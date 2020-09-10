Chloe Panta: “Never give up”

No matter what type of hair you have, love what you have and learn to care for your hair type. You are beautiful and your hair doesn’t define who you are or who you aren’t; you do.

Chloe Panta is a lifestyle, travel and business content creator behind the brand Bonne Chic. Bonne Chic is a curated lifestyle, travel and online business destination for the modern millennial woman who loves inspiration through travel, style and online business ideas.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Absolutely! I started my blog, Bonne Chic, back in 2016 while working in a corporate role I began to feel deflated from. I knew I was meant to do more in my life (and I wanted to do more), I just didn’t know how or what that was. After taking some time to focus solely on my passions and what lit me up, I decided to start a blog about positive energy and positive motivation. My goal was to inspire others to live a happy life and find their passions and live out their dreams (cliche, I know but true!).

As I grew and as my blog grew, I wanted to help other people start an online blogging business as I felt so many people (mostly my friends who worked in Corporate America) felt stressed at work but felt too trapped to leave. They’d either invested so much time that they didn’t want to start something new, or they didn’t want to leave a high-paying job to take a chance on something that they believed may not work.

I started creating content on how to properly plan an exit strategy and how to manage finances when it came to starting an online business. I fell in love with content creation, systems and helping people in general and that is how Bonne Chic has grown to what it is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most wonderful thing that has happened was when I was able to move across the country to California and move my mom into a house in the suburbs from an apartment in the city. In that moment, I felt like my life was going in the direction I wanted it to and I was so elated I was able to do that along with my husband, to help give my mom a better life.

My mom had dreamed for a long time to own a home and to live in a house she could call her own. I wanted to provide that for her and after years of working to make that a reality, it finally came true.

Being able to work 100% remote and do whatever I want has definitely been an added plus. I feel so grateful that I have been able to not only change my live but the lives of those who matter the most. Sometimes it feels surreal that the life I have is mine as it seems like a fairy tale dream to me some days.

I feel so grateful that I get to wake up and do what I love to do and I’m happy that I also get to help other creatives realize their dreams too.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was when I realized I would have to invest in my business if I wanted it to grow, There was so much conflict with that because there are people that would say that I shouldn’t be investing in my business and I should have an organic reach to earn the income you want to earn. While that may be true for some, I wanted to delegate work to other people who were experts in things I am not. Things like, marketing and advertising and managing social media is just not something I specialize in or want to focus my time on. Once I decided to focus on what I do best and to delegate the rest, a huge relief was lifted from my shoulders and my business seemingly grew overnight.

It was one of the best decisions I made and I would not do it any other way.

The lessons I learned from this experience is that there will always be conflicting information online about how to run a blog or start an online business. Just because something worked wonders for someone else doesn’t mean it’s the right call-of-action for my business. I listen to my gut instinct and follow my own lead on what has been tried and true for my business.

This is not to say invest in your business right away and delegate your work to someone else. Once you have a clear understanding of your audience, who you’re targeting and what you’re offering, I’d say it would be time to grow your business and take it to the next level once you have some steady revenue coming in.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Social media is and has been the most effective way that my business has grown, bar none. Using Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest have been at the forefront of my business growth.

I remember when I would to post daily on every social media channel and would feel overwhelmed by the amount of content I’d have to churn out with little to no return on what I was doing. I didn’t have a directive as of what my goal was. I used to think as long as my bio in Instagram had a link to my website, someone would click my link, search my site and find what they were looking for. It turns out it doesn’t work that way. If I didn’t have a clear call-to-action, no one was going to do anything on my website, let alone sign up to my email list.

I got clear on my target audience, my call-to-action and led my audience to a landing page that gave them a directive to sign up to my email list or download a swipe-file to help them in their business. Once I got clear on this, the content I created on social media was more targeted. Not to mention that I also hired a social media manager to manager everything for me once I felt that was a task I could delegate to someone else.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say someone I look up to and admire is Marie Forleo. I love receiving her emails and her weekly inspiration on life and business tips from a holistic standpoint.

I found Marie online when first starting out in my business and her tips and values have helped me mold my business into what it is today. For anyone who is building an online business, I’d recommend checking out her YouTube channel and blog for inspiration and tips on growing an online business.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

One mistake I made early on was hiring someone to manage my who wasn’t very knowledgeable in what they were doing. I also wasn’t that knowledgeable in and I pretty much made it seem as if I were an easy target as I wouldn’t have known what work was done or not done on my site. I failed to do proper research on their skills and they did more damage than good. Because of this, I now thoroughly vet anyone I hire. If I don’t see testimonials on their website or anything relevant to what I need done, I don’t hire them. I learned my lesson and I won’t be doing that again!

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Never give up; even if it is not your first go-round. I started another business venture in 2015 that didn’t go exactly as planned and for awhile, I felt defeated. I felt that maybe I just wasn’t meant to have an online business and I wasn’t meant to be successful in that way.

After some time, I realized that the only things “meant” to happen to me, where 100% about the chances I was willing to take. No one was going to predict my future for me or make my dreams a reality except myself. I took my life into my own hands and begin to write down my dream life. My biggest, wildest, craziest dreams. I came up with a concrete plan and exit strategy and I started my blog in 2016. I haven’t looked back since.

I would say consistency is key. You have to stay consistent and persistent in chasing and catching the dreams you want to turn into your living reality.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

One thing I do to keep my hair looking amazing is that I sleep on a silk pillow case, every single night. Silk pillow cases not only keep your hair from tangling (win!), they also prevent any wrinkles or fine lines (win, win!). Even when I travel, my silk pillow case goes with me.

I also moisturize and condition my hair daily. I have thick, coarse curly hair that is also low-porosity (this means my hair doesn’t retain much moisture). I condition my hair every night with a combination of castor oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil and coconut oil. These oils are nourishing to my hair and also helps it lock in moisture. When I wake up in the morning, my hair is shiny and vibrant and ready for me to style it for my day.

Get instant beach waves by braiding your hair in two plaits. I part my hair down the middle and braid my hair before sleeping. I always make sure to add a light gel, such as Kinky-Curly Curling Custard and a light oil, such as argan oil to lock in moisture for my curly hair. I wake up, gently unbraid my hair and I instantly have beach waves, one of my favorite styles and looks.

Eat a clean diet to have beautiful, strong, healthy hair. What we eat plays a huge part in how our bodies operate. Eating a clean diet is key to having vibrant, beautiful, strong, healthy hair. I make sure I eat 5 servings of a variety of veggies a day as well as getting in plenty of Vitamin C and biotin to grow strong, healthy hair. Nut and seeds, broccoli and sweet potatoes all have biotin to help with growing healthy hair.

Learn to love your hair for what it is. As a teenager, I grew up thinking my hair was naturally straight. That’s because it was permed and when I’d go to the hair salon for a wash, my hair always came out straight and never curly like my moms hair. After years of hating my hair, I finally began to embrace it. Once I was in high school, I stopped relaxing my hair and my texture begin to change. Beautiful curls seemed to pop out of nowhere and I really loved my new look.

No matter what type of hair you have, love what you have and learn to care for your hair type. You are beautiful and your hair doesn’t define who you are or who you aren’t; you do.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I remember in high school and throughout my adult life, I felt unattractive and not as beautiful as some people perceived me to be. I didn’t have the “look” I thought most people admired about women and I was pretty shy and not as out-going as most other girls (during my high school years) or women in general. I remember always battling with my weight and always wanting to be 10 lbs. smaller than the size I was. I always wanted to be smaller so I could feel better about myself. It wasn’t just that, I just really didn’t like myself.

It took me years to like myself for who I am and eventually, fall in love with myself. It took me time to do inner work and really love myself for who I am today, despite any shortcomings or what anyone ever thought of me.

What worked for me and what I would recommend to feel beautiful, is to look in the mirror and tell yourself you love yourself. Smile at yourself and tell yourself you are proud of who you are, where you are, in this exact moment, right now. After looking yourself in the eye and seeing yourself for who you are, you’ll realize that you are special and only you have a uniqueness about yourself that no one else in the world has. That is what makes you beautiful and that is what makes you stand out in this world.

Another suggestion I have is to take care of yourself. Whether that’s doing yoga, eating a healthy, clean meal or having a spa day at home, taking care of yourself makes you feel so good inside.

In the beginning of the year, right before the pandemic, my husband and I had just came back into the States from traveling to Europe and Southeast Asia for 2 months. I hadn’t been as active there as I liked to have been and took the opportunity to start back running once we got settled back into the States.

Once the pandemic started, I didn’t really feel too safe with running outside anymore and hired a virtual personal trainer to help me with my fitness goals at home. Since working out with my trainer 4 days a week, I have grown deeper in love with myself. I take care of myself more and eat a clean diet, I wake up early to meditate and do yoga and journal. I’m also a happier and healthier person. I also feel so beautiful and sexy as I see my body defining itself right before my very eyes. Self-care is at the frontmost of fundamentals for feeling beautiful and feeling good about yourself. Even if it’s a short walk around a park or your neighborhood, self-care is self-love.

My final recommendation would be to dress up. Even though I work from home and I don’t have to go anywhere to run my business, sometimes I’ll dress up in one of my favorite outfits just to feel good about myself. Sometimes I’ll curl my hair or put on a little makeup and feel so beautiful. Even when I pass the mirror at home, or anywhere, I make it habit to tell myself I’m beautiful and that I love myself. Even if I’m not feeling like my best self, I do it anyway. It makes me feel better by doing it and it also boosts my confidence that I am an unstoppable woman and that anything is possible for me. Thinking these thoughts and fully believing in their power has truly transformed my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage each and every one of us to think differently about ourselves and about others. One thing that I learned to do that has completely changed my way of thinking is that I don’t expect anything from anyone. I cannot change anyone and I don’t try to. I focus solely on what I can do and what I’m capable of and that is enough. I no longer get disappointed with family and friends or people in general because of it. As long as I am doing my best with everything in my power, I always know that everything will always work out for me. Believing firmly in that mantra has allowed me to live a stress-free, drama-free life, knowing that I don’t put any expectations on anyone. I truly believe and trust in my own performance to deliver beyond my expectations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do one thing that you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount high enough.” — Oprah Winfrey

I love this quote because it reminds me of myself and the times I failed before in my business before becoming successful and getting it right. I kept failing and failing and despite others around me, telling me to give up and that my business wasn’t working out, I defied odds and pushed through and accomplished my dreams and goals. I’m living my life fearlessly, despite how others may perceive me. I no longer let other people’s limiting beliefs define me or my capabilities to live my most amazing, best life. Love yourself. Know yourself. Embrace yourself.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Oh my gosh! I would absolutely love to have brunch with Marie Forleo. She is such an inspiration to me and has been since I started my business. If I could have brunch with her and pick her brain on how she manages to develop her business in so many directions, I’d be thrilled to learn how she runs her business. I’d also like to learn how she preservers when things don’t always go her way and how she pushes through difficult times and situations.

