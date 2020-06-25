Choosing Wisely!

Connie Whitman

“We all have blind spots and don’t know what we don’t know. Once we learn about our blind spots and alternative solutions to navigate them, we have a choice – to address and change them or ignore them.” “Choose wisely!” ~Connie Whitman

My name is Connie Whitman. I’m a hockey mom of two grown sons and have been in the financial sales industry for 38 years. I started my business 20 years ago when my boys were 1 & 4. I was an SVP at the bank I worked for and in the 90’s banks were in constant merger/acquisition mode. Due to my senior level and tenor at the bank I requested to be fired so I could accept the 13-month package the company was offering and set off to open my business. I felt I needed stability and freedom to raise my boys (always a mom first) and be a hands-on mom.

Over the 20 years I have grown my business steadily, building quality client relationships that utilize my services year after year. I have been with one client for 15 years and two years ago they were ranked the #1 bank in New Jersey by Money Magazine. I feel blessed that my clients respect, appreciate, trust and love me! For me business is personal, and my sales programs teach “how to” build relationships to serve client’s while creating a wonderful business along the way.

Tell us about your book

My book is called ‘ESP’ (Easy Sales Process): 7-Steps to Sales Success

Business: I am the CEO of my business is Whitman & Associates, LLC for the past 20 years.

New Masterclass: Easy Sales Process Masterclass – Launching July 2020

All three spotlights listed above revolved around the topic of sales proficiency for small business owners, sales leaders, and sales representatives. The book is a step by step guide for anyone trying to improve his/her and/or teams sales skills using my proven 7-Step process. The book and my business are also all about improving sales and creating sales behaviors that drive profit, scale business, and serve client’s in the best way possible.

Tell us something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

At 39 I was laid off due to a merger at the bank I was working for. I had two babies (1 & 4-year-old), a mortgage, and bills that I was responsible for. I chose to start a business since I had a huge network of people that knew me, trusted me, and could potentially hire me.

Twenty years later, I have never looked back. During those 20 years I have had some lean years and financial duress. I have always shifted and pivoted my business as needed to grow and thrive over this time.

What would you like to achieve in 2020?

To publish my book, become a #1 selling author so I get to meet even more people that I may be able to help grow profits and scale their business. I also, want to launch my first digital (online) Sales Masterclass to help a greater number of people achieve the financial success they desire and deserve.”

