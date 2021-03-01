Chris Marsh of VyprVPN: “Do what you love”

VyprVPN is a personal VPN product that encrypts internet connections to secure them. It allows users to mask their true IP address and geolocation, and to access a free and open internet from anywhere in the world.

The telephone totally revolutionized the way we could communicate with people all over the world. But then came email and took it to the next level. And then came text messaging. And then came video calls. And so on…What’s next? What’s just around the corner?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Marsh, a highly accomplished Technology Executive with extensive experience providing strategic vision and leadership to dynamic global companies. He has an impressive history of building agile, technology-enabled organizations with a record of developing integrated strategies for the implementation of B2C and B2B solutions and the deployment of global projects.

Currently Christopher is the Vice President of Technology for Powerhouse Management leading IT Operations, Business Intelligence and Software Development for all Powerhouse brands, including Powerhouse Management, Data Foundry, Giganews, Golden Frog, and Texas.net. During his tenure, Christopher has built a growth-minded Technology organization and consistently guided the team to develop strategies to improve operational processes, deliver cost savings, and drive customer experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a technology family. My father worked in the oil industry as an Automation Specialist where he designed automation systems for oil platforms. As a result I’ve had my hands in technologies since I was young; I started working with technology even before I got my driver’s license! Solving problems through technology has always come naturally to me, and I knew it this what I wanted to do since I was a kid.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

About 13 years ago, after attending an in-person Tech class, I was offered a job teaching classes to others. I decided to leave traditional IT and transitioned from management and technology-related roles to become a teacher. Although this was something I never imagined I’d do, it actually became a passion of mine. To teach you have to become a true expert and deeply understand what you’re teaching, which both drove me to get better at and pushed me to learn a broader range of specialties. The experience proved invaluable when I made the transition back into the corporate world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can never make everyone happy.”

A major life lesson I’ve learned is that no matter how well you do, there will always be someone, somewhere, that is not happy with you. The reality of life is that you cannot make everyone happy all the time. But you can also never give up, and must strive to make things better and improve. It’s important to do the best you can and keep pushing forward for the rest of the people in the world you can make happy.

A personal example of this is something that happened while I was teaching. One day, one of my students approached me and told me I was the worst instructor she ever had. Despite having a 99% pass and satisfaction rate in my classes and a roomful of happy, engaged, and certified students, this individual was highly displeased. I had to learn from this, and it pushed me to grow and find a better way to reach my audience. I accepted that it’s impossible to make every single person happy; instead I focused my energies on the others. Most importantly, this experience taught me that it’s ok to fail sometimes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad helped me to achieve success more than any other person in my life. He was a hard worker and made sacrifices to provide his family with a good life. I always looked up to him, and as I got older I began to understand his choices better, too. I learned my work ethic from my dad, for which I am truly grateful.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe strongly that our collective power as a group produces the best quality work. The absolute best decisions I’ve ever seen made — and the best products I’ve seen created — came from groups of people rather than individuals. I push this idea through my teams and the colleagues I work with, imparting that if you do things the best you can, with a positive attitude, and try to help people along the way, you will be in the best place possible.

I’ve used my success and leadership roles to lead by example, to mentor team members and to illustrate the power of positive collaboration. I spend as much time as I can helping people grow, both as individuals and within their careers.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about cutting edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

VyprVPN is a personal VPN product that encrypts internet connections to secure them. It allows users to mask their true IP address and geolocation, and to access a free and open internet from anywhere in the world.

When it comes to communications technologies, VyprVPN is instrumental in providing encryption on top of the other communications technologies people use. Our mission as a company, then, is to make sure it’s safe for people to communicate online. Whether communicating via video conferencing, messaging, email, or any other channel, we are committed to providing people with the tools to protect themselves online and maintain control over their information and internet experience. We help people by allowing them to rest easy knowing their connection is encrypted and thus secure.

How do you think this might change the world?

The increasing adoption of VPNs and their continually-advancing technology means VPNs are in a position to change the world of communications as we know it. With so much of our lives taking place online I believe VPNs will eventually become ubiquitous; a tool for every type of internet user each time they connect. This use will provide new levels of privacy for the population. VPN technology also has the ability to change the world in terms of keeping people connected despite censorship efforts. At times of political unrest or conflict internet services are often disrupted, and VPNs allow people to bypass blocks and stay connected. This is a truly powerful capability that will shape our future.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Black Mirror is an interesting show to say the least. It will make any viewer think of things they hadn’t previously considered. If anything, the show demonstrates the importance of protecting your information and your online activity. It shows how your private information and technology can then be used by others to turn a profit or to do harm.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Honestly, I think most people have been oblivious to how much of their personal information is online and is actively being used by others for gain. Things like selling your information, using your information to better target you with ads online, and identity theft are commonplace. The possibilities are endless.

As time goes on, more and more information is being reported about the organizations profiting off user data, but overall the capabilities of bad actors are not well understood by the general public. I think the “tipping point” was the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal. To see that Facebook had all this information and they were sharing with others was a wakeup call for everyone. You really must think about how powerful your information can be in the hands of the wrong people.

I mean think about it a little…Google…Facebook…. Twitter…. Instagram. They know very detailed information about us. Who we spend our time with, who we are in relationships with, where we eat, what we eat, where we travel, who we travel with, who our children are, and even what schools they attend.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

I think consumers need to better understand how their data is being collected and how it can be used by others. There just isn’t enough information out there that is readily available and easy to understand. On the other hand, I believe we also need more education about how to protect yourself using a VPN and other security tools, such as antivirus software, secure browsers, and firewalls.

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

The pandemic has shifted much of our lives online. From work to school, to happy hour to shopping, more activities than ever now take place on the internet. With all this activity comes increased risks to privacy and security — and an increased need for online protection. While a VPN has always been an important tool, now more than ever it’s becoming a must-have for all internet users and has expanded beyond just the privacy-conscious. VPNs are positioned to keep people private and safe, and to allow people to stay in touch and continue with life both in and outside their homes.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s ok to say “I don’t know”

We aren’t born into this word knowing everything, and no matter how hard we try over the course of our life we will never know everything. It took me a long time to understand that I don’t have to have the answer immediately all the time. I really learned this when I was teaching. I got to meet many different technologists that used the same technologies in many different ways. This always led to the inevitable “Can I ask you a question?” between classes. I quickly learned that even though I knew the technology, I didn’t know how to manage it under every circumstance. I always used the whiteboard to track these questions in a “parking lot” section of the board. I would write questions down that I didn’t know the answer to. Then I would try to figure out the answer.

This translates to many different situations I find myself in today. From one-on-one meetings, to leadership meetings, and all meetings in between. “I don’t know, but I’ll find out and get back to you” goes a long way.

2. Welcome tough conversations.

Tough conversations are important and necessary. These conversations are what allow you to move forward quickly. Whether you are receiving critical feedback or giving critical feedback, tough conversations provide the opportunity for growth.

3. It’s OK to fail.

There is no doubt that you learn a lot from success. However, I think there is even more to learn from failure. We learn what we did wrong, what we need to not do again and what we should continue doing that was successful. I generally try to live by the “fail fast” methodology. It’s better to take two steps forward and one step back than it is to not move at all.

4. Do what you love.

This is a point that is overstated however cannot be stressed enough. Take the time to figure out what you love, what keeps your wheels spinning, and do it. Your greatest success is excelling at a career for which you have a deep-rooted passion.

5. Surround yourself with people smarter than you.

The most effective way to continue to grow and develop is to seek out and learn from those that are smarter than you. If you allow yourself to be humble and surround yourself with people that you can continue to learn from, consequentially you will thrive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

I would work to reduce divisiveness in our country and reduce the polarization that exists. This polarization prevents us from working together and collaborating to make things better for everyone. How can we move quickly in the right direction as one if we are trying to get to separate destinations?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me personally on LinkedIn and keep updated on what VyprVPN is doing on our company website.

