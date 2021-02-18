China Revisits Visa Policy for Pakistan

China has revisited the visa policy or the restrictions for the Pakistani citizens and this news has been revealed by the Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on the interior.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is under construction and China has to issue the visas to Pakistani citizens for the different purposes without any restriction. Pakistan is already issuing visas to Chinese nationals so that they can visit Pakistan easily and get complete their works in Pakistan.

Visa Policy

The chairman of the committee said that the visa issue was raised with the Chinese delegation recently visited Pakistan. On the request of the Pakistani officials, China agreed to relax the visa policy or restriction for the Pakistani business community and others. He also said that a letter has been written from the Chinese authorities in this regard. Now the directives have been issued to the respective departments to withdraw the permission, which was given to the foreign missions to send Pakistani passports for stamping visas.

The committee expressed the concerns on the management of the black list while discussing the matters of the immigration and passport office. The chairman of the committee recommended that they are managing the exit control list and the current black list should not be used for the criminal cases as it pertains to the offices related to the passports. He further added that blacklist has no legal status and name of any person cannot be included on the desire or complaint of someone but on the court orders.