Chris Jenkins: 3 Wellbeing Tips for Ambitious Entrepreneurs on the Road to Success

Like finding the fountain of youth, secrets to success seem like an elusive dream for many who have attempted entrepreneurship. They have tried hard and wondered why they could not crack the code to unlock their potential. For entrepreneur and UK-born eCommerce expert Chris Jenkins, the journey to success has been more about how to handle his mental state and wellbeing than about unlocking secrets.

Here are 3 tips from Jenkins, who owns several dropshipping stores and is the founder of Giovvani, a luxury sneaker brand that offers clean, minimalist designs to consumers.

Tip 1 – Learn from books

Great and insightful books are essentially like having some of the best mentors giving you their best advice condensed into written format.

“When I was a telephone engineer I used to listen to a lot of self development audio books whilst driving to customers. I remember listening to Jim Rohn’s “Living An Exceptional Life” audiobook and it really did push me in the right direction when I had no other guidance.”

This can be great if you cannot afford a mentor, or aren’t surrounded by people with the right mindset.

Tip 2 – Surround Yourself with the Right People

The right circle can help to motivate you or bring you down. It would be best if you decided to surround yourself, whether physically or virtually, with people who are doing better than you or who motivates you to be your best self.

“Surround yourself with the right people. This can be hard in small towns, so it may mean reading or listening to books written by your mentors, joining online groups with people who own similar businesses, or share your interests via Facebook, Discord even apps like Clubhouse.”

For Chris, he points out that “most of my friend’s businesses all make significant amounts of money.” That encourages him to also perform at his peak. “By hanging around with people who have like-minded goals and achievements, they will push you to reach your full potential.”

To do this successfully may require you to step out of your comfort zone and move to a location that fosters your growth as an entrepreneur.

Tip 3 – Use “Dreamlines”

“Dreamlines” are essentially timelines for your dreams. Chris has coined the term to help entrepreneurs understand the need to put dates and figures to their goals.

“Write down what your dream life looks like, without limits. Then put a timescale on it, for example, 5 or 10 years from now. Work out how much you need to make each year to achieve this on the timescale you have set, and you’ll be surprised that it’s not as crazy as you first thought. Through this method, you’re essentially reverse engineering your dream.”

Every entrepreneur will have their own tips that help lead them to success. It is the implementation of the tips that will determine if we have what it takes to become successful.

Chris concluded by saying, “the main thing success comes from is grit and persistence. The only thing that separates the winners from the losers is the grit and persistence to keep going.”

