Chris Bastian of SCTE: “Education”

Chris Bastian is the CTIO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, and not-for-profit member organization driving the acceleration and deployment of cable technology. Chris spearheads SCTE’s award-winning Standards program, the only ANSI-accredited standards developing body in the industry. Prior to joining SCTE, Bastian spent 30 years at for-profit telecommunications enterprises, including 15 years in leadership roles at Comcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been working in telecommunications for over 35 years. I’ve been at SCTE the last six years and worked at Comcast for 15 years prior to that. Since I was a teenager, I always wanted to work in telecommunications. My Dad worked for the Bell System his entire career. I have always been drawn to building systems that help people communicate. Outside of work, I love to hike, bike, kayak, and read (more on that later).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

SCTE hosts a large technical exposition every Fall called Cable-Tec Expo. I attended often with my previous employer, Comcast. During my first Expo as an SCTE employee in 2016, my boss fell ill and could not attend the event. Suddenly I was cast into a lead role, cutting the show-opening ribbon with our member co-hosts. The opening general session has over 2,000 people in the amphitheater, and I’m up on stage speaking off of the teleprompter. I knew this role would expand my horizons, but I’ve grown in ways I never expected. I’m an engineer by training, yet this role has me working across the business, in sales, marketing, training, finance, and more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Abraham Lincoln is one of my top three favorite Americans, and one of my favorite quotes of his is “All I have learned, I learned from books.” In grade school, I entered the local library’s summer reading contests, competing for the most number of books read. I am always in the middle of reading a book or books. The media may be changing, as I do buy a number of e-books, but I still enjoy reading the hardcopy. On a bit of a tangent, check out the Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough at Last,” where Burgess Meredith for a moment thinks he has all the time in the world to read as many books as he wants. I always related a lot to that episode.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first job out of college was with the National Security Agency. My first supervisor was building a new engineering group from the ground up and hired many graduates straight out of college. The group was about three-quarters greenhorns. I feel I grew so much in that first full-time role, as that supervisor gave me a lot of responsibility, building communication systems around the globe. It was a fast-moving environment, but also very nurturing, as there were so many co-workers in the same phase of life, balancing work, starting families and going back to school to pursue graduate degrees. I have always been grateful to the supervisor who hired me and gave me that chance to launch a career into such a great industry.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Perseverance. There are many unanticipated twists and turns as you navigate through projects. “Hard work and sweat” will get you through the rough patches. Mistakes will be made, but continued diligence towards the goals will get the project completed.

2) Honesty. Be honest with yourself and with those on your team. People recognize absolute rights and wrongs, but there is plenty of grey area in between. You are constantly asked to make decisions in these grey areas. Be true to your own “code of conduct,” and recognize that you have a long career, and that taking an ethical shortcut now can haunt you with your future relationships.

3) Open communication. Become known as a natural communicator. It may not come naturally, but constantly reach out to others, to keep them informed, and to lend a hand.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

SCTE launched the Explorer Initiative in early 2020. This program is establishing a shared path forward, working with companies both within and outside of the cable industry, through new Standards working groups that are focused on emerging services and technologies.

The working groups focus on: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Smart Cities, Aging in Place and Telehealth, Extended RF Spectrum to support new services, and Human Factors Affecting Network Reliability. The Explorer Initiative will help usher in a new era of broadband connectivity. Through collaboration, subject matter experts from across industries are developing standards and best practices that will capitalize on the capabilities of cable’s 10G platform.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

Following on 4G networks, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband networks. The cable industry has many options to both compete with and leverage 5G technologies:

Offer traditional cellular coverage, or establish an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) to do so

Offer FWA (fixed wireless access) coverage, or establish an MVNO to do so

Provide backhaul connectivity to wireless network operators for both of the above options

Continue to expand their WiFi networks in the home, business and public hot spots, especially in light of advanced WiFi6/6E/7 technology

At the end of the day, one of the network operator’s main business objectives is to offer complete mobility to the customer, so that they can receive all of today’s and future services while on the go. The customer really doesn’t care what wireless technology their services traverse, as long as they can access these services quickly and reliably. By embracing 5G technology where appropriate, the cable industry is poised to do just that.

5G is better than 4G in the following ways:

Speed with peak data rates of up to 20 Gbps on the downlink and 10 Gbps on the uplink

Throughput with data volumes up to 10 terabits per second per square kilometer

Mobility with devices staying connected while moving up to 500 kilometers per hour

1 million devices per square kilometer density

Energy efficiency with significant reduction compared to 4G

Rapid service deployment, both network and device

5ms latency to network edge

Goal of 99.999% (five 9s) reliability

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Smart Cities: With services that make cities or communities run more efficiently for residents, visitors and administrators, everyone can reap the benefits of the Smart City vision. While the focus largely has been on cities, a smart community can be a corporate campus, stadium complex, small town, or thriving metropolitan city. What unites these communities is that they are using a high-speed network and widely deployed connected technologies and are leveraging advanced data collection to make quality of life improvements. The Smart Cities movement has a relatively short history but has caught fire in the past few years with early successes being seen in communities around the world. This has been driven through a combination of factors including widespread access to high-speed networks, the reduction of data storage costs with the rise of cloud computing, and the expansion of technologies like machine learning, advanced IoT sensors, and mobile devices.

: The problem statement is that healthcare expenses are skyrocketing, the population is aging, and patients can be hard to reach and treat, especially in rural areas. The opportunity is that telecom network operators can collaborate with healthcare providers to offer remote healthcare treatment. Network operators are uniquely positioned, as they already have the physical network connections and business relationships with millions of customers. A telehealth/telecom team-up can provide reliable and secure health services to millions of those in need. Emergency Response Systems: With its higher speed, lower latency, improved reliability, greater volume, and increased density, 5G offers the potential to improve how Emergency Medical Services (EMS) respond. People in duress will be able to call for help, and first responders will be able to communicate with each other, even in times of increased network congestion.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

A customer’s privacy and security should be at the forefront of every service and network provider’s service objectives. With 5G’s increased speeds, coverage, and new and emerging services, the “attack surface” for bad actors to target in order to obtain customer information increases as well. Customers need to feel confident that the information that they utilize in their apps is protected and won’t be sold or stolen. Service providers need to show that they are focused on maintaining their customers’ privacy and security through both their messaging and their actions. Xfinity and Apple are examples of service providers who promote a safe and secure customer experience.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

Network connectivity is essential to function in today’s world. This has become especially apparent during the pandemic. Work, school, entertainment, medical services are all coming across that high-speed, reliable broadband pipe. There needs to be a global initiative to see that marginalization and the “connectivity divide” do not occur, and I am seeing that effort materialize in several areas. The US Government has recognized this as a priority need, in both the Congress and FCC, and is taking steps to close it:

The cable industry has also been focusing on bridging this divide:

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Education: Knowledge is essential. Technology is moving at such an accelerated pace, you need to keep up with the latest trends and protocols, through coursework, webinars, conferences, etc. Be extroverted: You may not be classified as an extrovert on the Myers-Briggs test, but you do need to push yourself, maybe sometimes out of your comfort zone, to fully communicate with those around you, by using every communications method at your disposal: meetings, phone calls, email, messaging apps. Driven to communicate: Connect with both the networks you’re working on and the people you’re working with. “Networking” can be applied to both equipment and people. To be successful in the telecom industry, you need to be obsessed with optimizing both your equipment and your people networks. There are plenty of analogies between the two, such as making sure you maintain a strong signal to noise ratio. Seeking mentors: As your career develops, develop relationships with those who have more experience and can coach you. Don’t be shy about asking others to be your mentor. People want other people to succeed. Set a clear direction: Every project goes through phases. At the outset, gather to discuss what the project’s objectives should be, then charge after them. Meet regularly to review status of things accomplished and next steps.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Network connectivity is essential to people’s lives. Just a decade ago, it would have been hard to imagine how ingrained connectivity would become for fundamental life services: work, education, entertainment, medical, home management, social interaction. The movement would be to have everyone on the planet having access to internet connectivity, and therefore these services. 5G networks are predicted to have more than 1.7 billion subscribers worldwide by 2025, according to the GSM Association. Great strides have been made, but there is a long way to go.

