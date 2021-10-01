Chris Hosmer Of AirPop: “There is no story, there is no identity, until we enact who we really are”

There is no story, there is no identity, until we enact who we really are. And that happens anew each and everyday.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Hosmer.

Chris Hosmer is the Co-Founder of AirPop, the world’s first Air Wearables company, named by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. Chris is an innovator and entrepreneur focused on improving personal and public health while also improving the means of production and consumption globally. He currently serves as Design Advisor to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) official Covid-19 App.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career started in design — I have a real passion for creating products that can make a meaningful social impact on our lives, and our communities over all. As a design and innovation strategist, I worked with Fortune 500 companies across the Globe advising on product development especially in emerging industries and markets. While I was working and living in China, I started my family. Early on, my daughter developed respiratory problems due to the air pollution in Shanghai. As her father, I felt frustrated and helpless, wondering how I could help my daughter improve her health from a very real airborne threat that permeated our lives. As a product designer I decided to improve the last line of defense for people when it comes to airborne threats like pollution: masks. In 2015, I co-founded AirPop, a company focused on disrupting the global consumer PPE category by creating masks that are experientially, functionally and aesthetically better for every day consumers. This was pre-covid, but the masks we innovated are focused on providing a layer of protection from all forms of airborne threats including pollution, wildfire smoke and pathogens like Covid-19.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When I started AirPop, our goal was to make a consumer mask that fit well, provided the best in protection while also being super breathable. We wanted to make masks for all humans not just healthcare workers, first line responders and industry workers. Most masks on the market were specific to those industries — no one was focused on designing masks for the every day consumer, especially children. At a product level, every PPE mask on the market is either round or square in shape, but we know that the human face is neither round nor square. We spent 18 months of R&D to develop face forms that reflect the full spectrum of dimensional diversity, scanning over 4000 faces. This enabled us to understand different face shapes and sizes so we could better design masks for more people. At a company level, we are the first truly inclusive face mask brand. Our patented adaptive fit seal accommodates the full spectrum of humanity with ergonomically correct and anthropometrically accurate designs. And at an industry level, we are the first global consumer PPE brand. We raised the bar for what PPE is and how it’s made. We exceed all national PPE standards including the new consumer standard in the US ASTM F3502–21 and set a new standard for human health and safety by being Oekotex 100 Class 1 certified.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first factory boss we spoke with to manufacture our radically new mask product was very convincing. He told us he could do anything we needed, on any schedule. We were in a hurry so we agreed to work with him. Long story short, he oversold his factory’s capabilities and we blew our deadline and budget and never ended up with our product being produced.

When you are an innovator pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, you want to be collaborating with people who tell you ‘maybe’ frequently. People who tell you no usually indicate they’re not willing or able to help you achieve your vision. People who tell you yes usually indicate they don’t realize how difficult what you’re asking them to do really is.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Gianfranco Zaccai, who founded Continuum, the first company I worked for is a mentor. He is a design visionary who created a unique bathroom of the future concept taking into account the way we age and how our motor functions, vision, balance and cognitive abilities decline with age. The bathroom looked no different from any other bathroom but was loaded with invisible innovations that made the experience of aging with dignity something that didn’t have to be cumbersome, embarrassing or stigmatic. The toilet folded up into the wall and had a self-cleaning feature. The sink and mirror raised and lowered with the touch of a discreet button. And the tub was made of a durable sealed foam that looked ceramic but was soft to the touch in case of falls. The idea that innovation could be understated was a real lightbulb moment for me as a young designer.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption should be for the benefit of the customer ultimately. Disruption for disruption sake with no clear value add in the long run usually fails. A good example of this is in budget airlines where some carriers were “innovating” by removing customer benefits and actually intentionally creating negative consumer experiences which benefited their shareholders but not the travelers. This could only happen in an industry that is heavily government subsidized or where the barrier to entry is so onerous that there is no real outside competition.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The most insightful thing I’ve ever heard and which stays with me today is: Stories are only told in retrospect. Our identity is a story we tell ourselves about ourselves everyday but this is a deception, or more positively, is an aspiration. It’s not actual. There is no story, there is no identity, until we enact who we really are. And that happens anew each and everyday.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I believe that making better, more humane masks is necessary and vitally important but it’s at the wrong end of the particular problem I’m interested in. What I’m focused on now is how and why air pollution is increasing around the world. The waste and pollution generated from our consumption habits in wealthy Western markets is a new kind of tyranny, a different kind of colonialism we inflict on less developed, less wealthy regions of the world — but it affects rich nations equally in terms of mortality and the healthcare fallout costs. Air pollution is now taking an average of 6 years off the end of billions of urban people’s lives. This is staggering! Innovation and creative attention must be paid to how, why, what and when we consume. And I believe it is up to those of us on the demand creation side to take a stand, to exert influence in slowing the product cycles, to retard the quest for growth at any cost, to reframe consumerism as a sustainable, less-is-more proposition.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The writings of the great living poet and philosopher Lewis Hyde are incredibly inspiring and meaningful to me. He has written few books but they are all monumental meditations on creativity in the modern era and deal with the tension between commerce and art. Trickster Makes This World and Common As Air are particularly good as is his most famous book The Gift.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I once did a long section hike of the Appalachian Trail with a friend. We encountered a pair of octogenarian friends hiking in the opposite direction. We stopped for lunch together and got to talking. These bearded and wrinkly men were also hiking a few hundred miles and had very small packs and wore only t-shirts, shorts and sandals. They were making fun of our technical gear, heavy boots and giant packs. In particular they found the idea of our carrying waterproof jackets ridiculous. When I asked what they wore when it rained they said simply, “Nothing. If it rains we get wet.” And kept on laughing at us.

I think about this all the time. Anytime I make what seems like an obvious decision I stop myself and ask what the actual real world consequence is.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

AirPop is my movement to encourage people of all ages to consider their environmental and social exposures and to know that they have an ally in AirPop for respiratory protection. Public health is personal health, we’re all connected to one another. Stay safe, stay healthy!

