Chris Cuffaro: “I just have to say I do not fully understand the NFT game just yet”

Many have observed that we are at the cusp of an NFT boom. The thing is, it’s so cutting edge, that many people don’t know what it is. What exactly is an NFT and how can one create a lucrative career out of selling them? To address this, as a part of our interview series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Cuffaro.

California native Chris Cuffaro has shot the best of the best in the world of entertainment — actors, models, athletes and musicians — for more than 40+ years. He began his career by shooting local rock shows for fun, then moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s to create eye-popping images in the commercial and editorial space.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in Northern California. Moved to Los Angeles when I was 21. Started photography at the age of 10 and never looked back. I had business cards and clients by the time I was 12. I knew this was gonna be my life so a gave it everything I had and still do. I like to say I started photography because it was fun and still do it cuz it’s fun.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was 10 years old I saw the movie Funny Face with Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astair. Fred played a photographer and fell in love with Audrey. That was the movie and moment when I said I want to do that and meet my Audrey. Because of this movie I was exposed to Richard Avedon. His work, his photos, his life was my biggest inspiration. I have spent my life trying to be like him. To this day I look at his photos in awe.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in this new industry? We’d love to hear it.

If yer talking about this new NFT world… I just saw other photographers testing the waters and seeing what is possible with NFTs. I thought I would see as well. These first 5 are a test and I just want to see what happens with them. Then I will go from there.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this fascinating career?

This is always the toughest question for me. As I have said for years… I have a million stories and the photos to prove it. My Greatest Hits project that I started 10 years ago is ALL about the stories behind the photos. My website CuffaroHits.com has so many videos telling the stories behind my iconic photos.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was so lucky to have great mentors from an early age. I’ve made every mistake you can make in business and life. My motto is simple… live and learn. Some of my favorite lessons are simple… work smart, be the best, have a plan, save your money, be nice and most of all have fun. Best advice I got when I was 14 was… “the most important piece of equipment you own is your reputation.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Like I said I’ve had so many great mentors and teachers who put up with me and helped me. My number one is my bestest friend Jack. I met him the day I move to LA. He has taught me so much and supported my dream since that first day. He’s the one voice I hear in my hear when doing anything creative. I was also lucky to have a business manager for 25 years that loved me, supported me and taught be everything I know about business and life. I lost her 11 years ago and miss her every day.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

For the last 10 years my life is all about my Greatest Hits project. This is everything to me. My goal from day one is simple… share my passion of music and photography to everyone. I know from the exhibitions so far that I make people smile. My photos bring back memories and it makes everyone smile. How cool is that?

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. I’m sure you get this question all the time. But for the benefit of our readers, can you explain in your own words what an NFT is, and why people are spending so much money on them?

To be honest… I just have to say I do not fully understand the NFT game just yet. I’m still learning and like all new technology I got some serious help. I got a friend who understands the game and teamed up with him for my first drop. I’m taking baby steps so that I can learn about how this game works. I’m excited about what I’ve learned so far. In a nutshell I think of it as digital versions of physical art.

The NFT industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

3 things… the opportunity, the creativity and the challenge. The opportunity to share my iconic photos to a whole new audience in a whole new way. The creativity of presenting my iconic photos in a new way is big for me. The challenge of learning and working in the NFT world. I think that’s the basics.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Copyright and usage are the two big things that worry me. I did my research and talked to lawyers. I talked to photographers as well. I wanted to understand the legal side of the NFT. I needed to make sure all was good before I moved forward. Everything I was told made sense and helped me make the decision to move forward. I advise everyone to do their homework before they jump into the NFT world. The Clubhouse app has great rooms all about NFTs and the business behind them.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about NFTs? Can you explain what you mean?

I can’t answer this cuz I’m new to the game. I do know this… do the work, learn all you can and get people you can trust to help.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the NFT industry. What can be done to avoid that?

The one mistake I have seen and did not want to repeat was not being ready or to fulling understand the NFT game. It’s not a new game, but it’s blowing up now and you need to understand before you start. Again, do the work!

How do you think NFTs have the potential to help society in the future?

I’m not sure it can help society as a whole, but I do think it can help the creative world. I also love seeing a lot of NFTs being sold for charity and that is always a good thing.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’m new to this. I’m learning as I go along. I’m not looking for a career in the NFT industry, but I will say this… I was told from my team at the beginning to make sure the NFTs were special, had a story behind them, keep it simple and promotion is everything. I don’t care what yer selling, NFTs or cupcakes, IF nobody knows it’s doesn’t matter. I think my team is solid and we are all passionate about the NFT game.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

WOW! Now that’s a question I’ve never gotten before. I’m basic when it comes to life. I like to keep things simple. I believe in doing the work, being nice and helping everywhere I can. I guess if I had to say… I wish people would respect everyone and just be nice!!! Manners go a long way!

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’ve had a “hit list” of who I’ve want to photograph my whole career. I have a list of so many people from all sorts of worlds that I would love to meet. IF I had to choose one… Barack Obama. Not cuz he is great or the best president, but because I have so many questions for him and I want to shoot a nice portrait!

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!