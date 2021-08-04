Chris L. Jenkins of Darker Than Blue Productions: “Each subject lives her life in the most remarkable and exhilarating ways, and each has something unique to say about uncommon and iconoclastic Americans in our current times”

Much of my journalism and filmmaking focus over the years has tried to shift narratives about underrepresented groups, including black and brown communities and women. Mavericks is a series that continues that interest of mine: In each episode, the series will explore unconventional and independent-minded women who have broken through expectations and live their lives with bravery as they overcome hurdles thrown in their path. Each subject lives her life in the most remarkable and exhilarating ways, and each has something unique to say about uncommon and iconoclastic Americans in our current times.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris L. Jenkins.

Chris L. Jenkins is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, independent filmmaker and political strategist. Over a 20-year career, he has told stories about social justice, identity and progressive culture, with a focus on race, class and equity.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I was born and raised in Harlem, NY, but didn’t have dreams of being a storyteller until I was in my mid-twenties while working as a social worker in the South Bronx with foster care teenagers. By that time in the early 1990s, New York City was still reeling from the crack era, and as I worked with black and brown families and their children every day, I saw up close the impact of decades of disinvestment, over-policing and Reaganomics on our communities. It was enraging. So for as much as I loved working and mentoring young people, I packed up and moved to California to start my career as a storyteller, first working for 17 years at The Washington Post and now as a filmmaker. When I first started out, I had a pretty simple goal — write about the people, policy and politics of urban America, the types of individuals or issues I had seen up close when I would visit families in Bronx homeless shelters, kids in group homes or mentees at Rikers Island. My time as a reporter and editor at the Post was the fulfillment of getting those stories out in the world, a personal creative and social impact journey that continues now as a filmmaker, interested in those same stories of black and brown America, now told through the moving image.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

The first short film I produced and co-directed after leaving The Post was called Rikers: Innocence Lost. It was a 15-minute film that explored the harrowing experiences of men and women who were largely at Rikers for low-level crimes and couldn’t afford their bond amounts. One of the men who we had chosen to film was Patrick, who had one of the most emotionally raw stories that illustrated, in painful detail, how a bid at Rikers can upend a life in a multitude of ways. It was an incredibly important interview for the film, one that we knew would be the emotional core of the piece. He was scheduled for his afternoon interview at 3 pm and I had called an Uber to pick him up from his home in Brooklyn- about a 45-minute cab ride from the studio. But as the Uber was approaching and I called to check on him, he went dark. He didn’t answer the phone, respond to text messages or emails. I started to get nervous. We couldn’t lose this interview. Luckily I had snagged Patrick’s boyfriend’s phone number at the pre-interview we did a few weeks earlier, and I called him up. Patrick’s cousin answered and passed the phone to Patrick, who sheepishly answered. But instead of the mild-mannered person they were used to talking to (me), I flipped a different switch in my personality that let them both know they needed to get in the Uber — NOW and bluffed them into thinking I was gonna come out there and pick them up myself. (There wasn’t actually any time for that). I laid it on thick: Patrick had promised my director and me that he was committed to our project; his story was incredibly important to represent the stories at Rikers, and…that while I seemed like a reasonable person, I actually wasn’t. All true things, but I wasn’t about to let him not show up. An hour later, as he came up the elevator he looked at me with new eyes. “I didn’t know you could be such a jerk,” he said, shaking his head. I shrugged my shoulders and he gave the interview of his life. Moral of the story: Do what it takes to make your film (within ethical reason) at every moment, even if you have to break character.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I’ve met more than a bunch of interesting people over my storytelling career — athletes, politicians, cops, lobbyists, etc.- but a guy I call the Punk Rock Doc, is one of my favorites. In 2016 I did a short film about a six-foot-four dreadlocked attending physician at a suburban hospital outside Chicago. At first glance, he just seemed like a cool doc and father of 3 girls, but if you followed him home after his shift, he’d be in his basement with three long time friends, rattling the windows of his home with sharp guitar riffs and a driving drum beat while his wife and daughters took cover two floors above. He was the singer of the BoWeevils, an internationally known punk rock band. He was the lead singer and frontman. “Time to rock!” he began one night as we started filming. “Utoooooopia!!!!!!”

All of this was going on with his doctor coat draped over a banister, his hospital-issued phone going off, and his locks thrashing around as he screamed punk rock lyrics into a microphone. After a few weeks of filming, I knew I had found one of the more interesting guys I had ever met. A father, a renowned doctor, and the lead singer of a punk rock band. A real punk rock band that goes on tour and cuts albums — not just some guy banging around in his basement because he was going through a midlife crisis. Managing a hospital ER one minute, jumping off stages into a mosh pit the next, Daryl is the kind of iconoclastic man that we all know whose “normal” life illustrates something surprising and unexplored. The roots of why he was so driven to be so many things at one time are complex and nuanced and…human.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

This answer has shifted over the years. In my earlier adult years, I was attracted to activists from previous generations that took incredibly bold and strident stands- Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Fannie Lou Hamer. Folks from history books and who were outspoken and brave and unequivocal in their stands. As I’ve gotten older and see how life is complex and hard and unexpected, I’ve revisited my appreciation from another titan from history — Martin Luther King, Jr., but for different reasons than I would have thought 25 years ago. King was an incredibly wise person. He was strategic and understood that politics and activism are very often the art of the possible. But King knew the rot of the American condition as clearly as Malcolm and others — his skill was in disciplining himself and his movement to approach things that moved the plight of black people forward within the historical and geographic context he was living. He understood America better than the America he was trying to speak to did. Because of this, he evolved, became more outspoken, and tried to change his tactics to develop a broader revolutionary movement. What I admire the most was not the “content of their character” King of billboards and MLK Day commercials, but the evolutionary King, who became harder-edged and more realistic about American racism and false exceptionalism. The King that was still looking for ways to bring about real change in America despite that hard lesson and disillusionment.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I have several projects in the hopper, but the one that’s furthest along is a six-part docu-series called Mavericks that tells the stories of iconoclastic, modern women whose surprising lives and unexpected choices break the lazy conventions of how they are supposed to live in 21st century America. Much of my journalism and filmmaking focus over the years has tried to shift narratives about underrepresented groups, including black and brown communities and women. Mavericks is a series that continues that interest of mine: In each episode, the series will explore unconventional and independent-minded women who have broken through expectations and live their lives with bravery as they overcome hurdles thrown in their path. Each subject lives her life in the most remarkable and exhilarating ways, and each has something unique to say about uncommon and iconoclastic Americans in our current times.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I’ve had a couple of careers that involve social impact and justice — social work and the type of journalism/filmmaking that I’ve chosen to pursue. But I wrote a story in 1996 for a small magazine about a former Black Panther who had become the leader of an arts movement in New York. This opened my eyes to the impact that telling people’s truths can have, not only for individual people but institutions and organizations. The story featured not only the former Panther, Jamal Joseph, but also several of the students whose lives had been radically changed by their participation in the program. After the story came out, several new funders came in to help finance the struggling program and were made aware of his work and its impact on the lives of children. That was my first direct experience on how telling people’s truths can lead to change in the smallest ways, even in the lives of just several people — it was subtle but potent, and it meant the world to them and the continuation of the good work going on at the time.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

My most recent film is called Trapped: Cash Bail in America, and it explores the injustice of the cash bail system in America. For starters, I would encourage anyone interested in this issue to watch the film. It’s free on YouTube Originals. After watching and if you’re so moved, I would encourage anyone interested in the issue to look into what the cash bail laws are in your local jurisdiction and participate in bailouts — which are efforts to help people, usually in on low-level crimes, to post their bond amounts so they can continue their lives while they fight their cases. The key thing here is that these are people who have only been arrested, not convicted, and in most cases, they are in jail because they can’t pay low bail amounts — 500 dollars, 1,000 dollars, 2,500 dollars. I would also encourage people to support organizations like Southerners on New Ground in Atlanta and ESSE Justice Group in Calif. These organizations are working with local governments to bring some fairness back into the criminal punishment system.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I don’t think I can tell young people “why” they should consider making a “positive impact.” There are many, many reasons to approach social justice — religious conviction, a sense of fundamental societal fairness, personal experience, a belief in the social compact. But I do think that it’s important for anyone, young or old, to be open to the experiences of others who are less fortunate and also investigate why we have structural inequities. They didn’t happen by accident. Our country likes to blame individuals for their perceived faults or foibles. I think it’s incredibly important to listen and investigate how things came to be for many who are less fortunate — whether it’s poverty, mental illness, etc. You can make up your mind after investigating and listening, but the work is in the understanding and the honest acceptance of the roots of American inequality and injustice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a pretty simple but unexpected one. It’s from Prince: “Let your vision be guided by something more clear.” Meaning find your passion, find your life’s purpose, find your vision, and keep honing its clarity, so you are guided by this clarity and purpose in everything you do.

How can our readers follow you online?

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!