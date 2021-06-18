Chris L. Fuentes of Ranger Ready Repellents: “Be willing to put yourself out there”

Be willing to put yourself out there — from packing customer boxes on busy days to listening to your investor’s advice, it takes 100% of yourself to lead a successful start-up. You must be willing to be active on a dozen social media platforms, and for people to like you and not like you. It something most entrepreneurs may overlook.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and even bigger obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris L. Fuentes.

Having raised his family in Connecticut, just 50 miles from the epicenter of Lyme disease, Chris L. Fuentes founded Ranger Ready Repellents, a tick, mosquito, and insect repellent company, after he and his family contracted Lyme disease and endured the life-altering effects caused by just one tick bite. Developing “a better bug spray” with safer ingredients to protect future generations from experiencing those same life altering illnesses is a satisfying culmination of a 30-year career in product and lifestyle marketing for Fuentes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve had a long career in marketing that started in the ‘70’s. Like most marketers, I learned how to sell a long list of products including tennis racquets, intimate apparel, candles and various other “nice-to-have” items. My lifelong ambition as a marketer has been to create a product that would help people live a better life and a brand that endures to our next generations. I spent my extra creative energy while travelling millions of miles around the world trying to come up with that ‘one great idea,’ and, frankly, fell short.

What I didn’t realize was that the problem I was trying to solve was the invasion of ticks in my own backyard. Having moved with my young family from North Carolina to Connecticut in 1995, I was unaware how serious tick-borne illnesses had become since being discovered around Old Lyme, CT in 1975. By the time my kids were high school age, all of us had been through bouts of Lyme and other serious tick-borne illnesses that still impact our lives today. Stories of Lyme disease had become commonplace by the time I was hospitalized with MRSA, a contagious flesh-eating disease in 2010. It turned out to be misdiagnosed acute Lyme disease from a tick bite that I ignored. I’m one of the lucky victims that was able to fully recover with IV antibiotics dripped into my arm for two weeks.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

That ‘aha moment’ came just after recovering from Lyme disease, when I met Ted Kesten. We shared a common interest in our dislike of ticks and mosquitoes. We both wanted to figure out a way to prevent the illnesses caused by bites from these nasty foes that had invaded all our lives. We kept asking one nagging question; why was vector-borne disease across the U.S. rising at alarmingly high rates? We could graph the explosion of tick-born illnesses from the northeast into the south and the gradual expansion of mosquito-borne diseases all over the U.S. Our research led us to conclude first, that the effects of global warming in the U.S. would accelerate the number of pathogens and species of carriers. We also discovered that the U.S. is unique in its broad promotion of DEET as its most important active ingredient for repellents.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

For me, it’s been a collection of mentors that taught me different lessons along the way. My friend Curt, a great CFO, inspired me to really pay attention to numbers and how to make money. Many of our employees have also inspired me, like our creative director, Kate, who has taught herself more in two years than I have in a lifetime of learning.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We founded Ranger Ready with an old-fashioned business concept in mind; if you make an outstanding product and treat your customers like fans, they will come back. We stand out in the minds of Ranger Ready fans who have returned to repurchase sooner and more than we could have ever imagined.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our mission is to reduce vector-borne disease in the United States. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, over 10,000 people every week are diagnosed with Lyme disease in the U.S. Today, over 2 million suffer with chronic symptoms from tick and mosquito bites. Our success is defined by communities that have learned to live outdoors, have pets, and still not be bitten because they took personal protective measures.

Additionally, we decided early on that we would only use recyclable bottles and boxes, and we do anything we can to minimize our carbon footprint.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ve relied on the same three character traits for a long time. First, I’m very fortunate to have a creative mindset that runs through almost everything I do. The second is that I’m digger; I like to dig really deep into the data, market structures, competitors, consumer’s mindsets- pretty much anything I can count, measure and track. And the third that fuels the first two is determination. I firm believer that determination is not about working harder, it’s about being determined to find a way to achieve your goal by adapting to smarter technology and strategies.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I often got the advice to ‘play it safe’ or ‘don’t take the risk’. My favorite was; ‘you’ve never done a start-up, you’re going to fail.’ I followed that advice for decades, and ultimately decided that risking all my capital and going ‘all-in’ with my time was the best advice I could give myself.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The most challenging part of founding a start-up is getting others to believe that ‘you’re onto something,’ and that what you’re working on is worthy of their time and investment. Ranger Ready was started by two grandfathers on a mission to stop vector-borne disease by inventing better repellents. We had no investors, no consumers, no brand name, and no manufacturing, but we did trust in our ability to invent, discover, and market in a way that would disrupt the category.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There are so many twists and turns to a startup journey that you have to like to ride curvy corners. It’s the nature of disrupting a market, producing a better product, and learning something about how to be better every day. I know that #%$% happens, so I try to convert errors into opportunities — like the time we ordered 20,000 of the wrong color spray pumps … they came in mighty handy during the pandemic when we needed to produce premium hand sanitizer in under 30 days.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Since failure is in the nature of start-ups, I suggest you learn how to fail first. Success is the easy part. I like to approach failure with this philosophy: fail early, fail often, and fail cheap. The thrills are also very different than you would imagine. I remember celebrating the concept launch of Ranger Ready that did less than $100,000 in sales as an amazing success. Today, that seems tiny, but it is still one of our biggest accomplishments. The real emotional high as a founder is when the ‘I’ becomes ‘we’ and you can celebrate the steps along the way with your employees, investors, stakeholders and your very understanding family.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Unfortunately, founders don’t get to choose — you have to be excellent at both. If you don’t like being bootstrapped — don’t start a company. With start-ups there is never enough money, never enough time, and never enough people to make it all happen. If you can brilliantly allocate the precise resources you have really well, then you’ll want other people’s money to fuel your growth and they will want to invest at a value that’s appropriate for a smart, nimble, fast growing bootstrapped start-up.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Invent an outstanding product and then keep reinventing it — the nature of a start-up is that you think you can do it better than the others. Build a brand with a capital B. Make your brand stand for something, and be meaningful to your fans. Treat your brand like a performance athlete — keep it in shape. Connect with the people who really love your product and brand — help them sing your praises in every way. It’s their voice that anyone really listens to. Pick your foes — rally your start-up around defeating a competitor by leading where they cannot. Attack where they are weakest. Plan to win vs. peck at them. Be willing to put yourself out there — from packing customer boxes on busy days to listening to your investor’s advice, it takes 100% of yourself to lead a successful start-up. You must be willing to be active on a dozen social media platforms, and for people to like you and not like you. It something most entrepreneurs may overlook.

Founding Ranger Ready as a digitally native brand in a market dominated by giant chemical companies is what I like to call going into a gun fight with a knife. So, we decided to build our own brand energy by helping our fans speak about how much they love Ranger Ready. We were willing to put ourselves out there as the best bug spray you will ever use! Now, that little army of vocal fans has grown to many thousands who trust Ranger Ready to protect them and their loved ones.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I’ve made is that no matter what I start, it always takes longer and costs more to build than I could have ever imagined.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Learn to accept and embrace failure — all inventors fail! Don’t beat yourself up. I often take the next few days after a failure and workout without a headset so I can clear those mistakes from my mind and plan my next move.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The founding of Ranger Ready is the beginning of my movement — I believe that I can do the most good for people by helping as many people as possible avoid being bitten by ticks and mosquitos that cause serious illness and even death.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH who is Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I want to share our research and story to help craft a new holistic approach to preventing vector-borne disease in the US. I think we can do it better as a nation in preventing these illnesses.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!