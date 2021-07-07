Chris McMahon: “Daily Audit”

Perhaps one of my favorite ways to bring mindfulness to the day is a meditation practice. Sitting in meditation for a few minutes allows you to notice your thoughts and defuse the thoughts. In other words, the thoughts can pass by, and you will remain in the present moment. Start small with sixty seconds and focus on your breathing. Then, when thoughts arise, go back to your breath and see what you discover.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Chris McMahon

Chris McMahon is a Health and Mindset Coach helping men and women create long-lasting habits that result in losing weight, gaining strength, and moving pain-free without spending hours in the gym.

He is a diet culture dropout who truly believes the feel is more important than the look, and it all boils down to the relationship with food, fitness, and mindfully moving through life. Chris is based out of NJ, and his decade of coaching experience has taken him across the United States and Europe.

When he’s not coaching, you can find him enjoying a double shot of espresso and running around making memories with his family.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

It is my pleasure to get the chance to talk with you! I fell into the world of health and fitness in my early 20’s.

When I entered the industry, it was purely a survival job for a struggling actor. However, I realized my passion for change and personal development started when I became a diabetic over twenty years ago. The work I get to do with clients focuses specifically on habit formation and behavior change. As a result, my clients can focus on what is truly important and get the most out of every day.

Everything I do is based on small, deliberate change.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

No, it hasn’t always been this way. At a certain point in time, people were clear of what their true priorities were. One hundred years ago, there were no smartphones, scheduling apps, or the impending feeling that you weren’t good enough if you weren’t doing enough.

You, I, and everyone else is constantly bombarded by other people’s stories thanks to social media and news outlets. What a fantastic world to live in — where you have access to endless information, but that is where the time goes. The consistent feeling that we need to do more to be successful leads to people adding more to their plates — not to mention, usually, we are not aware of what we are doing. IE: We don’t know where time is going, so we believe we do not have enough time. No matter what you say or do, there will always be 1,440 minutes in a day.

Within your minutes, are you creating a relationship with time that is positive or one that is negative? It matters because that dictates how you schedule your life.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

If you battle with a constant feeling of being rushed, you are opening yourself to an increase in the stress hormone cortisol, resulting in weight gain, mood swings, unstable blood sugar levels, and high blood pressure.

Also, rushing can become associated with being productive — better known as multi-tasking. It is a slippery slope when pride is attached to your ability to complete multiple tasks at once. In the beginning, it will feel nice to keep all the burners on the stove going; however, sooner or later, one burner will be too high. For example, if you are working at home, you might be on a zoom call, answering emails, and helping your child do their homework. While “helping” and being more “productive,” the chances of you missing important details during the meeting skyrocket, leading to small mistakes in your work. It is your job to go back and fix errors, which takes time away from the rest of your day.

Because you feel as if you are constantly falling behind, your emotions follow suit. When you fear falling behind, it is the same as fearing failure. When someone attaches their self-worth to their productivity, suddenly, every aspect of life can become all or nothing.

Either you complete everything on the list, or you have failed.

So, why should it come as a surprise when levels of depression and anxiety skyrocket when someone is rushing?

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

Sometimes, slowing down can be misunderstood as lazy, but we need to flip that view upside down and understand that you can get more by doing less — emotionally and physically.

If someone slows down and focuses on one task simultaneously, the energy goes toward the task. However, when someone focuses on other things or people, the energy flows in a different direction.

To have a better understanding, I choose to use the Three P’s

Practice slowing down by setting a realistic timeline for a task. Don’t say you will finish everything in one day because that is an excessive expectation. Instead, small chunks lead to success.

Patience is the key to unlocking your ability to slow down. It is the understanding that the output of your work does not equate to your worth.

Progress happens every day if you can go back and recognize the practice you start and the patience you demonstrate.

The Three P’s allow you to streamline events that need to happen while working and existing as a human.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 5 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

There are quite a few options, but these are five that I believe anyone can benefit from incorporating into their daily routine.

Daily Audit.

If you don’t know where your time is going, how can you make any adjustments? I assign the daily audit to most of my clients when we are working on optimizing their day. There are energy leaks, and the daily audit allows you to know where the time is going.

It is simple and requires your attention to detail. Track when a task begins and when it ends during the day — from when you wake up until you go to bed.

It might look like this:

5:30 AM wake up.

5:35 AM Brush teeth and get ready.

6:00 AM Brew coffee

6:01 AM Look at Instagram

6:15 AM drink a cup of coffee and eat eggs.

You will notice when things pop up that are sucking energy, such as social media. Try performing the daily audit for two days and see what patterns pop up. For example, when you say that you are rushing and have no time, is it because you are focused on work or do distractions eat into your time.

The whole point is to notice areas that can adjust with tools such as Scheduling 2.0.

Scheduling 2.0 This is something that I have used for years, and it helps set boundaries to create a work-life balance. It comes down to understanding the Wants vs. the Needs within your life. They work together and create a cycle that often no one notices.

The first step is to get specific on your wants. For example, my client Mark wanted to get a promotion at his job but kept getting overlooked. Together we worked to understand that his specific want was to be trusted, organized, and creative. Once the wants were apparent, it became easier to answer the following question: What NEEDS to happen to get the promotion.

Does sitting on social media during a zoom call help you?

Do answering emails all hours of the day help you?

Does taking on 12 different projects help you?

The simple answer is NO. So, the question becomes, what does help you? Having a set start and end time for specific tasks enables you to define the needs in your life, which take you closer to your wants.

For mark, it looked something like this:

Emails sent after 7 PM will get an answer tomorrow.

A 10-minute walk will happen before lunch.

From 8–9 AM, I will answer emails.

All meetings will have a topic and three tasks that we will solve.

These are small habits that he put into his schedule daily. They provided clarity for Mark on starting to show up as the version of himself with the promotion. Did these habits always happen? No, but he could track them and get back on track by using the Scheduling 2.0 calendar method.

All needs are scheduled in YELLOW.

All wants are scheduled in BLUE.

All unexpected pop-ups are scheduled in RED.

You can go back and assess where time is going. It shifts you from a state of clutter to organized, which automatically allows you to do less and focus on your top priorities for the day.

2. Time Blocking.

Having a start and end time for a specific task allows you to do less and get more. Using time blocks allow you have dedicated time for deep work on particular tasks. When you allow yourself to have distractions, it becomes that much harder to work, resulting in rushing.

One method you can use is the Pomodoro Technique. To practice Pomodoro, break your workday into twenty-five-minute work blocks followed by five-minute breaks. Then, after four work blocks, you can take a more extended break of fifteen to twenty minutes.

While working, other distractions such as social media and text messages are put on pause.

This form of time blocking allows you to make progress on your specific task, and you will find yourself with more time at the end of the day because you are choosing to trust time and time, which will reward you with more of it.

3. Self-Care.

I don’t suggest overlooking self-care when it comes to time management and wanting to make the most of the time you are gifted.

The act of self-care doesn’t need to look the same for every person. The important thing is to take a moment to ground yourself in the day actively. When we rush, we create scenarios in our minds that we fall behind and, therefore, fail. It is important to ground yourself in reality, understand that you are making progress. You are a work in progress.

Personally, when feeling an attachment to excessive expectations, self-care looks like this:

Meditation

Walking

Exercising

Journaling

Getting 7–8 hours of sleep

Paying a Bill

Notice that paying a bill is on my list! It’s OK to do something challenging for self-care, especially when it is something you might procrastinate doing. Remember, perfection is just another word for procrastination.

4. Non Negotiable.

Setting non-negotiable for yourself allows you to set the intention for your day. Remember, every day; you get to decide how you will show up in the world. This isn’t meant to put extra pressure on you; however, you can see that your actions directly dictate your reality.

In 2018 I suffered from a horrible bout of depressive episodes that often left me emotionally crushed, and I began to notice the day seemed to rush by. When I felt depressed, thoughts cluttered my mind, and it was hard to focus, which lead to anxiety. While working with a therapist, I learned that I lacked routine, which allowed me to spiral.

I set non-negotiable that allowed me to be grounded, loving, and organized. Of course, everyone is different, but the act of setting these non-negotiable changes everything.

Every morning I do the following without fail:

Meditate for 10 minutes.

Read for 10 minutes.

Journal for 10 minutes.

Move my body for 30 minutes.

Do I always hit the same number of minutes for each activity? No, but I try, and the act of showing up is a win. It sets off a chain reaction allowing you to recognize that small wins stack up.

When you set your intention for the day with non-negotiable, you can slow down and focus on what is truly important during the day.

As a note, the non-negotiable don’t need to happen first thing in the morning. It might be going for a 10-minute walk or drinking water with every meal. They are habits that show the world who you are choosing to be today.

5. Reverse Engineering.

It is incredible to have a goal or project that you need to finish; however, it is easy to attach excessive expectations of working. It becomes easy to pile on extra tasks because if I am busy, I am succeeding.

It is essential to rewrite this thought pattern. To take advantage of some of the other methods mentioned above, I suggest practicing goal chunking or what I like to call reverse engineering.

Look at the end goal, and then work backward until you reach the starting point. Make each section small and systematized. You will find that tasks become easier to complete, and you can slow things down.

For example, when I created my group coaching program, Project: Aligned & Alive, there were over eighty videos, twenty pdfs, and twelve weeks of training that I needed to create. Looking at that sent chills down my spine. How was I going to get all of this work done?

By reverse engineering, I categorized each task into doing, to-do, waiting. This allowed me to look at the bigger picture and keep it to three tasks at a time. For instance, a work block might look like this:

Monday: Outline 3 video scripts, Interview 2 potential clients, Outline 3 video scripts.

Small chunks that allow you to continue to focus on the end goal. When you reverse engineer, you make progress and slow down to focus on the work that you get to do.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

I choose to define mindfulness as being in the present moment by actively pursuing joy. When there is no work-life balance, the mind is filled with blips of failure, stressors, and anxiety. “Will this decision make or break me?” Thus, we get the opportunity to recalibrate ourselves by grounding in the present moment.

Now, it wouldn’t be fair for me to lead you to believe that you will always be mindful. There are so many thoughts that rush through the mind during the day. What’s important is that you don’t begin to attach to each thought or feeling. For instance, if you feel like a failure because you made a mistake during your meeting. That brief moment doesn’t automatically cancel out all the work you have put in or define you as a BAD person.

To attach to the present moment, one must find gratitude for the moment they are in. It can be challenging, but it is possible to do it! It all starts with asking yourself the following question –

What am I learning?

If you pause and think about it, you will see a lesson to apply to your life. It can be uncomfortable to be present, but discomfort breeds growth. So ask yourself –

What am I grateful for right now?

Challenge yourself to be specific and don’t say I am grateful for my ____. Instead, try saying I am grateful for this moment because it is teaching me ____.

It is a different way to approach challenging moments, and it helps you savor the sweet moments.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

There are a few ways to integrate mindfulness into your day. The first is by attempting a daily audit to know precisely where your time is going and how you are using that time. The act of noting what you are doing and finishing a task is another step toward grounding yourself.

Another option is to start keeping a journal. Keeping a journal is a fantastic way to go back and look at what you are working on and recognize if any areas need your attention. For someone getting started with journaling, I suggest starting with writing one sentence a day.

Start with one sentence focusing on one thing you are grateful for, and don’t allow yourself to write the same thing twice. One sentence a day focused on gratitude opens your eyes to all the beautiful things happening for you.

Perhaps one of my favorite ways to bring mindfulness to the day is a meditation practice. Sitting in meditation for a few minutes allows you to notice your thoughts and defuse the thoughts. In other words, the thoughts can pass by, and you will remain in the present moment. Start small with sixty seconds and focus on your breathing. Then, when thoughts arise, go back to your breath and see what you discover.

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

One tool that I often give my clients is the Mindful Minute. The Mindful Minute is sixty seconds to focus on the following:

Breathing: What do you notice about your breath? Are you taking deep breaths? Are you breathing shallowly? Can you slow things down?

Examine: Observe the thought or idea that pops up while you are breathing. Then, acknowledge and let it pass.

Notice and Name:

1. Name the specific thought or feeling that pops up.

2. Use the phrase “I am feeling __.”

3. Remember it is a feeling and you are not your feelings.

Drop: Allow yourself to drop back into the moment, and you will find that you have detached from the bubbling stress or anxiety that is below the surface.

It may take a few tries, and that is OK! You are human, and with practice, it will become easier.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices

Oh, there are so many to choose from, but these are three books that absolutely can help you develop a more mindful approach to establish a more balanced lifestyle.

Think Like A Monk written by Jay Shetty

The Happiness Trap: How To Stop Struggling and Start Living: A Guide to ACT written by Russ Harris

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide To Personal Freedom written by Don Miguel Ruiz

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We don’t remember days, we remember moments. — Cesare Pavese

When I get lost in my thoughts or feel as if I am falling behind, I remember this quote. I will not remember the day, but I will remember the actions I take because they create beautiful moments. The more I lean into this mindset, I can recognize that you will get so much more out of each moment by slowing down.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have mentioned this several times, but if every person would write down one thing they are grateful for daily, it could change the world. Not only would it bring you into the present moment, but it would inspire you to continue to pursue your joy.

If you raise your energy level, others will follow. So challenge yourself to find gratitude every single day!

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!