to have robust cybersecurity practices and processes in place, to quickly address and head off any potential threats.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

The concern about the digital divide is certainly valid, and one that should be considered closely as wireless providers decide where to invest in building out new 5G networks. As older networks are sunsetted, some people may be put at risk of not being able to connect to 911 or lose the ability to call loved ones. This is an area that the telecommunications industry must address as technology continues to advance.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The three character traits that have helped me succeed in this business are ones that I think would serve others very well, too: curiosity, willingness to fail and keep trying, and caring for your team.

I also think it’s important to have good people around you, who you feel comfortable looking to for guidance and leadership. I like to be inspired by the work I’m doing, and I feel very lucky that I’ve always enjoyed my work in technology and transportation.

Remembering the end user of your product is also of utmost importance: keeping your customer in mind every step of the way. In my case, while we’re providing solutions to shippers, carriers and other stakeholders in the supply chain, I think of the “end user” we’re ultimately serving as the driver, the one who is getting the work done.

In the tech field, innovations are taking place every day, so it’s also important to keep expanding your knowledge. You should always be learning and growing, and thinking about the next trend or evolution of technology. Even better to talk to others in the field, and bounce ideas between people. One thing I’ve really missed so much since the pandemic began is in-person conferences and the opportunities they provide to meet with people face-to-face to just brainstorm randomly over coffee or in a user group meeting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would really like to acknowledge and express gratitude for — and encourage others to as well — the truck drivers who keep our world moving. I think the average person doesn’t fully know and appreciate the difficulty of a long-haul driving job, and just how critical it is to our infrastructure.

If trucks don’t roll for 48 hours, the grocery stores are empty: it’s really that essential to every aspect of our lives. I hope more people will begin considering driving as a career path, and educating the public on what is actually going on in the transportation industry will help us all not take it for granted. Never take anyone for granted!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place for people to find me is on LinkedIn or the Trimble Transportation website or blog, where I post content from time to time.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.