Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Choosing Wisely!

Connie Whitman “We all have blind spots and don’t know what we don’t know.  Once we learn about our blind spots and alternative solutions to navigate them, we have a choice – to address and change them or ignore them.”  “Choose wisely!” ~Connie Whitman My name is Connie Whitman. I’m a hockey mom of two grown […]

By

Connie Whitman

“We all have blind spots and don’t know what we don’t know.  Once we learn about our blind spots and alternative solutions to navigate them, we have a choice – to address and change them or ignore them.”  “Choose wisely!” ~Connie Whitman

My name is Connie Whitman. I’m a hockey mom of two grown sons and have been in the financial sales industry for 38 years. I started my business 20 years ago when my boys were 1 & 4.  I was an SVP at the bank I worked for and in the 90’s banks were in constant merger/acquisition mode. Due to my senior level and tenor at the bank I requested to be fired so I could accept the 13-month package the company was offering and set off to open my business. I felt I needed stability and freedom to raise my boys (always a mom first) and be a hands-on mom.

Over the 20 years I have grown my business steadily, building quality client relationships that utilize my services year after year.  I have been with one client for 15 years and two years ago they were ranked the #1 bank in New Jersey by Money Magazine. I feel blessed that my clients respect, appreciate, trust and love me!  For me business is personal, and my sales programs teach “how to” build relationships to serve client’s while creating a wonderful business along the way.

Tell us about your book

My book is called ‘ESP’ (Easy Sales Process): 7-Steps to Sales Success

Business: I am the CEO of my business is Whitman & Associates, LLC for the past 20 years.

 New Masterclass:  Easy Sales Process Masterclass – Launching July 2020

All three spotlights listed above revolved around the topic of sales proficiency for small business owners, sales leaders, and sales representatives. The book is a step by step guide for anyone trying to improve his/her and/or teams sales skills using my proven 7-Step process. The book and my business are also all about improving sales and creating sales behaviors that drive profit, scale business, and serve client’s in the best way possible.

Tell us something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

At 39 I was laid off due to a merger at the bank I was working for.  I had two babies (1 & 4-year-old), a mortgage, and bills that I was responsible for.  I chose to start a business since I had a huge network of people that knew me, trusted me, and could potentially hire me.

Twenty years later, I have never looked back.  During those 20 years I have had some lean years and financial duress.  I have always shifted and pivoted my business as needed to grow and thrive over this time.

What would you like to achieve in 2020?

To publish my book, become a #1 selling author so I get to meet even more people that I may be able to help grow profits and scale their business.  I also, want to launch my first digital (online) Sales Masterclass to help a greater number of people achieve the financial success they desire and deserve.”

Social Media Links

LinkedIn Link:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/conniewhitman/

Facebook Link:  https://www.facebook.com/WhitmanAndAssociates/

Twitter Link:  https://twitter.com/Connie_Whitman

YouTube Link:  http://www.youtube.com/salescoachconnie

Podcast – Enlightenment of Change Link:  https://whitmanassoc.com/

Website and Contact info

Website:  https://whitmanassoc.com/

Email:  [email protected]

Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Be Firm and Stand Your Ground for What You Believe Is Right” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

by Jean Ginzburg
Community//

Kelley Downing: “I wish someone had reminded me to watch for my blind spots”

by Phil La Duke
Community//

You Absolutely CAN Do It All

by Beth Caldwell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.