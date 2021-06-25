Chloë Cheyenne of COMMUNITY: “Sacrifice ”

Sacrifice — Understand that there is no clear path to success when it comes to the startup world. You may not be successful until ten years later, if at all. I planted seeds for my business 5 plus years ago and am finally witnessing the results. You also can’t be too good for any task or objective. The CEO should set an example for the company, where everyone should be willing to do what needs to get done.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chloë Cheyenne.

Chloe Cheyenne is the Founder and CEO of COMMUNITYx, a new social network for social good. Originally from Chicago, IL, Cheyenne founded her company after her dad’s near-death experience with police brutality that left him permanently handicapped. Cheyenne graduated from Howard University and formerly worked at Google and Emerson Collective.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Amidst the recent storms of police misconduct cases, I found myself asking the critical question, “Who else cares about these issues and how can I unite with them?” Unable to find a platform that allowed me to easily connect with others who shared my passions, I decided to create one. That’s COMMUNITYx. I created COMMUNITYx in light of my dad’s tragic experience with police discrimination and misconduct that left him permanently handicapped. The year before I was born, in 1989, a group of plain-clothed Chicago Police Officers conducted an unannounced raid on my grandmother’s townhome on the South Side of Chicago. They opened fire on my dad over a dozen times, hitting him multiple times in his groin area and on the crown of his head. As he was bleeding to death in the hallway of his mom’s home, the men realized they had the wrong address and planted drugs in the top drawer of his bedroom dresser, physically assaulted him, and waited to call an ambulance in hopes that he would die. To this day, my dad lives with a bullet lodged in his spine and continues to struggle with PTSD and depression.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

This journey has been unique and filled with some really tough challenges. One moment that stands out is when I was pitching a room full of investors and felt really anxious about the whole thing because I wanted it to go well. I finished the pitch pretty much without flaw, and folks started giving feedback and asking questions. Everything was positive. Then, one woman raised her hand and shared her own thoughts. She said, “It’s really hard for me to get past the fact that you are an impossibly young woman, and your app might just have a lot of chatter and no real substance.” The sexism and ageism were really astounding. There’s a big difference between constructive feedback and baseless criticism. Her comments were certainly the latter. But at that moment, I realized one important thing about doubters and haters. I learned that you can never take what they say personally because 100% of what they said is simply a reflection of their own self-doubt.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure about a funny mistake, but our initial logo was hand-drawn by yours truly and I spray painted and hand-wrote our first merch, too. I literally bought the t-shirts and paint from Michael’s — and I wore and distributed them proudly! I still have one of those shirts and I keep the logo to remind myself of how far COMMUNITYx has come. Throughout this entire process, I’ve learned that growth is nothing to be ashamed of. I have learned so much from this entrepreneurship journey — thousands of lessons and failures condensed into 5 years. I continue to welcome growth into my life with open arms. I really don’t think you can survive this startup life without that perspective.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It’s much easier to stay driven when your mission is so closely tied to your personal life. Because COMMUNITYx’s mission is centered around my dad’s story, I have a vested interest in making sure that we are successful — an interest that goes beyond financial incentives. There have been numerous times when I’ve faced difficulty and had to tap into that resiliency. Many of those moments, however, happened during the very start of my journey. One thing that I did wrong, that I hope readers can learn from, is that I trusted the wrong people very early on. In your company’s nascent stages, there’s this desire to cling on to any glimmer of hope and to anyone who will hear you out. For me, I wanted my business to work so badly that I trusted the wrong people way too quickly. I met a few different people who sold me on their ability to bring my idea to life. I’m glad that I made those mistakes early on, though, because now I understand that one of the most important things you can do as a Founder is to fully vet everyone. Take your time and don’t rush it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been several Black Women who have invested their time in helping me achieve my goals. My Grandmother, my High School Counselor, and my College Advisor are a few of those women. Each of them has played a significant role during different parts of my life. There was actually one moment in College when all three of them came together to help me through a really tough situation. I got pregnant in my Junior year, and ultimately decided not to go through with the pregnancy, for various reasons. It was one of the hardest decisions of my life. The three people who were there for me throughout every single moment, are the women I mentioned above. They banded together and got me the resources, safe space, and support that I needed to get through it. That next summer, I ended up landing an internship at Google and then getting hired on full-time. Without their love and support, I wouldn’t have been in the right headspace to keep going.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To Thine Own Self Be True, Just As The Night is The Day, And The Rest Will Follow.” It’s really easy, especially in today’s toxic social media world, to constantly compare yourself to others. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, we are constantly bombarded with unrealistic images of people who seemingly have everything figured out. This has seriously affected the mental health of people — especially GenZers and Millenials. It’s a big reason why I created COMMUNITYx. I wanted to create a space where people can just be themselves — and do some good. COMMUNITYx is about what’s in your heart, not what you wear or what you look like. That’s why this quote is such a strong theme in my life. I only want to be myself and I hope that I can help others feel comfortable in their own skin, as well.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

At the end of the day, we truly believe that the world just needs more love and togetherness. That’s not what social media platforms have provided over the past decade-plus. We’re here to shift that dynamic completely. We’re non-toxic, we’re about real community, and we’re about supporting one another through meaningful actions. That’s COMMUNITYx.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Users are already starting to get value from the COMMUNITYx App. We see people having conversations that they don’t feel comfortable having on Twitter or Instagram — because those Apps are filled with so much vitriol. People feel comfortable coming to our app to discuss real-life situations, and when they do, the community surrounds them with love and action. It’s a really beautiful thing to see.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We will be doing a lot this Summer. We are really excited to announce some amazing partnerships and events! We’ve been fortunate to have the support of various activists, organizations, and celebrity activists. Our team is also going to be on the ground, supporting organizers in different cities across the US. Stay tuned for the updates!

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

No — not satisfied at all. There’s so much more disruption to be had. White Cis Males still dominate nearly every board room, investor meeting, and so on. It’s crucially important that we continue to diversify the workforce and leadership teams across the entire industry.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Sexism is still a really serious issue in this country and around the world. Society obsesses over “big, strong men,” but gawks at femme strength, power, and decisiveness. The toughest part about it is that oftentimes the most sexist situations that you will have to navigate will often be caused by the least suspecting people in your company. I think this is why it’s super important that we really push people to not just be “feminists” but to be “anti-toxic masculinity.” Feminists will think that they’re doing enough by just investing in you, or working for you, or believing in your vision. People who are anti-toxic masculinity will interject if they see someone speaking over you, and they won’t ever make you feel ashamed for being a decisive leader.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Two words: “Mission” & “Customer”. No matter the company stage, these are the two most important things that any CEO could ever focus on. You’ve gotta ask yourself these questions consistently. What is your mission and have you stayed true to that over the course of time? Also, are your customers happy? Do they feel proud to be associated with your product/service? Remember, your Customer is both your End Consumer and your Employees!

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Authenticity. We operate at the intersection of social media and social justice — so we tow a very fine line. In all of our acquisition strategies, authenticity is key. It is crucial that our customers understand that we authentically care about the issues, about integrity, and about them. I always say, “We love you. We see you. We’re here for you.” That’s our motto and that’s the energy we build into everything we do.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Listen, Learn, Deliver. This is how we communicate with our customers. We provide feedback channels that allow us to listen to their feelings. We have processes that help us analyze and learn from those feelings. And then, we iterate and deliver a better product.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Utility is the key to battling attrition. No one will ever voluntarily stop using a thing that provides value and utility. That’s why competition is able to exist in this world. Uber helped people get places, so people used the App. Lyft came out a few years later and also helped people get places, so people used the App. Most people have both Uber and Lyft on their phones. Stop worrying about competition, and start worrying about how you can be the best something that is really valuable to people.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Purpose — Have a clear and real purpose for what you want to create. Don’t do anything just because. And certainly don’t pursue this career path for any sort of notoriety. There are plenty of other career paths that can get you there faster. Plan — Have a business plan, as well as plans for each specific department of your organization. Effective and timely decision-making depends on this infrastructure. Sacrifice — Understand that there is no clear path to success when it comes to the startup world. You may not be successful until ten years later, if at all. I planted seeds for my business 5 plus years ago and am finally witnessing the results. You also can’t be too good for any task or objective. The CEO should set an example for the company, where everyone should be willing to do what needs to get done. Consistency — It’s all about mind over matter. You have to develop consistency in your thought process, work ethic, and mental health. And then, you can’t let anyone or anything disrupt that. If you encounter situations or people that pull you too far away from your equilibrium, that’s a red flag you should act on quickly. Growth — This space is all about constant growth. Investors will want to see that perfect hockey stick growth develop over time. There’s no room for complacency or resting on your laurels. When I found out I made the Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 List, I celebrated for a few minutes and went right back to work.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

COMMUNITYx is that movement. I believe that in time, our App will become the most human-positive social media App ever created. I hope to unite with your readers on COMMUNITYx.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to talk tech + social justice with Kim Kardashian. I’ve always said that I admire her persistence and hustle, even during the days when society was especially judgemental of her and her family. I think those sentiments just exposed more about our sexist and misogynistic culture than it ever did about her. Anyhow, her laser focus on becoming who she wanted to be, and then the way she lifted her family up with her, in the absence of her father, is just really inspiring to me. Beyond that, she does a lot of work in the criminal justice space, and I think there are some really unique ways that COMMUNITYx can help amplify and accelerate that work forward. Kim, if you read this, I have so many ideas and would love to collab on making the world a better place.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!