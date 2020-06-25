Choosing to Write

Norma McLauchlin

I was born and raised on a farm in Reidsville, North Carolina, a small town north of Greensboro near the Virginia border, until turning eighteen years old and graduating from high school. I spent the next 2 ½ years in the US Army as a Communications Center specialist. The next six years were spent in Fayetteville, NC before relocating to the Navajo Indian Reservation in Dilkon, Arizona for almost three years before moving back to Fayetteville, NC where I still reside.

I am founder and CEO of Chosen Pen Publishing, Norma McLauchlin Ministries, Lady Lifers Women’s Conferences, the Free to Choose book series, co-pastor of New Life Bible Church and New Life Christian Academy. In and around my community, I am known as one who inspires women to embrace spiritual change and live more fulfilling lives. Walking in my gifts and operating from the heart of my own experiences as a wife, mother, co-pastor, and administrator, I have the expertise to connect with women from all walks of life.

I have accepted the call to help women develop their self-esteem and self-worth. Chosen Pen Publishing, Free to Choose books, and Spiritual Growth Journaling and Coaching are just three of the vehicles I use to encourage women to access the tools necessary to bring about the transformation that will help them realize their God-given gifts and potential.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Business from Fayetteville State University, Master of Leadership from Central Michigan University, Master of Business Administration from Virginia Technical and State University, and Doctor of Education from North Carolina State University, I embarked on a career in higher education where I was highly successful in impacting the lives of my students academically and spiritually.

In 1986, I entered into professional ministry at New Life Bible Church of America, Inc., where I currently serve as Chief Administrative Officer with my husband and partner in ministry, Pastor Allen S. McLauchlin. Since that time, I have further developed spiritually through biblical courses and study. I continue on a path of success, achievement, and faith-based empowerment.

Tell Me About Your Business

Chosen Pen Publishing

We are dedicated to helping you realize your full potential in Literary Art. Whether it’s a poem collection, short story, novel, or any other written form, our goal is to help you share your work with the world.

We publish books to inspire all, and can help you do the same. Our team of experienced editors are prepared to walk you through every step of the process, from novice to seasoned writer, and will ensure you produce a quality product.

Writing is Our Passion

What Inspires You

I’m inspired by a mandate from God to help heal the broken hearted through stories that others have overcome. I call them Job experiences. The Holy Spirit told me that “If Job can make it through, so can you!” So, that’s my mantra. No matter the situation, someone has overcome it, therefore, you can, too.

Plans for future

My plan is to assist at least 1000 individuals to tell their God given stories through writing, poetry, song or whatever is their gift and share them with people who are so desperately waiting for them for spiritual, emotional, mental, or physical healing.

What do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for helping those who are overcomers who assisted individuals who are experiencing difficulties of life to also become overcomers.

Social Media Contacts

Readers can visit my website at www.chosenpen.com.

They can email me at [email protected] or [email protected]

Readers can follow me on social media as well:

Facebook: chosenpublishing

Twitter: @NormaMcLauchlin1

Instagram: normamclauchlin

You Tube: Freetochoose

LinkedIn: Norma McLauchlin

G Suite: Norma McLauchlin

Pinterest: McLauchlin Norma

Below is information to order copies of my books or request workshop/seminar engagements:

Dr. Norma McLauchlin, First Lady

Chosen Pen Publishing

1420 Hoke Loop

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Google Phone: 910-758-1811

Fax: 910-868-3300