Choosing sides

“You are the only one in charge of your destiny.”

How was your week?

What did you choose to do this week?

Did you do anything different than last week?

We make choices every single day.

“What you choose today will determine who you are tomorrow.”
― Tim Fargo

And at the end of our day, at the end of our week, at the end of our year, at the end of our life, our choices are the sum of our life.

What will you choose today?

The first choice?

Choose to be on your side.

We all have the power to choose, we all have the power to be on our side.

How do you choose to be on your side?

The first step is to advocate for life opportunities instead of letting them pass you by.

Opportunities are everywhere. 

To take a hold of life’s opportunities you’ll need optimism and determination.

Optimism shows us we’re worthy of the opportunity.

Determination will keep us disciplined to reach the opportunity

What’s the future that you’re optimistic about?

What’s the future that you’re determined to own?

All of us.

Every single one of us has an opportunity

And it’s knocking at your heart.

Decide to choose your own future.

I’m on your side.

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

