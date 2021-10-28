Chris Batchelor Of RED Hospitality & Leisure: “Be humble, seek lots of opinions and be as objective as possible”

Be humble, seek lots of opinions and be as objective as possible.

Chris is the CEO of RED Hospitality & Leisure, a leading provider of vertically integrated resort services and experiences, including watersports, beach, pool, concierge, transportation, and destination management services in South Florida and the Caribbean. RED Hospitality specializes in providing highly curated guest experiences, driving increased guest satisfaction and revenue for their hotel partners.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Growing up in Maui, Hi the ocean was always a huge part of my life. My father helped to pioneer the ocean recreation and management business in the 70s and 80s on West Maui. I pursued other interests early in my career and was fortunate to help establish successful several health club and fitness related consulting businesses, but my true passion was hospitality and travel. I left the fitness industry with the grand plan going back to Maui with the small amount of money I had raised from friends and clients, but I couldn’t afford the barriers in the market. I searched the country for other locations that meet my vision for a resort based watersports company that I could grow into something special and I found it on St.John, USVI. RED started with the acquisition of Cruz Bay Watersports in 2013 which was a small but high-quality provider to the Westin resort there. Since then, we have been lucky enough to grow our brand across the region and now have operations in South Florida and the Caribbean, serving the most premier resorts in the region.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Great question. It’s hard to put my finger on the most impactful book I’ve read as there have been many over the years. Early in my career I would read as many books as I could get my hands on. From esoteric finance books to epics like the Art of War. All of which had valuable nuggets I was able to apply to my life and career. However, one of the best strategies I found early on was using Abstracts to increase the volume of information I could take in. When I came across something I really resonated with, I’d jump into the full book. Today there are so many apps out there that can help folks process information at a rate that was impossible even 5 years ago. That said, you can’t go wrong with Gladwell, Beso’s, Phil Jackson, and Zigler. But if I had to pick one that encompasses my philosophy of placing customer experience above everything else, it’s Delivering Happiness by Tony Hseih.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Have Fun, Make Money, with Aloha” — TS Restaurants Mission Statement.

The influences of the Hawaiian culture and “Aloha” shape a lot of my worldview. Aloha is so much more than hello or goodbye, or even “I love you”. It’s respect, authenticity, genuine care, and comfort. I do my best to infuse these values into my life and the guiding principles of RED.

How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

To me a lifestyle brand transcends the commoditization of a “traditional” brand. It’s starts with the customer experience and sense of place. We want you to visualize your vacation being enhanced by our products and help our customers make decisions based on the “story” that our products can help them bring back to their friends and family. lifestyle brands keep you coming back. We are the Christmas card moments. The stories told around the dinner table. We believe that we can create customers for life by delivering once- in-a-lifetime experiences.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Equinox is a great example. They have a relentless focus on their product. Often businesses or entrepreneurs compromise to gain market share and sales in the adolescent stage of their business. Typically, this is driven by outside investors expectations or an owner/founders desire to live above modest means early in their career. My best advice, and I think the advice that some of the most successful CEOs of our time like Besos, Musk and Jobs it’s to never compromise on your core values and customer experience, and don’t be afraid to fail; the most successful businesses are the ones that change their minds most often.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

First and foremost, you must be your own target customer. It’s impossible to create things for others if you don’t create them for yourself first. Second, are the details. It’s the small things that matter most.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A lot of people believe they better than they are. It’s easy to be subject to “group think”. Be humble, seek lots of opinions and be as objective as possible.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Identify your core competitors and learn everything you can about their business. Really experience their product and then identify exactly how yours will be unique and better. Experiences are highly subjective and typically very competitive. A successful lifestyle brand relies on its ability to consistently outshine its run-of-the-mill competitors.

