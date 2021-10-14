Chris Bevilacqua of Simplebet: “I concern myself with the things that are within our control”

Candidly, I try not to “worry” about all of the things I can’t control, so I don’t get too concerned with things outside of my control. Rather, I concern myself with the things that are within our control. The sports industry, by in large, is in a fantastic place, albeit in the midst of transformational change, which is creating some chaos, but with chaos comes opportunity.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Bevilacqua.

Chris is the Co-Founder & CEO of Simplebet, the technology company pioneering micro-betting and fan engagement for U.S. sports. He is also the Co-Founder of Bevilacqua Helfant Ventures (“BHV”), a New York-based media advisory and investment firm in the sports and entertainment industries.

Over the last 35 years, Bevilacqua has established himself as a leader in the sports and media businesses, being at the forefront of two transformative eras in sports media history. A sports media pioneer, Bevilacqua created CSTV — the first-ever 24-hour cable TV network dedicated to collegiate and amateur sports, which was later sold to CBS in 2006 (now the CBS Sports Network). At BHV, he has been crucial to a number of record-breaking media rights and commercial deals in the sports marketplace.

Bevilacqua is a 1986 graduate of Penn State University, where he was an NCAA All-American wrestler and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012. He resides in Larchmont, NY, with his wife Kristen and their four children.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I went to Penn State University, wrestled there, and graduated in 1986 with a B.S. in Marketing. I was on a path to try for the Olympics, but my wrestling career ended after a devastating arm injury. I was faced with a quicker transition into the real world than I had initially thought and decided I wanted to get into sports media. In the late 80s, I started at NBC in TV production and programming, then moved into sales and marketing for Major League Baseball for several years and was part of the launch team for the original Baseball Network in 1992. After that, I went to Nike for five years and that was where things started to take off. I ultimately became the Global Negotiations Director, creating an extensive list of relationships around the globe. I left Nike to become an entrepreneur and put together a business plan to build the 1st ever 24-hour college sports television network (CSTV). In short, my pitch to the college community was that they existed in a one bidder marketplace, called ESPN and I wanted to build an alternative to ESPN. So, beginning in 2001, the early days of CSTV, we raised 100 million dollars from venture and private equity and launched the network on April 7, 2003. It was a wild ride and was like getting an MBA on steroids. Eventually, we sold CSTV to CBS in 2006 (now known as the CBS Sports Network). After the acquisition, I left in 2006 and started my own sports media advisory and investing business, which I’ve had for the last 15 years. Three and a half years ago, Scott Marshall, Joey Levy, and I decided to start a sports technology company called Simplebet, one month before PASPA got repealed — and I guess you could say the timing couldn’t have been better!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The story that changed my life happened to me when I was a sophomore at Penn State, and of all places, it happened on a wrestling mat. I still get chills when I talk about it today because it was truly a transformative moment in my life. It was 1984 and I was competing in the NCAAs at the Meadowlands, wrestling a guy named Mike Langlais from North Dakota State University. I was beating him 12–2 more than halfway through the match. Still, this guy kept coming and coming and coming…he was a bulldog. Somewhere towards the middle of the 3rd period I hurt my ankle, and the match got very tight, and I started to get a little tired and things were getting a little rough. I ended up losing the match 17–15. Immediately afterward, I went under the stands and my coach, Rich Lorenzo, came over to console me. It was a catastrophic moment for me, embarrassing, unforgivable, astonishing, shocking, whatever you want to call it. But it was a very simple and life-changing moment as it all boiled down to when the going got tough, I just gave up. I stopped competing. I took the easy way out. I quit. Truly a mortifying experience that goes against the entire grain of who I am. I just remember saying to coach Lorenzo that it would NEVER happen to me for the rest of my life; I would never lose another battle because I gave up. It was the teachable moment of my life and the lesson I try to teach my children every day or convey to the colleagues I work with. There are a lot of things in life you can’t control, but there is certainly one thing that is entirely within our control, and that is how hard you compete in life. There is no excuse for just giving up on ANYTHING.

I suppose to sum it all up and give a real-life example many years later, I would point to my experience at CSTV, competing against ESPN, who not surprisingly didn’t want us to succeed. There were many hairy moments during that five-year period, especially as we were getting squeezed by distributors like Comcast, Time Warner and DirecTV, while Disney/ESPN and FOX, etc., didn’t want us to survive either, our cash was running low, our burn rate high, etc. And I can recall many a night, staring at the ceiling, not getting any sleep, and guess who I was thinking about? Mike Langlais! No way we were giving in, we just kept grinding and grinding day in and day out, one day at a time, surviving and advancing. Low and behold, shortly after, Viacom broke into two companies, CBS and Les Moonves came calling and we sold the company! In the end, I believe with all my heart that it simply came down to the fact that we refused to give up or get outcompeted by the big boys and we never gave in, not even an inch. Mike Langlais, you are the gift that keeps on giving!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have several that I like to use, but probably the one that fits the best is “eating the elephant one bite at a time.” It really illustrates ambition (you have to think big) but also illustrates the importance of just having patience, building day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year (grinding it out). Overall, as an entrepreneur, with such a critical emphasis on building a company and culture, those are the attributes that I believe go into creating a lasting and prosperous enterprise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my mom and dad. Who were both teachers and coaches — my mother stopped teaching once she had six kids in eight years, and my father was a lifelong coach and teacher. We didn’t have a lot of material stuff, but there was a lot of love in our house, and my parents set good core values. They, of course, are at the top of the list of people who have had the most impact on me. My coach at Penn State, Rich Lorenzo, is also someone I would put on that list. I went to Penn State as a boy and came out as a man, which Rich had a lot to do with. College is a change for many, being in a different place, away from your parents, and a very structured and predictable environment. Rich was a remarkable guy, elegant in the technicality of teaching wrestling moves, but also very impactful off the mat and translating his teaching and coaching beyond sports into lasting life lessons. I went to Penn State as an 18-year-old boy and came out as a 22-year-old young man. I have a lot of respect for him, and he had a significant impact on my life. Lastly, but not least, I would have to say my wife, Kristen. We have been together for over 20 years now, built a great team with four kids, and she and they are the loves of my life. Kristen has been a tremendous influence on my life, and it’s no surprise that much of my personal and professional growth and success has happened on her watch.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love John Krakauer’s Into Thin Air because it was a great example of human endurance. Getting to the top of Mount Everest and how difficult it is, busting through lots of pain and suffering. That’s a pretty good metaphor for life.

A more recent book that I read that resonated with me was Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog. The book refers to the time when he started the company (Nike) in the mid-60s under the name of Blue Ribbon Sports. What struck me was knowing where he is today. Nike is now a 250+ billion dollars company, but he basically lived check to check the first 20 years of the company’s existence until it went public in the early ’80s. That type of perseverance and resilience is just remarkable. It really resonated with me because it goes back to my story about Mike Langlais. He just never gave up. He refused to get outcompeted.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say mental toughness and failure not being an option. I may ultimately lose, but it’s not because I got outcompeted or I gave up. Then I’d say stubbornness, so long as it’s productive and comes with a belief and a conviction about doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. Thirdly, I would say is just being fair. It’s really life’s golden rule, “do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.” Have empathy for others, don’t treat somebody in a way or manner that you wouldn’t want them to treat you.

How have you used your success to bring goodness or inspire others?

It depends on how you define success. When I was lucky enough to have a good financial outcome in the CSTV days, my wife and I set up a foundation so we could give to causes that we believe in to help others that don’t have the same opportunities or access that we may have. It’s also how you use your time and energy to give back, and that’s something that we’ve been trying to teach our children. As one example, my brother Mike started going to Guatemala and working with underprivileged children who didn’t have homes and/or access to education. We’ve tried to use not only our financial resources but also our time and effort to help with cause-related initiatives like that. We’re very fortunate that we live where we live, and I/we have been able to live the American dream in many respects. Giving back or “paying it forward” really does matter and makes a difference.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

I think that we’re at a very interesting inflection point across sports, news, entertainment, and technology and how it is all converging with changing consumer behavior amidst the growth of social platforms and new delivery systems like 5G, edge computing, over the top, direct to consumer and the like. You have this confluence of all those factors, together with rapidly changing social behavior via technology advancements resulting in what I call the ‘TikTokification’ of society. In one generation, media consumption has changed from a passive, long-form, communal and social experience to a one-on-one, digital, interactive, personalized, on-demand experience in bite-sized formats. There are so many things going on. You have access to so much information 24/7 in your pocket. I think this confluence between live video consumption and interactive capability will create a whole new wave of innovation. That’s exactly the intersection of where Simplebet is positioned. We’re an enabling technology platform. That’s what makes it so much fun to wake up every day and get to work and distribute our products.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Sports betting has changed the world of sports in more ways than one. It’s a global business in and of itself, and it’s only been legal in the United States since PASPA’s repeal in 2018. The technology used within sports betting and fan engagement, like machine learning and automation, is game-changing. At Simplebet, that’s exactly what we’re doing — changing the sports betting and fan engagement game by focusing on in-play and micro-betting.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

If there are any drawbacks around sports betting, in my view, it’s mostly on the regulatory side. The tailwinds have been behind the industry over the last 18 months because of COVID and states needing revenue, so more states will have sports betting legalized a lot faster. On the other hand, I think we’re going to see that there must be real and meaningful time, attention, and resources invested throughout the industry by all parties towards responsible gaming and integrity services.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Candidly, I try not to “worry” about all of the things I can’t control, so I don’t get too concerned with things outside of my control. Rather, I concern myself with the things that are within our control. The sports industry, by in large, is in a fantastic place, albeit in the midst of transformational change, which is creating some chaos, but with chaos comes opportunity.

We live in a society that places high value on sports. Evident by the “fanaticism” of millions of passionate fans — following their rooting interests, all of whom buy tickets, merchandise, food and beverage, unique experiences, and media and technology products that further enhance their passion and fanaticism. I don’t believe those truisms will ever change, and in fact, will become larger and more meaningful over time. And that is what energizes me every day. So, if I had to sum up any concerns with my Simplebet hat on, it would come down to pure execution and not worrying about what anyone else does. It’s just executing a game plan and having true conviction around our mission, so we come out on top one way or another.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (any examples to share)

I think a part of the magic of life is not the result, but it’s the journey and how you grow, discovering and learning along the way. There are not many things I would try to change. For example, I don’t know if I would have ever left Nike to be an entrepreneur and start CSTV if I knew all these crazy things were going to happen over the ensuing five years. In hindsight, I was glad I didn’t know what I didn’t know, and if someone told me all the challenges that were to come before I started, it would’ve sounded so daunting, and perhaps it would have made me feel like “why would I ever try that”!?

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Great question. Today, I am just so disappointed by all the political dysfunction amongst us as a society. If I could inspire a movement, it would be to have a commonsense approach to government and how we function as a society. Today’s environment is so debilitating and so polarizing. If only we could inspire a new generation of leadership that would lead by doing the right things because they are the right things to do, not because it is going to settle some political score. Admittedly, I don’t have the answers, but I am certain that today’s way we are going about it is not productive.

Is there a person in the world or the U.S. with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

One guy that comes to mind because he’s so eccentric is Elon Musk. What goes through that guy’s mind? I’d fancy breakfast or lunch with him for an hour and just witness that in person.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To follow Simplebet, visit our website at https://www.simplebet.io/, and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!