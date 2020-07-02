Choose Smart Work Over Hard Work- Max Weiss

To get ahead in life, one must start young. ‘Dreams don’t work unless you do’. Well, we have often heard that ‘Work smart and not hard’, but what really is smart work. The difference between hard work and smart work is based on how I approach my task says Max Weiss. Hard work would mean spending long hours to complete my work without any shortcuts. It definitely ensures results but the process is long and stressful. Smart work would be aiming for the same results but with planning and prioritization of tasks. He says I think that smart work and hard work together make a genius. I am deeply inspired by three famous personalities – Albert Einstein, Michael Jordan and Warren Buffet. In their stories, it is clear that they spent years working hard in their respective fields and were able to produce results, that the world had never known before! “I agree that hard work is important to grow but to become successful, you need to at times work smartly”, he stated.

One can attain great heights and lead a better and comfortable life if one incorporates both smart and hard work together. Such a person in due time attains all the accolades and recognition. If you are not smart your hard work will never pay. Just like a donkey only does hard work, whereas a horse does hard work but uses his smartness whenever and wherever needed. Through hard work, we gain experience which helps us discover new things which in turn helps us to work smartly. The effort is important, but where to make that effort makes a difference. We need to work hard as well as smart to achieve success in our lives. Only one of both will not be sufficient in this modern world. And hence both hard work and smart work are essential to succeed in life. Hard work is like trying to push a big rock downhill with bare hands and smart work would be using a lever to push down the same rock! I think smart work and hard work go hand in hand. Combination of hard work and smart work is the best recipe for success.

Hard work calls for dedication and discipline, keeping you consistent along the way. Smart work add a flavor of ex-factor which quickens success rate. Missing any one of them wouldn’t bestow the desire result. In the wake of brisk pace world, smartness can’t be bargained. Hard work & smart work both are very important in their own state.We can’t achieve success by leaving any of them. But in fact smart work is very much better than doing hard work but it is not necessary to exclude hard work for going to the next level for getting the goal of success.In many cases we have to do hard work excepting smart work because hard work gives more knowledge about what you are doing with the help of hard work.

Skills are sharpened with consistent hard work and application of skills at the right time and place is smartness. Life is full of opportunities, smart people can identify them quickly and reap success applying hard and soul.

SMART WORK

Smart work is intellectual. Hence it improves our innovative and creative thinking skills.

Smart work improves productivity.

It teaches time management skills.

HARD WORK

Through hard work, we gain knowledge and experience. This will help us to do smart work, that means we can then analyze shortcuts to do the same amount of work.

Hard work teaches us patience and discipline.

The result of hard work will be more appealing to us because we put a lot of effort into achieving it.

So always remember

‘Before you work smart, work hard’ and ‘If you only work hard, and not smartly, you may end up only working for the rest of your life.’