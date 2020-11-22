Chloe Ray Warmoth: “Sometimes it’s not you”

Sometimes it’s not you.​ I have learned that even if I put everything I have into auditions andcallbacks, sometimes I don’t get the role because of things that are just completely out of my control. I have not gotten roles because of my hair or my eyes were the wrong color. I was too old, too young or I was just a little too tall, a little too short, you get the idea. There are so many variables that go into casting, and casting directors know what they are doing, trust them.

Chloe Ray Warmoth is a Los Angeles based actor from beautiful Grand Haven, Michigan. As a young girl, she asserted herself into the Michigan theater scene and eventually found a love for on camera work. Chloe can be seen in a variety of films, television shows, and commercials. Some of her more notable television credits include the role of Coco in “Fuller House”, the leading role of Martha in Hooked’s new hit show “Trevor and the Virgin” and “Trevor and the Virgin 2”. Her film credits include the lead role of Hannah in the independent feature “West Michigan” (2020) and the lead female role in “Greatland” (2020) with Eric Roberts, Nick Moran, and Arman Darbo, additional film credits include a supporting role in the critically acclaimed short musical “Marriage Material and the role of Traci in My Babysitter the Superhero.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better.​Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! These are some of the best and most interesting questions I have had to date.

I grew up in beautiful Grand Haven, Michigan, an adorable lakeside town on the west side of the state. I love my home state and will always be a Michigander at heart! I grew up with my sometimes strict but always loving parents and I have 2 older brothers, Riley and WIll, who are my very best friends. I also have a dog named Bentley. I have very red hair which has always been a source of me being teased and sometimes bullied, but also helped me to develop a thicker skin. My summers were spent on beaches and boats and my winters were spent downhill skiing. I have always loved the arts and grew up surrounding myself with as many creative outlets as my parents would allow me to jam into my schedule. I started ballet and tap at age 2 and although I now do all styles of dance, tap remains my favorite. I was very active in community theatre. I moved to the Los Angeles area when I was 14 years old to study acting and learn from the best. I was the only one of my acting friends who attended regular high school versus online school and I just loved being a normal teenager. It was also important to my parents for me to have a typical high school experience. At times it was a lot to juggle, but I had amazing teachers who were very supportive. I graduated from John Burroughs High School in Burbank, CA, with a 4.0. A year later my parents moved back to Michigan, they currently reside in Petoskey, Michigan, where I spent this past summer. If possible Petoskey may be even cuter than Grand Haven. I currently live in Orange, CA where I am a film student at Chapman University’s Dodge College.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Oh my, this is a bit embarrassing, but, I guess I will share … my mom would say that my whole childhood was a practice for what I am doing now. When I would get in trouble she would take me to her bathroom in the back of the house to yell at me (she would say “privately talk”) and she would catch me looking past her and into the mirror, trying to create tears, just me, watching myself react even though I was not really listening. I would work really hard to get tears and seem so so sad, all the while only looking at myself, not hearing a word outside my mind’s eye. My mom would abruptly interrupt “my scene”, stopping mid lecture and question if I could recall any of what she was saying, of course I couldn’t and quite frankly was annoyed by the interruption of my work. The mirror was my camera and the scenario was my audition. Over the years, this happened several times and in several mirrors… I guess this is just what I have always wanted to do and luckily I had parents who ultimately decided to help me embrace this passion of mine. To redeem my young self, I have since learned the importance of really listening and focusing on the person speaking, but yes, this is how it all started for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think one of the most interesting things that happened to me was what ended up turning into an 8 month audition. About a year after moving to Los Angeles I was called in for pre-reads to play a young Amy Adams in HBO’s Sharp Objects, I wanted this role so very badly, a few weeks would go by and I would hear nothing, then out of nowhere I would get called back in to read for this role, this cycle happened a quite a few times, just as I forgot about it, I would get a call. One day they called and asked for a roller skating tape, I had never been on roller skates, I hired a coach, spent an entire day learning to skate at Moonlight Roller RInk and although I had some bruises, at the end of the day I actually had a pretty good roller skating audition. I was thrilled when I got called back in, this time they wanted me to do some cheerleading. I have never been a cheerleader, but my mom had, and she spent the day coaching me and teaching me cheers. I was so excited and nervous, but made it through and was thrilled when I got called back in… I knew they had to be getting closer to casting and I had never worked so hard or wanted anything as badly in my life. Talks were beginning with my agent and I got the news I was pinned for the project, my manager at the time told me he didn’t think they were looking at anyone else. I let myself get a little excited. I then got a call to go in and have my face molded to possibly make a prosthetic for my nose so it could have the adorable turned up nose that beautiful Amy Adams has, at this point I thought I had the role and my life was going to change, everything I ever wanted was in reach. I went in to the appointment and had my face molded, which was ridiculously cool, and it was there that I found out Sophia Lillis had just gotten off the set of IT, she was available, and they brought her right in to mold her face as well. Within a few hours, 8 months of my hard work, auditioning, praying, and hoping disappeared, and I was devastated.

My agents tried to make me feel better telling me the casting directors would remember me, that this was good, and that and that they would call me back in for the right role for me, which has not happened yet, but I definitely hope they still remember me. It was both an interesting and memorable experience and it showed me just how tough it would be to break into this industry. More importantly, it taught me how tough I need to be in order to succeed. I wanted to give up, but instead I just worked harder. I really like Sophia Lillis, and think she is a great actor, but I have to admit it was a bitter pill to swallow and I still have not seen the movie IT or watched Sharp Objects.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first paying job I ever booked was a commercial for a large furniture company based in Michigan. I was 12 years old and very unfamiliar with how the industry worked. I had no clue that “call sheets” even existed, let alone what they were.

We were told a shoot date a few weeks before, but then never heard anything else. It was getting very close and we just assumed they changed their mind and oddly we didn’t think to reach out to the agent (this was the first audition they had sent me on and I really didn’t understand this yet either) so my mom and I just thought maybe the date was changed or they changed their mind on me. Well, to get our minds off of this we decided to take a little road trip to Northern MIchigan and about 11 pm we were emailed the call sheet saying we needed to be on set at 7 am the next morning. We were over 5 hours away! We had to drive through the night to get there on time. I got 2 hours of sleep before doing my very first paid professional job, and could have easily missed the email and not showed up

at all. I quickly learned that it is not only okay, but sometimes it is imperative, to ask questions, especially when you are first starting out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I actually have two.

The first being Dana ​Ziyasheva​writer/director of Greatland, for casting me as a lead character in my first feature film role. I am so grateful that she believed in me and took a chance on me. Filming Greatland was like a dream to me, I very enthusiastically enjoyed working with such an intelligent and creative person and I am so excited for the release of Greatland.

The second is my agent, Laura Thede from DDO Artists Agency. When you are first starting out in this industry getting an agent is a task in itself. I was quickly signed commercially but could not get anyone to meet with me, let alone sign me for theatrical representation. Laura was the only person who agreed to meet with me and take a chance on me theatrically. She instantly boosted my waning confidence. I will never forget her telling me that I reminded her of a young Emma Stone. Laura has been my theatrical agent since the beginning and has always believed in me. In 2019, Laura was awarded the Heller Award for Youth Theatrical Agent of the year. It is so well deserved and I couldn’t be more grateful to her, I absolutely love her!

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Always be learning and doing. Go to a good weekly scene study class, it is worth the money. When starting out, take every opportunity to audition no matter how big or small the role, even if the role does not fit you or appeal to you, these are learning opportunities. Take as many roles as you can, paid and unpaid. In the beginning, what you learn from being on set will be more valuable than any paycheck and having footage is necessary while getting started. Lastly, don’t be afraid of failure, but be prepared for it. It is all part of the process.

What drives you to get up everyday and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I just love cinema. Stories envelope me and take me to new places, new experiences, and evoke all sorts of emotions. Television and film not only entertain, but it also inspires, educates, and helps create movements. This is what drives me to get up everyday and throw all my time, effort, and passion into this art. As far as changes in the industry, I really hope to see more successful women directors, and see these talented women being recognized for their work. I have made a conscious effort to work with more women directors and I am striving to be one myself. I love that GREATLAND was written and directed by a strong female. Dana ​Ziyasheva​writer/director of GREATLAND is creative, smart, and driven. It was a joy to work with her on this project.

In addition to this I would love to see more strong female driven roles, as well as more diversity within all roles. I think the industry is headed in the right direction and I am thrilled to see it’s growth as we

strive to become more inclusive, loving, accepting, and supportive. As I said earlier film and television can help support a movement. By normalizing on screen what should be considered normal in real life, can be so powerful and inspire change.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am extremely excited for GREATLAND’s release on November 1st. Following on the coattails of GREATLAND, I have another feature film being released soon entitled “West Michigan” from writer/director Riley Warmoth (who just so happens to be my brother), where I play the lead role of Hannah. “West Michigan” is a​female driven dramatic comedy where the cinematography, soundtrack and score deftly explore themes of beauty, heartbreak and nature. Additionally I have a fabulous and intense short film “Your One and Only” from writer/director Alice Biletska. This film is doing the festival circuit now, recently premiering at AFI fest. For fun I just did a wonderful music video for the band ​Winnetka Bowling League​with director Caitlin Gerard.. It’s the title song to their new album “Congratulations” and explores the constructs of social media and its effects. As far as what is in the works; Hooked’s, “Trevor and the Virgin” series with director, Jeff Jenkins has created a spin off series entitled “Martha and the One”. It is a 6 episode series where I will be taking my Martha character from Trevor and the Virgin and exploring her growth into a stronger more confident young woman. Unfortunately production is currently on hold for this one due to Covid-19. In addition to all that I am staying busy at film school and continuing to audition for new roles as the opportunities arise.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Probably easier for me to combine three reasons into one answer.

Diversity in the entertainment industry is not only important, it is imperative. Hollywood has a history of casting white actors in non-white roles or roles that could easily be filled by a non-white person resulting in a lack of role models for marginalized groups in this country. Young people look up to the doctors, lawyers, police officers, astronauts, and heroes that they see on their television screens. Everyone, no matter their race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability, should be able to see people who represent them and their culture carrying out these important jobs. The entertainment industry is in an interesting position because it has the power to help sway public perception. This is a great power and I’m so happy to see the change that we are starting to see, however, more work needs to be done.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

​Scene Study is extremely valuable​– I was initially very hesitant to take a weekly scene study class; there are waiting lists for the good ones and they are expensive. It probably took me 3–4 months before I committed to this and wow how it was a game changer. My class not only improved my acting, but this group became my dearest friends and closest confidants. They are my support system. Once I got a few weeks into my class at Cynthia Bain’s Young Actors Studio, I could not imagine how I could have been successful without it. Cynthia was hard on me at times, but this is where I grew the most. Always be working on your craft-​One of my first roles I did was for a highschool film class,given it was horrible, but I got a feel for how a set was run and the experience taught me many things you can’t read in a book. I wish I would have done something like this week one versus week 10. When starting out, experience and footage are so valuable, take every opportunity and learn as much as you can, even if you learn how things should ​not​go, the experience is priceless. B​e grateful​– This is a tough industry, your agents, manager, and their assistants are working for you even when you don’t see or feel it. They are likely pitching you more than you can imagine. Casting directors receive a huge number of submissions which makes your team’s job very challenging, so even when you don’t get an audition, make sure they know how grateful you are for their efforts. In the beginning, I would feel frustrated that I wasn’t getting many auditions and start to overthink,.wondering if anyone was even working for me. Now I know they are and always have been. I wish someone would have shared this with me early on. It takes time, sometimes lots of time​: We always hear those stories where people werediscovered by just walking down the street in Hollywood. Well, these are truly the exception and not the rule. Casting offices call you back over and over again for different roles, sometimes for years before they cast you in something, they watch your growth and keep you in mind as things pop up. I went into the same casting office probably 10–15 times over a few years before I was cast in a co-star role for Fuller House. I loved going into this office and never questioned why they did not give me a role, but when they had one for me, it felt so good! Sometimes it’s not you.​I have learned that even if I put everything I have into auditions andcallbacks, sometimes I don’t get the role because of things that are just completely out of my control. I have not gotten roles because of my hair or my eyes were the wrong color. I was too old, too young or I was just a little too tall, a little too short, you get the idea. There are so many variables that go into casting, and casting directors know what they are doing, trust them.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

For my body, I dance. Dance has always been a big part of my life as I started taking classes at age 2 and it is my go to when I need to relieve stress, express emotion, or just feel like my body needs to be pushed.

For my mind, I watch movies. I am always re-energized and motivated when I watch a good film. It may be one I’ve seen over and over, but it is like an infusion of goodness. Some of my favorites are Hal Ashby’s​Harold and Maude​, Agnes Varda’s Cleo from 5 to 7, and Wes Anderson’s ​The Royal Tenenbaums.

For my heart, I spend time with family and friends. I surround myself with the people I know care about me and where I can just be me. I walk away from social media, and I submerge myself into being in the moment and enjoying the people who mean the most to me.

Other than that, I try and listen to one of my managers, Clarina Knowles, from Randy James Management, who will tell me when it is time for me to go and treat myself to a good haircut or a nice mani-pedi. I sometimes need to be pushed to do these things, but boy do they feel good when I take the time!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

To give a little background, my family had a very small cabin where we spent most weekends in the winter skiing at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. Since I was 2 years of age, most every day of every winter weekend I heard the phrase “Skiers Don’t Whine and Whiners Don’t Ski” This was relevant at the time because we all wanted to get out on the ski hill, any complaining just delayed that and made every one of us miserable. Today that quote is as relevant in my life as it was back then. Sets can have long hours or sometimes have food I don’t like, they can be too hot or too cold. There are a million moving parts to making a film or television show, and things are bound to change, delay, or be cut on a moment’s notice, if I ever once thought my whining would make things better it would likely be the last time I was booked. I am not saying when things are really wrong you should not speak up, but for all of life’s little inconveniences, these are just part of the process and I can invoke this well ingrained phrase “Actos Don’t Whine and Whiners Don’t Act” .

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There are so many important issues right now and we can all start by getting out and voting, but

If I could inspire just one movement it would be investing in the education of our youth. Children are our future, however our government has been de-funding public education for years. Systemic racism has left lower socio-economic school districts with less resources versus more. College is almost unaffordable for even the typical middle class family. This all seems backwards to me and if I had any power to change this, I think it could change our country, it could level the playing field for every American to have an equal opportunity to find success.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

This is an easy one for me. Mindy Kaling. I look up to her and respect her so much. She is smart, funny, kind, and humble, yet a force in this industry. She is everything that I would like to be, plus she has the most amazing sense of style that I am totally obsessed with! I am constantly telling my agent and manager if anything comes up for a Mindy Kaling project, pitch me harder than you have ever pitched me before. Fingers crossed! Let’s have lunch Mindy!

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes! Please follow me on Instagram @chloeraywarmoth

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you!