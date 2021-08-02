Chris DeJong of Big Blue Swim School: “I wish I had been given more advice about how to manage highly talented people”

I wish I had been given more advice about how to manage highly talented people. As I mentioned before, talented people often have their own goals or vision for a company. When you’re not flexible and you don’t know how to properly manage and work alongside driven, talented people it can honestly be quite challenging.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris DeJong of Big Blue Swim School.

Prior to founding Big Blue Swim School, Chris DeJong was ranked 4th in the US and 5th in the world in the backstroke as a swimmer at the University of Michigan. Then, in 2008, DeJong lost to Michael Phelps by just four-tenths of a second, losing his spot to qualify for the Olympics. From there, DeJong went on to found Big Blue Swim School in 2009 along with John Lonergan, a Big Ten all-academic swimmer at the University of Iowa. Recently, Big Blue Swim School celebrated the opening of its 10th location and it continuing to bring on new locations in markets across the country. DeJong has proven himself to be an experienced founder with a strong background in the consumer services industry and he is leading the charge to bring Big Blue Swim School to every state in the U.S.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a competitive swimmer beginning at the age of 8. I swam all throughout high school, college and post-college, culminating in my Olympic tryouts in both 2004 and 2008. Ultimately, after not qualifying in 2004, I missed out on qualifying for the 2008 Olympics by three-tenths of a second, finishing just behind Michael Phelps. That loss really solidified the end of my Olympic dream and the close of my competitive career.

After the tryouts, I moved to Chicago and started teaching swimming lessons out of a 60-year-old pool in the basement of a church where there were no windows. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, I was building a strong student base and, after one of the families approached me about becoming investors to build our own pool for swim lessons, I got the idea for Big Blue. I knew the impact that swimming had on my own life — the strength, the discipline, and the sense of community and I wanted to pass that on in a larger way, paired with the importance of teaching early swimming skills and water safety to young children to help eliminate childhood drowning. Ultimately, my best business idea was hiding in plain sight for much of my life, I just had to put the pieces together.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

As a swimmer, you learn how to be as resilient as possible and resilience is a vital part of any founder’s mental makeup. In the early days of founding a business, you often find yourself bouncing back and forth between euphoria and existential angst, and you have to be ready for the draining emotional rollercoaster that you will need to withstand.

When we first started Big Blue Swim School, we had no money in the bank. All we had was an idea that I knew would be industry-changing and the knowledge that we had to work to create something incredible out of nothing. That’s a daunting way to start a business but, when you have the mentality that ‘this has to work,’ it helps you push through. The mentality can’t be ‘it would be nice if this works out.’ Rather, you have to focus on the fact that your idea has to work. It’s a game-changing mindset — you have to remove the safety net and focus each day on tackling a new challenge. When you eliminate failure as an option you truly enter into the founder’s mentality. There were countless times early on in our journey where it would have been easy to make the conclusion that this wasn’t going to work, or it simply wasn’t working, but I refused to accept that and instead, we kept pushing forward.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Going back once again to my background as a swimmer, I learned that pain can often be one of the best drivers a person can have. I have spent a fair amount of time dealing with pain and disappointment, and those are not feelings that I try to replicate on a regular basis. Sometimes, people can look at disappointment as meaningless but, when you take the time to find the meaning behind it, you can motivate yourself to never feel that way again. Not feeling disappointment can become a non-negotiable and, as a founder, you sometimes need to tap into that in order to propel the business forward.

I am familiar with the feelings of pain and disappointment from my time as a competitive swimmer. After missing the Olympics by three-tenths of a second, I motivated myself to not feel that sense of disappointment ever again.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented to many businesses across the world, things are going great for Big Blue today. We just celebrated the grand opening of our 10th location and we have new signings cropping up all over the country, including a new multi-unit deal in Boston. One of our newer locations that opened in Centennial, Colorado, had the biggest opening sales of any of our locations to date; it was a huge milestone for the company and a great indicator of what is still to come for us as we expand Big Blue across the country.

The resilience and perseverance that I learned in swimming have been a huge piece of my life as a founder. When you’re practicing any sport competitively, you set your mind on something and then have a singular focus until you achieve that goal. That’s how it has been for me with Big Blue. Once I had the idea to start a swim school and break into franchising, that was it. That was the goal. There have been many small steps and decisions along the way to lead us to the current moment that we are in, but I’ve never lost sight of the ultimate goal. You have to be flexible and recognize when you need to take a few steps outside of our original framework but those are still steps that you are taking to move forward.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Nothing immediately comes to mind as a funny mistake but, as a founder, my advice from lessons that I have learned would be — be ready to have a flexible yet clear vision. When you’re first starting out, your vision can sometimes be somewhat murky and, although you are clear with the goal that you are setting out to accomplish, it can be hard to explain that to others. It’s essential to have a clear vision that is shared by your team because you need your team’s buy-in in order for that mission to grow.

Additionally, many successful businesses are built around talented people and talented people often have their own vision. That’s where flexibility comes in. As a founder, you need to be able to incorporate the vision of those around you into your own to create a shared, flexible overall mission and vision for the company. Core values are also key. Once your business is built on a strong foundation of a mission, long-term vision and a set of core values, you can start to move toward those goals. People often get ahead of themselves and just hit the ground running without the building blocks in place. You have to start with the right mentality, the right vision and the ability to effectively share it with others to ensure that their goals align with that of the company. Once everyone is on the same track, you’re immediately on a faster track to success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think our superior technology is really what makes Big Blue stand out. When we first started, we realized that we needed a tech strategy in place, even though it’s a swim school. We decided to create our own software and, in many ways, it was like building two companies at one time. It seemed a bit crazy but our technology is the differentiator in this industry — it handles all scheduling, billing, and seamlessly integrates and streamlines our internal processes.

Recently, I was in Chantilly, Virginia — our 10th location! — for the grand opening and, at one point I was standing near the front reception desk while one of our managers was helping a customer. She needed to change the time of her three children’s swim lessons and the manager was able to make that change in about five seconds. When she was told that the change was made she said, “That’s it? It was that easy?” That was an awesome moment for me to witness because that interaction was 10 years of hard work in the making. We knew that we needed to create software for a better employee and customer experience and it’s working. Our customers are often surprised by how easy our processes are and you know that it raises the bar in their mind of what all retail experiences should be. Ten years ago, it wasn’t an easy decision to pull the trigger and invest in our own software but the real-time feedback that we receive on a constant basis makes it extremely gratifying and rewarding.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One of the most important things you can do for yourself, both in business and in life, is to learn how to recover. As you climb the ladder in the corporate world you realize that having a great work ethic isn’t actually unique at all. I learned early on during my swimming career that everyone was working extremely hard and yet, it was the people who were not overly stressed or obsessing about swimming 24/7 who were often the ones who performed the best.

It’s a hard thing to master, but it’s essential to learn how to turn your analyzing brain off at times and do the things that you need to recenter, refocus and come back to the task at hand refreshed. It’s easier said than done but it’s absolutely essential. In the Olympics, the top swimmers were not always the ones with the biggest work ethic, and in fact, it was sometimes the exact opposite — the people who know what they need to do to show up on race day refreshed and ready to compete the hardest often do the best. Finding a work/life balance is not just something to aspire to, it’s mission-critical.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I had an Athletic Director during my time at the University of Michigan, Greg Harden, who has had an immense impact on my life. He’s a known figure now and has mentored top athletes like Tom Brady. In college, I took my swimming goals extremely seriously and Greg gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever received. It was so simple, but he told me to learn to laugh at myself. He didn’t just say it as an offhand piece of advice. Rather, he once said it to me 20 times in a row while I was sitting down looking at him. He said it over and over again and that moment really stuck with me. I’ll never forget it and it really was good advice.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Now that Big Blue Swim School currently has 10 locations across the country, we have reached the milestone of teaching over one million swim lessons to young children. According to the CDC, the chance of drowning can be reduced by 88% once a child has swim lessons. Sadly, ten people drown every day and two out of those ten are children under the age of 14. At Big Blue, our mission is to make children safe around water and I don’t see why we can’t eliminate childhood drowning altogether as the company continues to grow. Our hope is to open hundreds of locations across the country, and more and more children learn to swim at an early age, I think that we can make an enormous impact and drastically reduce the number of childhood drownings.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why.

When we first started Big Blue, I didn’t begin with a clear company mission and set of core values that were a known part of the company vernacular. Now that we have both and they have become such an essential part of our business, I wish someone had told me at the beginning how essential that would be. Secondly, I wish I had been given more advice about how to manage highly talented people. As I mentioned before, talented people often have their own goals or vision for a company. When you’re not flexible and you don’t know how to properly manage and work alongside driven, talented people it can honestly be quite challenging. Third, I wish someone had told me the importance of having a flexible vision. As you grow, things change and you can’t be tied to a rigid vision. Your goals for the company need to be able to change as the company does and you need to work alongside people who are in it for the long haul and believe in what you are trying to accomplish as a business. Fourth, I wish someone had told me to base my decisions on data as much as possible. When you’re first starting out, you have to be able to make decisions based on your gut since you don’t have any data to back things up. But, once you have data on your side, you should go with the numbers and make your decisions based on proven trends and stats. Finally, embrace the differences. The differences are what make any company stronger, and especially as a founder, you need to have patience for your employees and those around you. Everyone processes information differently, but by listening to the ideas of others and having patience, your company will ultimately become stronger.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Having kids was transformative for my life; it really put work in perspective. As our company continued to grow, I came into contact with people more often who also had children and were finding their own version of a work/life balance while having a family. Each person is unique in what it is that they need in order to thrive in emotional highs — some people need more sleep or to be grounded with the Earth and spend more time in nature. It’s important to listen to yourself and learn what it is that you need in order to recharge your batteries. Once you find it, do it. Also, be patient with yourself. When you commit yourself to a lifestyle of constant growth, you’re committing to a life of constant discomfort. But this is good discomfort and you need to lean into it. It’s important to be able to balance your feelings with the understanding of who you are, what you need, and how you tick. Before you start any big journey, take a moment to decide what it is that you ultimately want to achieve at the end of all of it and then get after it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement is simple: be a human. Treat people like human beings who are operating in the world just like yourself. You can do that by demonstrating and embracing your own humanity, your own vulnerability, and your own compassion. If you do this, people will gravitate to you and your ideas. It’s as simple as that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow us on social media and check out our blog on the Big Blue Swim School website where we post about upcoming openings, share safety tips and answer common questions about when and how to get young children into swim lessons.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!