Chris Holter: “Focus on client creation, not learning”

Focus on client creation, not learning. Don’t enroll in too many programs or hop on tons of webinars. This is a mistake as you focus on learning rather than growing a business and creating content to increase your awareness and trust factor. Believe you already have what you need to drive success. Early on, I analyzed how I was spending my week, and I saw I had gotten into a routine of learning rather than connecting with others — so no wonder I wasn’t building a business! I left no time to build a client base.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their lives. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Holter.

Chris Holter is a trusted advisor and go-to executive coach for business leaders who want to 10x their impact and achieve their mission. She is a highly respected executive with more than three decades of experience and numerous certifications in neuroscience, positive psychology, and coaching. She uses practical experience and science to help individuals, teams, and organizations radically amplify their results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and was a child of two scientists who made substantial contributions in their respective fields as innovators and pioneers. We grew up surrounded by a diverse community of many international friends. This environment inspired me to travel, be a pioneer, and be the best in what I did. I was a leader at a young age, and I loved taking good things and making them better — even baking a cake or a school project. I was the top cookie seller in the Girl Scouts and was super proud of this achievement. I loved the outdoors and spent ten years at sleep-away summer camp.

Sleep-away camp honestly shaped my life, honed my skills, and built my confidence. As an adult, I loved being a camp counselor and helping others experience the life lessons I had learned at camp. My mom, who grew up in a hotel that her father owned, thought I would be great in hotels given my camp experience., So I wound up having several jobs in hotels throughout high school and college, and I got to know the industry. After college, I got a job at the front desk of the Marriott Hilton Head Resort, and that’s where my career really took off.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is about creating yourself, not finding yourself.” — Unknown

My dad modeled this quote in stories of his youth. He would go to school as long as he could, and then he’d stop to go make more money so he could put himself through more school. This led him to get multiple higher educational degrees. As his daughter, I learned through him that it is up to each of us to create a life we love — to the best of our ability, and only we can create it. This is how I choose to live my life every day. With it, I find new ways to invest in myself, grow, and evolve — constantly. And now, as a trusted advisor and executive coach, I help others create more impact and get more of what they want from life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have 1) Total Commitment 2) Creative Thinking 3) Being my Best

A colleague once told me I would keep trying to find a way until I found a solution — and that I would do this time and time again. I remember once when we had a lot of one-off challenges in Latin America due to geo-political situations, natural disasters, and economic instability, which made it tough to meet our goals.

One year, we found more than the normal occurred, causing us to miss our goals halfway through the year. After that, I started a monthly meeting with the regional team called the Revenue Opportunity Meeting. We would review the hotels that were missing results and put them on action plans. When this didn’t work, I’d suggest we target hotels exceeding results and see if they could do more (since they had excess demand). We started changing the focus to where we had more — and bingo. It worked! We ended up being able to make up the losses and achieve our financial goals for the year. From this, I learned there is always more than one way to achieve success.

I have always been a creative thinker, which has helped me approach complex situations in simple ways to create success. Ultimately, the success of a hotel is created at the hotel level by the team. I realized that we needed to increase the teamwork and focus on the strategy team at the hotel level who were responsible for these results. I also knew if we did something experiential, engaging, and enjoyable for training with the teams, it would be longer-lasting. So I created a workshop called the Amazing Race for Revenue. This workshop enhanced teamwork, clarified roles and responsibilities, and conducted a more effective meeting. This included follow-up and monitoring of the goals to see if there were wins. The division exceeded its market share goal for the year by several points.

I think my ability to grow, transform, and become better at who I am is also a big factor in success. I learned about strengths at a conference where I saw Markus Buckingham speak. I took the CliftonStrengths Assessment and understood more about myself, and became fascinated with how building our talents into strengths was the best way to become our best. I went on to get an MBA In leadership through the Gallup organization and the University of Nebraska.After I got my MBA in leadership development, I asked if I could create a leadership course for the International Revenue Management Team. The answer was yes, and as a result, I created a High Impact Leader six-month training utilizing all I had l learned around the science of leadership, and people talk about the program to this day.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I started from the ground up in the world’s largest hospitality company, Marriott International, as a front desk agent.

From there, I worked my way up and became the first Vice President of Revenue Strategy Internationally and served over 20 years in an executive role. I was a trailblazer and helped create the Revenue Management discipline at Marriott. In my role, I helped grow the footprint of hotels and revenues in the Caribbean and Latin America. I was responsible for a multi-billion dollar top-line revenue strategy across almost 300 hotels, 35 countries, and 18 brands. It was a dream job because I was able to do what I did best every day and work with amazing people and a company that believed in taking care of its people. I’m truly proud of the legacy I left behind at Marriott and trust that it continues on without me.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My philosophy has always been to invest in myself and grow my talents and skills.

I believe we all need to have a plan B, C, or even D and have transferable skills for various career directions. I saw many friends in corporate have jobs eliminated due to changing conditions, and I knew I needed to be able to take care of myself if my conditions changed. I was also naturally good at driving results and maximizing them to new levels as well as nurturing talent to achieve these results. This is when I became interested in the science of leadership, not only for my own leadership but also for what it took to create leaders.

I used my executive learnings to create leaders who could be their best and, in turn, drive results. At the same time, I became interested in coaching and got certified as a professional coach. Soon after, I became the go-to executive for mentoring and teaching others about leadership. My second chapter officially began.

I share this because I think my passion for helping others be their best evolved and became a rallying cry for me to do more in this area over time. I really believe in acquiring skills before stepping out on your own or starting a new endeavor. I think, in a way, I had already achieved great success, and then I was ready to help others do the same.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

This is a very emotional story for me to share.

I was responsible for managing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and had to lay off my entire team. It was incredibly tough to do. I managed through a lot of downturns in my career, but this one was different. I knew the company would have to downsize and that wound up moving me into what I now call my “encore.”

Around this time, the company started offering incentives for executives to retire. I was really considering the option, and I went for a long walk to clear my head. It was only a few minutes into that walk that I started seeing butterflies — everywhere.

I saw black and yellow butterflies and monarchs in the air, pictures of butterflies on the bumper stickers of passing cars, and on flags in a yard. As I rounded the corner toward home, seven or more butterflies literally surrounded me.

I burst out in tears and thought if this is not a sign I don’t know what else would be. Entering my house, I also remembered my mom making me a pillow with butterflies on it when I was a little girl. Was she there with me? The answer was clear: it was my time to transform.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I think my talents set me up for massive success. What I didn’t have was the intel on how to grow a small business. I had no idea how to create a new network of clients or use my old network in new ways. I was a bit overwhelmed by the various ways to do it. My big “ah-ha moment” was learning to listen to my own intuition versus what others were doing. Of course, even when you trust your gut, there is a lot of trial and error, but failing fast and pivoting is all part of building a business.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

In my second chapter, building a life I love has been very important to me. Early on, I felt myself pushing myself too much and slipping back into old patterns. I was frustrated, working seven days a week, and nothing was happening. I chose to invest in a coach and worked with them to develop and embrace a new philosophy to help me build a life I loved.

That philosophy became to go where the energy flows, where things are easy, where things are fun, and if you are not enjoying it? Then make a change.

This is more difficult than you think, but the more you embrace it, the better. Since that adoption, I have had two double-digit months in revenue and several clients re-sign. I also launched a social media strategy and have already gotten tremendous feedback from my community.

In this new life, I feel like I have become a billionaire. I have a SECOND dream job that I am enjoying — and the building of it while impacting others positively is SO energizing. I truly believe more people can be billionaires on the inside, translating to massive success on the outside.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that have helped me! I have worked with amazing coaches and colleagues, and I appreciate the support from my friends and family. I would love to thank them all. Ultimately, though, I am most grateful to my mom.

She became an aeronautical engineer in the 1940s and was quite the pioneer. Later, she shifted and became very active in volunteer circles — becoming president of several organizations that positively impacted the community. She consistently demonstrated that we could be anything we wanted to be — with a bright smile. I feel lucky to have had an amazing role model like her, and she has been a key driver for my desire to help others be their best.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

As part of my new career, I had the opportunity to be coached on Rich Litvan’s Podcast 1 Insight.

I told him I wanted to empower kids to create their best life, and, through his coaching, I realized that I don’t have to do this myself. Instead, I can coach someone who is already changing the world of education, or I can sit on a board that has influence. It was a life-changing realization to see that you can achieve moonshot goals if you just think about it in a nonlinear way. Look outside the box to find the loose ends, and then tie them together.

Now, I am excited to share that I’m on the Board of Trustees to the YMCA Camps of Michigan, coaching several people who are disrupting education for kids, and I’m aiding another organization changing education for college students. What may seem so impossible at the time is not only possible; it is happening. It is really happening, and Rich taught me that.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Even though I can tout all of this success, I have always felt not good enough, and I am not sure where it comes from.

I learned how to deal with this by building resilience and being a fierce female — which is someone who empowers their way forward despite fears or insecurities. When I do this, I find there is always a way ahead. You just have to keep moving forward…time and time again. This is my secret to overcoming the “not enough” feeling (that’s still a work in progress).

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I knew moving into my “encore” would require a year of investing in myself and learning to be the best coach.

Before I retired, I became part of a pioneer cohort, Rich Litvan’s Transition Excellence. The cohort was designed for executives transitioning into coaching and had a rich community of elite coaches from all over the world. Beyond that, I didn’t have any other game plan. As I got into it, I realized there were many new skills I needed, including leveraging social media, being a lifestyle entrepreneur, and running a small business.

I had to create a strategy for myself, so I hired a coach to help me. I also looked for other communities that would help me learn and grow. I was thrilled to be one of the first members to join The Advance, a new women’s entrepreneurial network designed for service-based entrepreneurs. . While acquiring new skills is critical, surrounding yourself with the right people is the real key.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

There are so many things I had to do to change, grow, and evolve. For one, I have never been good at selling myself, and I think there are many people out there like me.

My first few clients came from my reputation or word of mouth. I knew this would not always be the case, but it was hard to approach people I knew as “Coach Chris.” I was also connecting with many new people but not selling the way I needed to. Quite frankly, it felt awkward.

Once someone even challenged me and said, “Is this going to be a hobby or a career? If it’s to be a career, then you need to get moving.” This worked!

I realized what I needed was an entry-level offering that made it easy to work with me. As soon as I figured this out, a potential client appeared. And from there, I created my first entry-level program called Ace The Interview: 10X Your Interview Impact. Now, new clients have the opportunity to work with me for a set 90-day plan to help them get jobs and get results. And you know what? Not only does it no longer feel awkward, but I’m actually having a lot of fun telling people about it!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Prepare to evolve. Where you are today won’t be where you are tomorrow — and each of us grows at different rates. Knowing this, enjoy the journey and be prepared to evolve while staying authentic to yourself. A good example of this is my website, which I started too early Since the beginning, my target customer; what type of coach I wanted to be, and what I wanted to do has evolved. My brand has changed. I have changed. (And I will change again.) Almost a year later, I am finally launching my website. I let myself evolve, and I’m excited to celebrate that evolution. Find your go-to tools. Technology and automation are critical to success, and you need a strategy to connect everything together. Talk to people about what they use and find what works for you. For me, I keep it simple and use Microsoft Office, Zoom, and Calendly daily. But remember: don’t always follow the crowd (or think you need everything). Focus on client creation, not learning. Don’t enroll in too many programs or hop on tons of webinars. This is a mistake as you focus on learning rather than growing a business and creating content to increase your awareness and trust factor. Believe you already have what you need to drive success. Early on, I analyzed how I was spending my week, and I saw I had gotten into a routine of learning rather than connecting with others — so no wonder I wasn’t building a business! I left no time to build a client base. Invest in support. Hire a resource, such as an assistant — even on a part-time basis. I promise it is better than hiring services. While services are great (and I use them), you need someone focused on you. In my first six months, it was just me, and I was spending A LOT of time on things that didn’t produce business. After I hired a college student as an intern, I immediately saw that I had more time to work on client creation. Not only do I get her support, but I also get to help her grow — which is so rewarding. Plus, it makes it fun to have someone to share the day-to-day experience with and bounce ideas off of! Hire a coach. We all need a mentor, trusted advisor, or champion, as we take on new challenges. They will help you level up, be your best, work through issues, and offer you support along the way. You must invest in yourself in this way (and maybe spend more than you think to get a great coach). I know it sounds self-promotional coming from a coach, but I promise you it will be the best investment of your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to inspire a movement where we help children be their best and know what they are best at doing. Through this movement, it’s key to re-create what designates success in mainstream society. We need to disrupt education and offer more options for careers, including trades and small businesses. Success shouldn’t only be seen as becoming a doctor or a lawyer. This means changing education — and opening up new ways of thinking. This also means we should embrace the uniqueness in everyone so every human can thrive.

Ultimately, my goal is to positively impact a million people with what I do — and it would be a dream come true to help the next generation create a better world that gives them more opportunities. To do that, I know it starts with one conversation at a time. (And if you want to have one with me, email me at [email protected])

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Ali Brown, who is considered the most recognized coach for entrepreneurs. I heard her speak once, and I just love how empowering, direct, and profound she is! Someone on the webinar asked, “when do you raise your prices?”and she said, “when you resent your calendar.” This spoke to me — big time. I would love to hear more of her wisdom on what drives success and what to focus on to keep building upon your dream job.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would love to connect with readers! You can learn more about me and my work at www.chris-holter.com. You can also connect with me on LinkedIn or Facebook. And, because I really enjoyed being a part of this interview series, I’d love to offer every reader 10% off of the Ace the Interview: 10X Your Interview program. Book your free consultation now reaching out to me on my website www.chris-holter.com.

