Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Choose Happy

How To Be Happy Even In A Global Pandemic

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It’s hard to go anywhere, see anyone or read anything without hearing the words “in these unprecedented times.” How do you find happiness with so many constant reminders of fear and challenges in the world? You create it. Happiness should not be reserved for those days that are perfect. I’m not even sure such days exist. Happy people don’t have the best of things, they make the best of things, because happiness is a mindset. Allowing yourself to be happy in spite of all that is going in the world these days does not mean you are unaware or uncaring. It means you choose to find the good. To be happy, you need to make a decision to live a positive life and that begins with a positive mind. Worrying does not change anything but a healthy, optimistic mind can. When you choose to look at situations and your world from an optimistic angle, your world changes. Opportunities open. Friendships develop. You sleep better.

There is always a reason to be happy. Always. It is up to you to find it. Most of what people stress over now won’t even be remembered or relevant in a year. The Corona virus presented a lot of changes and challenges for many people. It also helped people evaluate priorities and better understand what is truly important to them. It brought out the charitable side of most. For many of us it was a time to focus on and remember what is most important- our family, our health and ourselves. It forced a new beginning career wise for some. Often people won’t initiate a change because there is comfort in the familiar, but change can be exciting if you allow it to be. Embrace it. Every day is full of potential and excitement. Happiness is the highest form of health. It is something everyone wants, probably now more than ever.

Jill Liberman

Jill Liberman is a motivational speaker, former radio talk show host, entrepreneur and a published author. She has more than twenty years of television experience including reporting for national entertainment news shows such as Entertainment Tonight, E! Entertainment and Showbiz Today. She was an active member of NATPE, the National Association of Television Program Executives and a judge for the nationally televised Cable Ace awards. Jill has also judged the Stevie awards for the last four years recognizing women in business. She hosted the number one rated talk show on WAXY radio and co- hosted the television pilot “Thicke and Jill” with actor Alan Thicke.

American Pride, Jill's first book, has been nationally featured on television shows, radio, and magazines. Jill's story was featured on Lifetime Television as one of the country's most inspirational women. The White House had a copy of her book displayed in the lobby. Choose Happy, her most recent book, has helped inspire people as it spreads the powerful message happiness is a choice. Jill travels the country as a keynote motivational speaker.

Jill is a dynamic, high energy, passionate person who lives her life with purpose and has a love for all things creative.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Positive Thinking to Become A Happier Person

by Tony Palermo
Community//

Happiness Even Now

by Dr. Michael Mantell
Community//

The 5 Day Mindset Challenge

by Tracey Munro

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.