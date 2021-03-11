Choosing Happiness

Ever felt like life is just one big crap shoot? That if the universe were different or people were nicer, then maybe you could be happy? We have all had moments when we questioned whether or not happiness was in the cards for us. For some, these moments stretch out into years. Every now and again, especially when we’re in one of these soul-sucking, crap-flying moments, it’s important to remind ourselves that happiness isn’t instantaneous. Joy isn’t the result of immediately getting what we want. It’s a process that starts with understanding this most basic truth: happiness is a choice. It doesn’t happen by chance, by fate or because we think we deserve it. Contentment is a process that boils down to four simple questions.

1. Do you want to be happy?

This sounds like a no-brainer. Of course, you want to be happy. Who doesn’t want their cup of joy to runneth over? As it turns out, a lot of people see the glass half gone. For many valid reasons, we can get stuck in negativity. Caught up in sadness, we project this same feeling out into every facet of our lives. By asking this simple question, ‘Do I want to be happy?’ we are reminding ourselves that we do have a say in the outcome. We are shouting, ‘I’m in control here!’ This doesn’t change the fact that there are variables in life that are beyond our control. Sickness, unemployment, the death of a loved one – these are all beyond our power to change. By focusing on our answer, on how we are reacting to life, we can take that power back. Do circumstances dictate how happy we are, or do we acknowledge our misfortunes and decide for ourselves?

2. What is getting in the way of your happiness?

Here’s where the deep thinking comes in. It’s easy to admit we want to be happy or that we’re in a rut, but it’s a whole lot harder to identify what exactly is waylaying us. Whether there is one cow in the road or a whole herd of bison, this question may generate a long list of obstacles from childbirth to the present. Whatever the case may be, there is a difference between recognizing what our problems are and setting up a tent in Lonesome town. Huge stumbling stones (like discouragement, abuse or loneliness) can totally derail us from where we want to be. But if we don’t identify what it is that’s stopping us from getting there, then we’re that much further away. Naming what’s eating at us helps to relieve the sense of unidentified angst we are feeling. By admitting the obstacles are obstacles, we take ownership of them. Once we see the lonely bull or the stampede of bovines for what they really are: large, smelly farm animals, then we can begin to find ways around them and avoid becoming roadkill.

3. Can you change it?

Of the four questions, this may be the hardest to answer. We know we want to be happy; we know what’s holding us back, but how do we change it? More importantly, do we know if we can change it? Avoiding what isn’t working is like driving a car with one flat tire. Sure, we might be able to get to Dairy Queen, but eventually, she’s going to blow. How do we assess if something is within our control? Simple, reach out your arms and make a circle in front of you until the tips of your fingers touch. Sure, you might look like a beginning ballerina minus the tu-tu, but that’s okay. The new space you’ve created is your answer. You. We can control our thoughts, our words, our actions. That’s it. If someone or something is making us unhappy, the only ‘thing’ we can change is our response. Einstein defined insanity as ‘doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.’ When we repeatedly avoid our unhappiness or try only one way to solve it, then the outcome will be the same. Einstein reveals two options. We can either go insane or try something else.

4. If you can’t change the circumstances, can you accept them?

When we reach this place of frustration, the quest for happiness can seem futile. What’s the point? If we have tried everything under the sun and still can’t solve the problem, then how can we be happy? By realizing that the obstacle isn’t the end of our journey — it’s just pointing us down a longer path. At this moment, yes, we’re stuck. But, again, what’s the other option? Insanity! To stay there and hang out by the boulder in the road, waving the white flag while saying, ‘That’s it! I surrender!’

If we don’t keep moving through unhappiness, then we become the kind of wallowing, self-indulgent people who not only sabotage their own chance for future felicity, but who also suck the joy out of everyone around them. People who are unable to consider how their sadness affects others are doomed to an unhappy fate, not because they’re bad people, but because their outlook defies the very definition of happiness. At its root, contentment doesn’t occur when we’re thinking about ourselves — it’s found when we are thinking of others. This is why parents keep becoming parents despite their sleep deprivation, children keep deciding to share despite their innate selfishness and grandparents keep offering to babysit despite the mishaps that may occur. Choosing to give to others despite what we are personally going through reassures us that we are not alone on our journey – and ultimately, this is happiness.