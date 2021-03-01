Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Chris Jenkins: 3 Wellbeing Tips for Ambitious Entrepreneurs on the Road to Success

Like finding the fountain of youth, secrets to success seem like an elusive dream for many who have attempted entrepreneurship. They have tried hard and wondered why they could not crack the code to unlock their potential. For entrepreneur and UK-born eCommerce expert Chris Jenkins, the journey to success has been more about how to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Like finding the fountain of youth, secrets to success seem like an elusive dream for many who have attempted entrepreneurship. They have tried hard and wondered why they could not crack the code to unlock their potential. For entrepreneur and UK-born eCommerce expert Chris Jenkins, the journey to success has been more about how to handle his mental state and wellbeing than about unlocking secrets.

Here are 3 tips from Jenkins, who owns several dropshipping stores and is the founder of Giovvani, a luxury sneaker brand that offers clean, minimalist designs to consumers. 

Tip 1 – Learn from books

Great and insightful books are essentially like having some of the best mentors giving you their best advice condensed into written format.

“When I was a telephone engineer I used to listen to a lot of self development audio books whilst driving to customers. I remember listening to Jim Rohn’s “Living An Exceptional Life” audiobook and it really did push me in the right direction when I had no other guidance.”

This can be great if you cannot afford a mentor, or aren’t surrounded by people with the right mindset.

Tip 2 – Surround Yourself with the Right People

The right circle can help to motivate you or bring you down. It would be best if you decided to surround yourself, whether physically or virtually, with people who are doing better than you or who motivates you to be your best self. 

“Surround yourself with the right people. This can be hard in small towns, so it may mean reading or listening to books written by your mentors, joining online groups with people who own similar businesses, or share your interests via Facebook, Discord even apps like Clubhouse.”

For Chris, he points out that “most of my friend’s businesses all make significant amounts of money.” That encourages him to also perform at his peak. “By hanging around with people who have like-minded goals and achievements, they will push you to reach your full potential.”

To do this successfully may require you to step out of your comfort zone and move to a location that fosters your growth as an entrepreneur.   

Tip 3 – Use “Dreamlines”

“Dreamlines” are essentially timelines for your dreams. Chris has coined the term to help entrepreneurs understand the need to put dates and figures to their goals. 

“Write down what your dream life looks like, without limits. Then put a timescale on it, for example, 5 or 10 years from now. Work out how much you need to make each year to achieve this on the timescale you have set, and you’ll be surprised that it’s not as crazy as you first thought. Through this method, you’re essentially reverse engineering your dream.”

Every entrepreneur will have their own tips that help lead them to success. It is the implementation of the tips that will determine if we have what it takes to become successful. 

Chris concluded by saying, “the main thing success comes from is grit and persistence. The only thing that separates the winners from the losers is the grit and persistence to keep going.”

Follow Giovvani Milan on Instagram here.

    Kelly Wing, CEO + Founder at Ohwabisabi Media

    Kelly Wing is the CEO and founder of Ohwabisabi Media, a PR and media agency amplifying the world's most powerful leaders in the press and media. Ohwabisabi also has its own media platform where conscious creators and industry thought-leaders share their unique message, teachings, and stories with a growing fan-base of thousands from around the globe each month.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Exquisite Calibration: Body, Mind, and Spirit for the New Year

    by Ian Monroe
    Community//

    Lena Jenkins-Smith: “Don’t let the industry change you”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    The Secret Diaries of a Female Entrepreneur

    by Tracey Munro

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.