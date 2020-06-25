Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Choosing to Write

Norma McLauchlin I was born and raised on a farm in Reidsville, North Carolina, a small town north of Greensboro near the Virginia border, until turning eighteen years old and graduating from high school.  I spent the next 2 ½ years in the US Army as a Communications Center specialist. The next six years were […]

By

Norma McLauchlin

I was born and raised on a farm in Reidsville, North Carolina, a small town north of Greensboro near the Virginia border, until turning eighteen years old and graduating from high school.  I spent the next 2 ½ years in the US Army as a Communications Center specialist. The next six years were spent in Fayetteville, NC before relocating to the Navajo Indian Reservation in Dilkon, Arizona for almost three years before moving back to Fayetteville, NC where I still reside.  

I am founder and CEO of Chosen Pen Publishing, Norma McLauchlin Ministries, Lady Lifers Women’s Conferences, the Free to Choose book series, co-pastor of New Life Bible Church and New Life Christian Academy. In and around my community, I am known as one who inspires women to embrace spiritual change and live more fulfilling lives. Walking in my gifts and operating from the heart of my own experiences as a wife, mother, co-pastor, and administrator, I have the expertise to connect with women from all walks of life.

I have accepted the call to help women develop their self-esteem and self-worth. Chosen Pen Publishing, Free to Choose books, and Spiritual Growth Journaling and Coaching are just three of the vehicles I use to encourage women to access the tools necessary to bring about the transformation that will help them realize their God-given gifts and potential.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Business from Fayetteville State University, Master of Leadership from Central Michigan University, Master of Business Administration from Virginia Technical and State University, and Doctor of Education from North Carolina State University, I embarked on a career in higher education where I was highly successful in impacting the lives of my students academically and spiritually.

In 1986, I entered into professional ministry at New Life Bible Church of America, Inc., where I currently serve as Chief Administrative Officer with my husband and partner in ministry, Pastor Allen S. McLauchlin. Since that time, I have further developed spiritually through biblical courses and study. I continue on a path of success, achievement, and faith-based empowerment.

Tell Me About Your Business

Chosen Pen Publishing

We are dedicated to helping you realize your full potential in Literary Art. Whether it’s a poem collection, short story, novel, or any other written form, our goal is to help you share your work with the world. 

We publish books to inspire all, and can help you do the same. Our team of experienced editors are prepared to walk you through every step of the process, from novice to seasoned writer, and will ensure you produce a quality product.

Writing is Our Passion

What Inspires You

I’m inspired by a mandate from God to help heal the broken hearted through stories that others have overcome. I call them Job experiences. The Holy Spirit told me that “If Job can make it through, so can you!” So, that’s my mantra. No matter the situation, someone has overcome it, therefore, you can, too.

Plans for future

My plan is to assist at least 1000 individuals to tell their God given stories through writing, poetry, song or whatever is their gift and share them with people who are so desperately waiting for them for spiritual, emotional, mental, or physical healing.

What do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for helping those who are overcomers who assisted individuals who are experiencing difficulties of life to also become overcomers.

Social Media Contacts

Readers can visit my website at www.chosenpen.com.

They can email me at [email protected] or [email protected]

Readers can follow me on social media as well:

Facebook: chosenpublishing

Twitter: @NormaMcLauchlin1

Instagram: normamclauchlin

You Tube: Freetochoose

LinkedIn: Norma McLauchlin

G Suite: Norma McLauchlin

Pinterest: McLauchlin Norma

Below is information to order copies of my books or request workshop/seminar engagements:

Dr. Norma McLauchlin, First Lady

Chosen Pen Publishing

1420 Hoke Loop

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Google Phone: 910-758-1811

Fax: 910-868-3300

Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Female Disruptors: How Brooke Warner is shaking up how books get published

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Day One…Year Two!!

by Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD
Community//

How My Life Purpose Gave Me Courage to Be, Do And Create Joy

by MiMi Dabo, MBA, CPA, JD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.