Chris Mut Of Nerdytec: “Knowledge of human nature”

Chris Mut born in Spain, lives in Germany, partner of JERSA GmbH, Couchmaster Ltd. and CEO of nerdytec UG, passionate gamer and tech freak.

I always had this intriguing enthusiasm for technology. When I was 10, I already took apart a 286 PC to understand all its components. I wanted to learn how to assemble every PC part by myself. After graduation, I started a business job in an office, but I was so worried about losing my favorite hobby, PC gaming. Sitting on a desk chair all day at work and then indulging in my hobby on a chair in the evening was obviously not good for my back. At that time, playing with a gamepad was only an option for racing or fighting games- so I developed the first Couchmaster with my best friend and gaming mate, Roman Jakob. We sat together in my basement thinking about the product and converted it straight into a nerd room.

What was, initially, just a board balanced on our legs became the world’s first ergonomic support table for mouse and keyboard on a sofa. When our gaming bros were astonished over the board, we knew: The world had been waiting for this. So we founded the company nerdytec in 2010. Today, we are successfully developing more versions of the Couchmaster family — for example, a laptop desk helping us enjoy healthier and more comfortable operations on a PC or console.

Can you share the most exciting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The most overwhelming experience we had at nerdytec was at Gamescom 2012. It was our first time at this gigantic trade show, and we were literally overrun by the immense enthusiasm of the visitors for our Couchmaster. We simply didn’t expect such a surge. Some people queued up for 1 hour to try out the Couchmaster for only 5 minutes. Simply mind-blowing! But what really touched our hearts was a boy who came to our booth in a wheelchair and asked with tears in his eyes if he could play. I asked him what moved him to tears, and he replied: “Finally, someone has invented something so that everyone can play on the PC for hours without pain.”

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Indeed, there are three people to whom I owe my gratitude and who believed in me and the Couchmaster when no one else did: One of them is one of my best friends and partner, Roman Jakob. During university, we spent every free minute just developing and improving the Couchmaster. We didn’t care about the money. We were passionate about creating a great product. And even in the most challenging moments, like when we almost didn’t get our patent, Roman stood by me and the project, which gave me the strength to keep going.

I also like to thank Kristin Riedel, who always knew how to fascinate the media for our fantastic products with her marketing know-how and radiant personality. She gave nerdytec a face, was there from the beginning, and always supported us to not lose faith. And lastly, I am grateful to our good friend Mat Midir who produced the videos, pictures, and music for us and was a tremendous spiritual help for this vast project.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I was a little boy, maybe twelve years old, I talked with my brother. We were sitting on a pier looking out at the ocean, and I said to him: “Do you know what? I think we are going to do great things in this wonderful world. I want people to say one day that we participated in making this a better place.” I hope that through this ergonomic and healthy solution to operating the computer, we have already achieved it.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about the technological innovations in gaming that you are working on?

In the beginning, we wanted to bring the PC into the living room and make operating the mouse and keyboard more ergonomic. Next, we focused on laptop use and provided a perfect lap desk solution with Cyworx or Cybot. At the moment, we are turning our attention to the future, and for some time now, we have been developing the ultimate Couchmaster. This Couchmaster will represent everything that a gamer, a surfer, an office man at home from the sofa needs and desires to dive into the cyber world — concentrated, relaxed, and full of euphoria.

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

We have already made 100k+ people enjoying hours of painless and very relaxing computer use. We firmly believe that we will make a dent in the gaming universe, and we want to change the experience of using a computer fundamentally. This solution will serve everyone: the lonely gamer in the dark desk room to the relaxed pro-gamer on the couch surrounded by loved ones and friends.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for essential purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

The gaming world will change to make computer games more socially acceptable, similar to console games — only with a mouse and keyboard. Every true gamer knows that no gamepad player is as fast as a good mouse skill. Now imagine how that will be in front of a giant TV or screen comfortably from the couch. People will be thrilled to enjoy this feeling with their fellow human beings on the sofa. People are happy when they can share — our mission is to share a good sense.

I’m very interested in the interface between games and education. How do you think more people (parents, teachers, etc.) or institutions (work, school, etc.) can leverage toys or gamification to enhance education?

I think this is mainly a question of software and games. Many prominent providers, such as Amazon, already offer games designed to train the mind and memory. Personally, simulations have been a lot of fun for me. Via games, I learned about the background of business, trade, the driving behavior of vehicles, and the aerodynamics of airplanes. I still remember playing with my flight sticks on the Couchmaster flight simulator from Microsoft, where I discovered my passion for flying. Now I am a hobby pilot myself.

How would you define a “successful” game or toy? Can you share an example of a game or toy that you hold up as an aspiration?

I firmly believe a game for the PC or console is consistently successful when it reflects the innermost emotions and longings. We humans always long for what we are missing inside. That is why people love computer games so much. You can experience a wide variety of situations, and stories with your alter ego. Most of the time, you can even create this alter ego yourself and decide how the character should morally continue on his “path in life.” When I was a kid, I was fascinated by skill games like Captain Comic or Super Mario because they naturally satisfied my desire for body control, endurance, and success. Later I dived into the world of first-person shooters to reduce aggression or escape from unpleasant life circumstances. As I got older, construction simulations like Anno or Civilisation brought me closer to the processes of a well-functioning world economy mixing in a good portion of fun with a smirking eye.

But of course, games like Cyberpunk could also inspire me with their enormous fantasy world, kidnap me, to experience things that I would never do in ordinary life. A game is successful for me if it touches my inner self, makes me feel better, and gives me a sense of accomplishment. If we can learn something in the meantime, we get the most out of it.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know To Create a Successful Game” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To develop a successful game, you need to have one thing above all else: Knowledge of human nature. My father once said: “Only those who know their audience well will know what tone they should aim for.” Recognize yourself in your counterpart, and you will learn how well people will receive your idea. Of course, people are also critical — no one wants to play the 10th pirate game in a year. The same goes for fashion. Only those who operate on the pulse of time will know what people’s interests are. A successful game, too, wants to be original. It should inspire with unique game elements, a story that has never been seen before, or at least an intriguing hero personality. A boring guy, who runs through the very same streets all the time, fulfilling unimportant quests, will quickly end up in a corner together with the data medium and will certainly not be crowned with success.

I believe that in such a project, or any other project, the team is almost more important than the product itself — only a proper and harmonious team can create entire worlds in which the masses dive in and never want to get out again. Lastly, fun and passion for the project are what make a good product great.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, I’ve already invented something that makes my favorite hobby of PC gaming painless, even when gaming for hours… In the meantime, I’ve also made the Couchmaster available to many gamers, work-at-home people, and bedridden people worldwide, which should have made the world a slightly more pleasant place to be. So I think if I don’t dive into finance soon to find a solution for a money worry-free world, it will be challenging to find something else to make people happier 😉

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote came to me myself during an extended meditation, and it’s this:

We should not hold on to anything, what does not belong to us anyway because even our truth is only of necessity, until a new one enchants us on our way!

This sentence has helped me in life, again and again, to be grateful for what surrounds me and for the beautiful time I have — without having to bind myself to something. I think only a free person is a happy person.

