Chris Almida: “Every leader is a thought leader to some extent, or they would not be able to lead or at least not for very long”

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Almida. As a person who has always been attracted to different thinking, Chris has spent a lifetime exploring unconventional paths both personally and professionally. This desire to both explore and model thinking differently has inevitably led him to a leadership position across all these explorations. It’s a part of his DNA to find unconventional solutions for the highest and best of all involved. This is what led him to his position as the Executive Director of the 501c3 nonprofit Resonance Science Foundation (now a Director of the Board) and subsequently to co-create the evolution of that organization into the related for profit entities Torus Tech LLC and Ark Crystal LLC where he now serves as COO and CEO respectively. All three of these organizations are rooted in thinking differently across physics, science, organizational structures, conscious investment, and people. These three incredible teams are making a significant contribution to shifting the paradigm of science, technology, health/wellness and thinking differently.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Chris! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a husband and a father of two teenage boys. I am a self-made businessman and lifelong entrepreneur who has worked across a wide array of industries and markets. I have lived all over the United States including Hawaii and Puerto Rico and have a deep passion for the ocean, clean water, and clean food. My current personal obsession outside of my work is natural beekeeping and getting an occasional surf session in.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

A lifelong practice of thinking differently has allowed me to co-create outcomes that others could not even dream of simply due to their embedded belief systems of lack and limitation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Very early on in my career, I found myself in a situation where a subject matter expert was brought on to perform a relatively straight forward task networking a client and server computer together (this was in the very early nineties) to serve as the basis of a demonstration of a very (for the time) out of the ordinary application. After several long attempts, the expert failed to conclude that the hardware or our application was the fault essentially giving up. My lack of expertise in the specific area gave me the freedom to approach the problem from a completely different perspective and within a relatively short amount of time, I was able to successfully accomplish the goal.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I literally fell off a building. When you think differently you can get very focused on doing things in a manner that optimizes effort or is hyper-focused on results or output and you can also lose sight of dangers that were well accounted for in the traditional approach. This was a great lesson in awareness and understanding that different doesn’t always equate with a better outcome.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

These terms are a bit misleading in my mind — every leader is a thought leader to some extent, or they would not be able to lead or at least not for very long. I am more aligned with the idea of different thinkers who are willing to challenge traditional thought or look at things from a fresh perspective free of the constraints of the existing belief system.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

I think it pretty obvious if you think about it. Setting yourself apart in business almost always creates opportunities that simply would not exist otherwise. Who would have imagined Blockchain orbit currencies or even the internet itself if thy weren’t able to look a thing differently — anything you imagine can become reality if you are willing to transcend the limitation of patterned belief systems.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Let’s say your business is trying to grow its market share. There are plenty of thought systems and methods for doing this and generically they can all be applied, and some may even achieve some measurable results. It pretty unlikely however that any of these are really going to draw out the uniqueness of you or your product or your business or your particular market. In fact, only you and the leaders in your space will truly have the perspective or some key part of the puzzle which will allow you to unlock the potential that you represent. By thinking differently about these things you can approach competitors as mentors or potential partners, see markets that are ripe for disruption because they operate in the same way they always have or uncover value that isn’t traditionally associated with your space but can be very important to your customer base. The possibilities are literally endless.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Be willing to fail.

Be willing to stand apart and stand alone.

Challenge original assumptions — test them to see if they are valid or just a product of their time.

Communicate openly, embody transparency and value your integrity over any other outcome. Your heart and your gut know more than your brain ever can.

Be yourself.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

My wife has been a huge inspiration to me in my life. She embodies more of the traits I outlined earlier than any other human I have ever known enabling incredible experiences of growth and joy and pain and loss and all of these experiences should be equally valued by all of us. Life is not just about success and celebration — a fully lived life has all these experiences in good measure. Business is very much this was as well — as you will never seek a better path until you stop tolerating crawling in the mud…..

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

You should use whatever term resonates best with you, whatever term feels most aligned to your current state. Don’t get caught up in the label or what others think is important — that a trap that will keep you mired in mediocrity.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Its simple do what you love and stop doing what doesn’t bring you joy. I don’t work a job — I pursue a passion to help make the world a better place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We are a critical time on the path of humanity right now. The shift is taking place all around us as our interconnectivity becomes so obvious that it simply can no longer be ignored or hidden. The only step each one of us needs to make right now is to answer the call to think beyond ourselves at every opportunity. Is this action for my and other highest and best? Just that switch in thinking will result in a very powerful fundamental change.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As you can probably guess this quote “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” Is one that resonates highly with me. It’s misattributed to Einstein which I’m ok with as it seems like something he might say…..

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Interesting question. I’d love to have breakfast with Jim Carey actually as on the surface he appears to have gone full circle experientially from “me for me” to “me for something more than me” in a very interesting and relatable manner and has done so without appearing to be too mired in the “I’m awake and the world is all love and light “ phase. That’s my perception anyway.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I don’t really use social media in an influential kind of manner — I’m more pictures of my family, surfing, food, everything Portugal and the Azores, plants, and bees of course. Best to follow any of the three organizations I am involved in — @arkcrystals, @resonancescience, and @torustech and if you really want to see bees and surfing you can catch me personally @chrison8