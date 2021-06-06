Chris B: “Keep striving and pushing forward to never give up, success doesn’t happen over night”

5 things I wished someone told me in the very beginning was first about PR and the importance it has on someones success and growth, second would be having a music manager to help provide the things I was missing out on and having to slow down making it to where I couldn’t take the time on myself.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing CHRIS B.

Chris B — Christopher Anthony Berry — is creating massive buzz in the entertainment industry as an artist who dives deep into raw experience, healing and motivational lyrics in his music. Born in Los Angeles, CA, Chris B started honing his craft by writing rhymes since the early age of 8 years old as a form of emotional release and expression. It wasn’t long-after that he became infatuated with performing live.

Since 2000, Chris B has released five albums along with 17 singles on all platforms. There’s no slowing Chris B down, as he’s tapping into all areas of entertainment artistry with a growing loyal following of fans who connect to his signature fresh style and relatable rap.

* Worked and collaborated with Strange music

* Celebrated for his unique style in the industry

* Published in Hip-Hop Weekly Magazine

* Popular hit Only Human featuring Krizz Kaliko in his album Reflection * Performed/collaborated with fellow label mates Twisted Insane

* Published in XXL Magazine

* Single song I Don’t Even Know topped1.2 million views on Facebook

* Featured in Elevator Magazine with his songs Loot & 6 Shooter Cowboy, both featuring Haylee Cook reached more than 1.3 million views on Facebook

* Published in his influential Rock ‘n Roll father’s book, Dale Lytle Layers of Success

Get to know the incredibly raw struggle, triumphs, success, and lessons learned by Chris B in this revealing interview with the talented artist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a very unstable environment. I never had a place to call home. My mom was a single mother of 6. She also had a very bad drug habit that made it to where I lived from trailer, to car, then motel. Doing what she could to make sure me and my siblings had a roof over our head at all times, no matter what it was. My dad was never there for me or in any part of my life. He came around for a year when I was a teenager, but then became very envious of me and told me I was now his competition.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

What brought me to my career path was as a kid I started to drift away in school and hang out with the bad kids. Getting in trouble and locked away in juvenile hall for a year. Once I got out I continued to get in trouble, I never had guidance from my loved ones or friends to support me through my troubled times. The moment I came across music I felt I was able to vent, and speak about my problems instead of acting out. Then I fell in love and took rapping to a serious career that I now have a deep passion for.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my rap career was the moment I had famous people keeping up on me, hitting me up for collabs, and watching my stories. I then knew at that moment I was going to be going places. I then collabed with strange music, twisted insane and was featured on, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsons instagram page. Then I started to acquire attention from big time people like 6ix 9ine and many more.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was while I was shooting a music video one day, I put thousands of dollars into shooting a music video, while I went to transfer the SD card to the computer, I didn’t eject the SD card properly, and managed to corrupt the entire card ruining the entire shoot I was recording for that day. After I hired models, actors and special guest stars for the video. Once that mistake was made i realized I will never make it again and always double check the card is ejected properly.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am now working on finishing up my first book to being published on amazon available by paperback or e book. I also just published my very own Roku channel. I am going to be putting out a comedy tv show along with working on some new singles, and new music videos. I am only speeding up, not slowing down.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I am all about diversity, three things I can say and share is that diversity is very important and is what keeps our community together and strong as a whole. Without diversity our country and people would fall apart. It brings our cultures together and providing an understanding to one another to keep a strong bond and communication throughout the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wished someone told me in the very beginning was first about PR and the importance it has on someones success and growth, second would be having a music manager to help provide the things I was missing out on and having to slow down making it to where I couldn’t take the time on myself. Third would be to market the correct way and reach my audience. Fourth social media, I did not understand the importance of a social media presence and following with the trends and keeping active on all social media. Fifth I say do not let the critics get to you, or people as in family not show you support and to just keep striving.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My tips for colleagues to help them thrive would be the very important number one rule, do not let the critics and negativity get to you. Keep striving and pushing forward to never give up, success doesn’t happen over night. If you stick at it, your dreams can fall into your hands one day and your accomplishments will pay off.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire the people with positivity, bringing motivational influence to the community. Inspiring many to want to do good and take the right paths. Learning that you can do good in the world just stick to it and you can over come any obstacle no matter what life throws at you, there’s going to be challenges.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have no one to thank besides my girlfriend of 10 years being by my side non stop through the thick and thin. Pushing me to keep going in my career and accomplish everything I need to set my mind too. If there was an obstacle we didn’t know, we would sit there and study and learn it to get it done. I wished I had someone that showed me the ropes when I first started because all the schooling I taught myself could’ve saved me time, I only wished I could’ve learned these things sooner. I would also have to say my PR team I have now, I couldn’t do it without them, it is true when they say you need a team to make it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote would be, to treat others the way you want to be treated. You can’t change someones opinion with how they think of you. No matter how hard you try or what you do, if you focus on that too much it will bring you down. I have had to learn this a lot in my life having to cut off close family and friends with how they treated me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Eminem, to speak about a possible feature where we can collaborate together on a song. He was and still is my biggest inspiration while starting music and helped me through some hard times.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRealChrisB/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisbtv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/420chrisb

Tik tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chrisbmusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LittleChrisAKAChrisB

iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/chris-b/157947912

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ARhyZCtJojtuJOgOlBqKp?si

Website: https://chrisb.net

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!