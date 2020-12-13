Choose LOVE.

“Over the past ten months, I felt something slowly and gradually building, or rather, destructing. I noticed as the months, days, weeks pass by, I continuously am losing connection with the self.”

I read this on a friend’s Facebook page, commented gratitude to her for sharing such a dark place, and reminded her that she is not alone in how she feels and that her light has not dimmed. It is her thoughts that are casting a shadow over her light.

Many of us struggle with the sensation of days going by, and of each day feeling the same. My daughters share this with me, and I sometimes find myself struggling with similar thoughts. It happens most often when we think negative thoughts, and we begin to doubt who we are and what our purpose is in this life.

Many of us rely on social media to fill voids of boredom or loneliness, not recognizing that media are influential and direct people to think a certain way. Take a moment and think about the words, symbols, overall content, and tone used in the media.

The media cultivate views and become subjective, not granting their viewers to explore and develop their own ideas or perspectives. When you allow media to influence your thinking, you are giving away your power and voice.

Four ways to reclaim your power and regain connection with your self:

1. Ask yourself, What am I thinking about when I feel like my light is dimming?

When you feel dis-ease in your body, it has much to do with your thoughts. Our body expresses what we don’t speak; our body reveals the unspoken fear, depression, anxiety, sadness, and expresses it in obesity, body aches, etc. It is essential to recognize that the mind creates the cause, and the body is the effect. It is your thoughts alone that cause you pain; no one but yourself affects you.

2. Speak up

Be courageous to speak your truth so you can allow your mind to empty the web of thoughts that bring in darkness. It is important to remember that if anyone has stolen your inner peace, it is because you allowed them into your sacred space. No one can make you feel bad unless you let them.

Take your power back.

3. Change your perspective

If you were to ask your 10-year-old self the meaning of life, what do you think you would say? What would your 20-year-old and 30-year-old selves say? Our experiences and circumstances in life change as we age, and our perceptions of life’s meaning changes.

As we continue on our journey, possibly in our 40s, 50s, or later, we ultimately recognize life is about love, and that money or status is not the ultimate answer.

Wealth resides in your state of well-being.

4. Choose love not fear

The development of self is to embrace uncertainty, not fear it. Every moment offers us a choice between fear and love. When you act out of love instead of fear in any situation, you will notice that the outcome will be different.

Choose LOVE.