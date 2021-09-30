Chioma “Cill” Ogbonna and Henry “Amaze” Toe: “Consistency is important”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chioma “Cill” Ogbonna and Henry “Amaze” Toe.

Chioma “Cill” Ogbonna is a Nigerian singer/songwriter and guitarist based in Lagos State, Nigeria. Cill was born to a family of seven and was drawn to music at an early age. Her interest in music was fueled by her eldest brother who constantly introduced her to new music in various genres, and her father who would wake up each morning to tunes from Jimmy Reeves, Christy Lane, Don Williams, Majek Fashek, Evi Edna, and Sunny Okosun. Cill uses her music to promote social causes and is a member of the Music for Democracy Network, collaborating with other artists from different parts of the world to push issues of democracy using music. She is the winner of the 2019 Accountability Music Award by Accountability Lab and the ONE Campaign, nominated alongside artists such as Falz, Fatoumata Diawara, Sauti Sol and Platinum Prince.

Henry “Amaze’’ Toe is one of Liberia’s best conscious musicians, or ‘Raptivists’. He uses music as a tool for positive social change. He started his career in neighboring Guinea at the age of 14, freestyling and performing at high school shows. Amaze joined the HIPCO Accountability Network with other artists like Nasseman; Takun J; Pochano; JD Donzo; Soul Fresh; Dr C. Red Beshop. Currently, he is a mentor for over 200 artists from Liberia, Nigeria and Asia. He is the winner of the CIVICUS Global Creative Arts Contest Award. Additionally, Amaze won at the Liberia Development Awards and the USAID Youth Of The Year Award in 2019.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Cill: I grew up in a state in Nigeria called Edo state. I was the last child of five children. My parents are clergymen — we are a very conservative family. There is no one doing music in my family so for me to be doing music is a first in my family. Growing up my dad used to listen to country music and he also loved listening to Nigerian music by people like Majek Fashek. So basically, that was the kind of influence on music that I had.

Amaze: I was raised in Monrovia. At the age of 11, my father passed away and I was raised by my mother. When I was 14 years old, we moved to neighboring Guinea to seek refuge and that’s where I started doing music. I started freestyling in high school and at street shows, so bit by bit I started gaining some popularity. Fast forward to 2005 and I moved back to Liberia where I joined a dance crew in Monrovia called “3Ts”, which changed into a music group. We did Hipco dance songs and in 2006 we released our first album called “New Concepts”. Then in 2008, we released another album called “Lib for peace”. We released our last album in 2010 called “Transitions”. In 2011 when our sponsor had to move to the US we were left without any sponsorship so everyone went in their own direction. I formed my own group with Peaches, a female artist in Liberia, called Tag Team. In 2014 I got into conscious music. I heard about this program called the Hipco Network by Accountability Lab where they were looking for top Hipco artists to use music as a tool for positive social change and so I joined. Following that, I was selected to participate in the Accountability Incubator program in its initial cohort of account-apreneurs (accountability entrepreneurs), and that’s when I managed to do my first project called “Corruption Must Go”. Later in 2016 as elections were approaching in Liberia, I worked on a song to conscientize the citizens in Liberia about voting called “Know Who to Vote for” which served as a campaign in different counties and universities. The song went on to win me a global creative arts award in 2018. And the song was widely played in Liberia and became a theme song on 10 radio stations.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Cill: Well, back then I was an introvert — I still am. I was drawn to music so much that it was the thing that kept me company when I was bored because I was always at home. I was mostly alone and my brothers didn’t like playing much with me because I was a girl. I remember when I was two years old, my mom bought me a flute and she got my brothers’ boy toys — which I really wanted. I never learned how to play it but out of all my siblings, I was the only one drawn to music. Somewhere along the way, when I was in university, I decided to learn how to play the guitar. It was just a hobby, and not something that I thought I would stick to. My mom was surprised when I got the guitar and started singing. So, I feel like music chose me because I did not have a plan for music.

Amaze: While in school, I would be in class knocking on the desks and free-styling during school hours. My friends always encouraged me to pursue music — so I did. My love for music grew even more at the refugee camp because I started performing at city halls in Guinea. I grew in popularity before returning home to Liberia. In fact, 3Ts got sponsorship from a businessman I knew in Guinea. He had seen me perform in several shows and he decided to sponsor us based on my career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Cill: One time while I was participating in Voice2Rep, we were set to perform at an event in Abuja in Nigeria as the top 10 artists from the project. We were told that we were going to perform and although I was happy, I was shy and not very confident — talented or not. I reached out to other ladies in the group and asked that we do a song together so that I didn’t have to perform alone. We went on stage and as we were singing, something weird happened. When it was my turn to sin,g people started screaming and I just didn’t know why. Initially, I thought something was wrong somewhere. But the amazing thing was that when we finished performing our song, people started screaming my name. I was shocked because I didn’t think anyone knew me then and as they were screaming my name and calling for me to sing again, I had to come back to perform my song from the Voice2Rep project. I didn’t realize how far my music had gone and how many people knew me. From that experience, I learned never to underestimate myself because I had made myself so small. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction so that was a confidence booster for me.

Amaze: There are two important moments in my life. The first was when I was told I was going to Nigeria to work with the team at Accountability Lab Nigeria to set up the Voice2Rep campaign there. I was very proud of myself and I went on to do a collaboration with one of the biggest artists in Nigeria, MI Abaga, working on a project to mentor upcoming artists in Nigeria. The second was when I won a global award in South Africa for my “Know Who to Vote for” song. This made big headlines for me in Liberia and other artists started taking note of how conscious music was gaining momentum.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Cill: Put your heart in whatever you are doing. Don’t do it because you want money or you want to be famous. Although those things will eventually come, rather focus on the kind of impact your work might have on other people and how much value your work has. That was my purpose. I didn’t set out to make a lot of money or become famous. Instead, I focused on making quality music.

Amaze: I honestly think it is a good thing for our country and our society to have young people who want to become conscious musicians. But people should know that it can be risky. You may become an “enemy” in the eyes of some people in power, because you are speaking consciously. Your music won’t be liked by some people, and your message may irritate a lot of the ‘big guys’. It’s important to find mentors who can guide and support your journey. We want to build a conscious community so we are always here to work alongside upcoming artists and guide them through the process.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Cill: There is actually one that I live by and it’s in the bible in Galatians 6: 9. It says, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Literally, that is my life’s mantra because sometimes the journey can be very difficult. Sometimes it feels like you’re stuck and not making progress or what you are doing is not impactful. The truth is you are making progress and it takes time for you to see the whole picture come together. So, there’s no room personally in my life for giving up. I might take a break now and then but I don’t give up.

Amaze: I just live simply. In Liberia, we call it ‘’Least Gbellah” ‘which means simple life in Liberia’s Kolokwa language. I am someone who is simple, down to earth and willing to listen and learn. That’s just Amaze.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Cill: Nigerian music artist Johnny Drille played a big role in my upcoming career as a musician — he believed in my talent. When I started, he recorded and produced my first three records and was instrumental in my journey. And you know music production in Nigeria, especially with the kind of music that I do, is not very affordable but he did all that for me and I am eternally grateful.

Amaze: Firstly, it’s God above everything else. Secondly, Accountability Lab Executive Director Blair Glencorse and Accountability Lab Liberia Country Director Lawrence Yealue. These are the guys that gave me the opportunity to reach where I am today. I am not complacent; I still want to reach far! I still want to carry the Hipco torch to another level and see it grow in other countries like the US, Nepal, Mali, and Pakistan. I am looking forward to that because this program is good and I think more people need access to it.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Cill: I’m part of the ambassadors of Fair Play music, a project by JM International and Transparency International, which I got because I was a part of the Voice2Rep project. I am also working on a project around the upcoming elections in Nigeria to help with education and mobilizing people to get involved in the elections. So, I am going to lend my voice to that issue.

Amaze: Liberia has gone through a lot in the past 14 years of civil conflict. Over 250 000 people died and millions of properties were destroyed from the civil war. Ever since then, there has not been any justice for the lives lost and properties destroyed. The ones behind these crimes are still walking free without any punishment. So, I am working on a new project called “No more integrity” which is a call for people to support a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Cill: Back in 2012 and 2014, I volunteered for an organization in Nigeria as a Program Officer for human rights and elections. And working first-hand, seeing how much corruption is affecting a lot of lives, I think that’s when I realized that I couldn’t just do music alone. That was a wake-up call for me to be more involved in every way that I can. So, I think that’s what pushed me to be a conscious music artist.

Amaze: Liberia has a lot of social issues and not many people or organizations are addressing those issues. A lot of people are afraid to take a stand for the disadvantaged and for accountability. I guess I am trying to play my role in society by being a voice for the voiceless so that tomorrow I may be remembered for the message I put out to the world. So that is why I use my voice to encourage others to speak about consciousness, social justice and social accountability.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifes it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Cill: For me, my “aha moment’ has to be when the #EndSARS movement popped up in Nigeria and that was something that was vested in my heart. I was happy that the movement made people bolder, more daring, and no longer intimidated. I think that was something that made me realize that I should continue doing what I do because problems become more creative every day.

Amaze: It happened one morning when a friend of mine, who is also a hipco artist, told me that Accountability Lab was looking for artists who were doing conscious music. Since I was looking for a platform to expand my skills and spread my message to a bigger audience, I thought it would be great to join this movement. I started attending classes with our mentor Nora Rahimian at the AL ICampus in Monrovia and from those sessions, my knowledge was broadened. I started to see the bigger picture and the importance of my music and educating people about accountability and integrity through song and dance. That’s how it all started and I haven’t looked back since.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Amaze: When our group 3Ts broke up, I formed a new group with another artist called Peaches. And the support she got from me helped build her career as a musician. Today she is one of the biggest artists in Liberia who is admired and looked up to by other young girls in the country.

Cill: I believe in living your dreams, following your passion, and doing that in a healthy way. I take deliberate steps to mentor people and I do that as a human being and also as a musician. There is a young lady I mentor. She’s actually a student at the University of Calabar studying medicine. She reached out to me because my story inspired her. She wants to pursue a career in music but she is afraid because it’s not easy being a student in a profession like medicine or law — which is what I studied — and also finding a way to do music. She needed advice because she wanted to know if she should drop out and focus completely on music. I not only advised her on what to do but also made sure that she is guided along the way. One of the things I don’t believe in is chasing dreams blindly. I believe in the importance of education so I mentor her and guide her in her journey.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Amaze: Firstly, I want individuals to support my work from an ethical perspective and share my songs so that the conscious message I am trying to put out there can be heard far and wide. Secondly, I would like for society to understand the importance of being accountable and honest. Finally, I want the government to assume its responsibility to build public trust. I think these three actions will help build our country.

Cill: Music in Nigeria is monopolized. Although it is slowly changing, the norm is that the way to succeed as an artist is to be affiliated with a “cabal”. Our industry is as big as that of the UK, if not bigger, but at every level as an artist in the UK you are able to make progress financially, entertainment-wise, or movement-wise. But in Nigeria, it’s a different story. It takes a long time because everyone is racing to the top. It’s like a rat race — there is no process. I think we need to make it less monopolized so that it is not dominated by a certain group of people. We have a lot of talented people and not everyone can be signed under a label. Everybody needs to shine at whatever level they find themselves at because everyone can make an impact. We should allow independent artists to flourish in the market in the same way we are pushing for independent candidacy in elections.

Secondly, there is so much expectation from society that makes musicians semi-Gods and while that can be good, there is a need for us to remind ourselves that we are human beings and our actions — whether we like it or not — have an impact on the people we influence. Therefore, those expectations need to be done away with. People need to take responsibility for what they do and how they live their lives.

Lastly, I think as a musician that uses music for activism, free speech is something that has been attacked a lot, especially in Nigeria. We hear about how Twitter was banned and how the government tried to regulate a lot of media houses. This whole thing affects us as musicians as it gets difficult to have my music played on the radio, especially if my music is talking about something the government is guilty of. I feel like that is not healthy. No democracy can thrive like that. The government needs to tolerate opposition because that is a key principle of democracy and not just shoot down everything that is critical of the wrong things that it is doing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Cill:

The first thing for me would be that talent alone is not enough. And the reason I say this is because this world is filled with talented people. It gets better every minute. The thing that makes one’s talent stand out is hard work.

Secondly, I learned to put myself out there because for the longest time I kept away and I was very careful, and that disadvantaged me a lot.

Thirdly, consistency is important. If you don’t stand up and work on your craft and put yourself out there, nobody is going to come to look for you. Instead, they will move on because there is always another talented person out there.

The fourth thing is not to overthink. I tend to overthink a lot. I have been working on my EP for over a year now and every time I listen to it, I find something I want to change. So be happy with what you have done and let it speak on your behalf.

The last thing I wish someone told me is to believe in myself and believe in my talent. I always preferred being in the background and not being seen. I remember I once managed an artist and back then I was so invested in their dream that I forgot that I was a musician myself.

Amaze: For me, I think the five things I wish someone told me when I was starting my music career would be:

Learning about the importance of branding and understanding your brand as an artist.

Secondly, understand how social media works. I didn’t know about its importance until I joined the Hipco network.

Number three is pay attention to financial management. Once, because I wanted my message to be heard, I printed out over 200 copies of my music CD and just handed them out to people on the street. I wish someone had taught me about the importance of monetizing my work.

Number four is related to marketing. This is something I am still learning and hope to get better at in the future.

Lastly, develop good interview skills. As an artist, we are out there, talking to the media and different people, so it is important to learn good communication skills.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Cill: I would push for proper housing for people in Nigeria. I think we have a big issue around housing in Nigeria, and we know that the minimum wage in the country is very low and that people can’t afford proper housing. So, I think if I were to start a movement it would be around creating a system where people can commit to reducing the cost of housing and implement realistic plans for people who can’t afford it.

Amaze: It would have to be the campaign I mentioned advocating for a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia. My music for this campaign is a call for people to support the court and ensure that those responsible for the crimes that impacted Liberia account for their actions.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Amaze: I am thinking about two people. John Legend because he is a conscious musician and secondly, Nas, a rapper who is also referred to as a raptivist. I follow their work because they do what I do. I would like to learn more about their experiences and discuss doing a project with them.

Cill: Burna Boy. I like his story because he is someone who is surrounded by a lot of controversies but he still manages to find a way to come out of that. I like the fact that he is daring, and wouldn’t want people talking down on him. I feel like his journey is spiritual and that’s something I admire.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!