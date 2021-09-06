Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Choosing Faith Over Fear

By

What New Frontiers Of Freedom & Faith Are Awakening Within You?

This month asks us if we will choose the familiarity of fear, chaos, and resistance {internal & external}, or take a leap of faith into accelerated consciousness and personal freedom. 

It’s your time to choose something uncharted, dynamic, and bold while leaving behind anything keeping you in fear, disease, or unrest.

September 2021 Intention

Each day I wake up and intentionally open my head and heart to experiencing new levels of peace, freedom, and joy while riding the waves of dynamic shifts in consciousness and integrating them with integrity through my courage, faith, and leadership.

1.      I am willing to abandon the following fears for the remainder of 2021

_____________________________________________

_____________________________________________

_____________________________________________.

*fill in the blanks with behaviors, attitudes, and routines/actions that perpetuate your fears

2.     By abandoning the above fears, I am making room for 

_____________________________________________

_____________________________________________

_____________________________________________

in the remainder of 2021.


WHAT IS YOUR SOUL TRULY CRAVING THAT SCARES OR INTIMIDATES YOU A LITTLE? 

…GO WITH THAT!

It’s your time to choose something uncharted, dynamic and bold while leaving behind anything keeping you in disease or unrest.

STRATEGY

  • Seek peaceful, harmonious interactions 
  • When enthusiastic and magnetic, notice that and harness energy on accomplishing one specific vision, intention, or goal. -this energy is potent in clear, focused vision and action.
  • Be aware of when you feel adventurous, dynamic & free. Go with that! 

 

BLIND SPOTS

  • Creating drama, chaos, or diversions. Smoke and mirrors!
  • Rebellious, dysfunctional, or scattered behaviors because you feel trapped (if you’re going to rebel-rouse, check that your passion and motives are pure).
  • Playing small and living in fear rather than feeling/being fearless

Parting Thoughts

Embrace instability, and see if you can with grace, faith, and rebel-rousing moxy rather than defaulting into frustration and explosive emotional outbursts. And, when you do experience a temper tantrum, give yourself some space; you’re human! Own it and sweep up the debris with integrity.

The more consciously you practice this, you’ll likely be astounded by magnetic attraction of fulfilling and freeing experiences when you least expect it throughout the end of the year.

Stay True To Your Soul Self

    Amanda Rieger Green, MPH, CEO & Founder at Soul Pathology

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

