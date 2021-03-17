How long will we keep our mouth tightly shut? How long will we think of everyone else before us? How long will we put ourselves second and not first? How long will we do what’s been told without a fuss? How long will we keep ourselves so safe 'n protected? Guarded from our own longings, desires 'n dreams When will we have the courage to say it out loud? Unaffected even if to some it may sound like a scream How long will it be to do whatever it takes? How long will we wait to get another's permission? To soar in the skies or to dive deep into the seas To be unapologetic about our own life’s mission Why this shame and guilt, the burden we carry? Why this blame, anger, sorrow and tear? Rushing to ensure not to disappoint anyone Why to live our lives trembling with fear? Wanting to please everyone but ourselves Wanting to be selfless, giving and noble That’s how a good woman should be Who said that which has made us all immobile? This is the time to wake up From the dreams of expectations This is the time to do something For every woman in every nation We have to listen to our hearts And seek no permission to dream We have strength and the courage To change the flow of the stream Mother, sister, daughter and a wife These are roles to take and that is alright But these are not all that define us We have to find our own passion and delight Leaving behind all the assumptions and beliefs Taking pride to express what’s in our heart For it represents all the women of today and the past Can we choose to challenge and have a fresh start?