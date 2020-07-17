Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Children…the happy makers

Children are the world's most valuable resources and its best hope for the future...

By

Nearly six months gone..but no improvement in this pandemic situation. Condition is getting worse than before. Can’t live normal life, but living in indoors.. Everything changed allover. Don’t know when we’ll back to normal.

Apart from being at home all day, other things are quite interesting like no office tension, working cool at home. No schools, only online classes… No outdoors, no outside food..preparing and eating three healthy meals at home. Spending time with children, spouse…

One of the most interesting thing I am doing in this period is teaching online classes for kindergarten children. Really that two hours in my day was filled with loads of happiness…its an amazing experience. Being with children, watching their lovely smiles, cute little curious faces…adorable. Their expressions, attention in class each and everything is awesome.

Teaching is one of my passion, that too with children was really a blessed one. Being with kid, changing as kid..fun filled moments. Obviously children are the mood changers. After seeing those little faces I forgot everything for a while.

The soul is healed by being with children

– Fyodord Dostoersky

Children are the future citizens…let us shape them in a good way. Both parents and teachers are responsible in shaping the children, teach them good values, discipline, good habits and show the good path to their future.

Children are the hands by which we take hold of the heaven

Henry Ward Beecher

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “How Extremely Busy Executives Make Time To Be Great Parents”, With Josephine Geraci and Dr. Ely Weinschneider

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Community//

    UTILIZE THESE DAYS TO TEACH LIFE SKILLS FOR THE CHILDREN

    by Ganga Jp
    Community//

    Something lost long ago – How kids played.

    by Lakshmi Jayanthi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.