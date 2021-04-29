Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Choose to be an optimistic person..

Choose to be optimistic, it feels better - Dalai Lama

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Somedays we’ll be happy, some days we’ll be sad. Sometimes the day may be worst. Everything depends on our mind, our thoughts. Though we are strong some days, some incidents makes us feel bad. It ruin our peace & ruin our happiness. But we have to be strong and don’t ruin our happiness, peace. Read & implement the optimistic quotes daily within yourself. To become an optimistic person.

Pessimism leads to weakness..

Optimism to power

– William James

For every dark night

there is a brighter day

– Tupac

Your life is as good as your mindset

I am worth of Happiness & Success

– Laura Brunereau

Everything going to be super duper…

– Mare Johns

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    FIVE WAYS TO STAY HAPPY

    by Ganga Jp
    buddha-II-by-mohit-bansal-chandigarh
    Community//

    Some More Buddha Quotes To Rejuvenate You With Positivity

    by Mohit Bansal Chandigarh
    By fantom_rd/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    For a Longer, Healthier Life, Train Your Brain to be Realistically Optimistic

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.