Children…the happy makers

Nearly six months gone..but no improvement in this pandemic situation. Condition is getting worse than before. Can’t live normal life, but living in indoors.. Everything changed allover. Don’t know when we’ll back to normal.

Apart from being at home all day, other things are quite interesting like no office tension, working cool at home. No schools, only online classes… No outdoors, no outside food..preparing and eating three healthy meals at home. Spending time with children, spouse…

One of the most interesting thing I am doing in this period is teaching online classes for kindergarten children. Really that two hours in my day was filled with loads of happiness…its an amazing experience. Being with children, watching their lovely smiles, cute little curious faces…adorable. Their expressions, attention in class each and everything is awesome.

Teaching is one of my passion, that too with children was really a blessed one. Being with kid, changing as kid..fun filled moments. Obviously children are the mood changers. After seeing those little faces I forgot everything for a while.

The soul is healed by being with children – Fyodord Dostoersky

Children are the future citizens…let us shape them in a good way. Both parents and teachers are responsible in shaping the children, teach them good values, discipline, good habits and show the good path to their future.